NZ vs WI Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch New Zealand vs West Indies Test Series in India?

The NZ vs WI Test series will kickoff on December 2.

Following a 3-1 victory in the five-match T20I series and a 3-0 clean sweep in the ODIs, New Zealand are now set to take on the West Indies for three subsequent Test fixtures. Fans eager to watch the action unfold in real time will find out the NZ vs WI live streaming details here.

The inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) winners will kickstart their WTC 2025 campaign with the three-Test series against Roston Chase and Co. Currently, the Men in Marron are placed at the bottom of the table with five out of five defeats so far in the ongoing cycle.

However, the hosts are riding on a victorious momentum in the format, clinching two of their latest three red-ball series. The Black Caps’ last Test defeat came while hosting England in December 2024. On the other hand, the Caribbeans are coming on the back of two consecutive series defeats facing Australia and India, respectively.

Additionally, the Kiwis hold a strong record over the opposition in the format. They have claimed all the latest four series between the two nations. The last Test series victory of the West Indies over New Zealand dates back to August 2012.

Where to Watch NZ vs WI Live Streaming in India?

The NZ vs WI live streaming of the Test series in India will be available on the FanCode and Sony Liv App. Cricket fans can watch all three Tests in real time through these digital platforms.

Where to Watch NZ vs WI Live Telecast in India?

The New Zealand vs West Indies live telecast for the Test series will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

NZ vs WI Live Streaming, Telecast Details Details Outside India

Fans outside India can also catch the action live through regional broadcasters:

New Zealand: TVNZ+

TVNZ+ Australia: Kayo, Foxtel

New Zealand vs West Indies Tests 2025 Schedule

1st Test: December 2, Christchurch

December 2, Christchurch 2nd Test: December 10, Wellington

December 10, Wellington 3rd Test: December 18, Mount Maunganui

The New Zealand vs West Indies Tests will begin at 11:00 AM local time (3:30 AM IST).

New Zealand vs West Indies Tests 2025 Squads

New Zealand

Devon Conway, Tom Latham (C) (WK), Kane Williamson, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Zakary Foulkes, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Tom Blundell, and Blair Tickner.

West Indies

Roston Chase (C), John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Brandon King, Shai Hope (WK), Alick Athanaze, Tevin Imlach, , Justin Greaves, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Anderson Phillip, Kavem Hodge, Ojay Shields, Johann Layne.

