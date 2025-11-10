PAK vs SL Live Streaming in India Details — Where To Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI Series in India?

The series will begin on November 11.

PAK vs SL Live Streaming Details in India Where To Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI Series in India?

After an exciting multiformat series against South Africa, Pakistan will next host Sri Lanka for three ODIs, starting on November 11. Fans eager to watch the action unfold in real time will find out details of PAK vs SL live streaming in India here.

The hosts were off to a rough start in the format in 2025. After registering a historic overseas clean sweep against South Africa in the three-match series in December 2024, Pakistan went on to lose successive 50-over series against New Zealand and the West Indies. Their poor run of form also included back-to-back underwhelming home outings in the tri-nation series involving the Black Caps and the Proteas, and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. But the Men in Green have regained the winning momentum with their latest 2-1 home series win against South Africa.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka are continuing a great run of form in the format. The visitors are coming on the back of three consecutive series victories, including two whitewashes over Australia and Zimbabwe.

The hosts have dominated the last three out of five contests between these two sides. But Sri Lanka are yet to defeat Pakistan in an ODI series since August 2014.

Where to Watch PAK vs SL Live Streaming in India?

The PAK vs SL live streaming in India will be available on the Sports TV YouTube channel.

Where to Watch PAK vs SL Live Telecast in India?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live telecast for the ODI series will not be available in India due to the latest political tensions between the two neighbouring countries. Previously, South Africa’s tour of Pakistan was also not telecast in India for the same reason.

PAK vs SL ODI Live Streaming and Telecast Details Outside India

Fans in Pakistan can also catch the action live through regional broadcasters PTV Sports and Tamasha.

ALSO READ:

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODIs 2025 Schedule

1st ODI: November 11

2nd ODI: November 13

3rd ODI: November 15

All three fixtures will kickstart at 2:30 PM local time (3:00 PM IST) in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI Series 2025 Squads

Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi (C), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haseebullah Khan (WK), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Saim Ayub, Salman Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, and Naseem Shah.

Sri Lanka

Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranaga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, and Eshan Malinga.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.