Last updated: March 3, 2025

Pakistan Set To Make Drastic Change After Champions Trophy 2025 Disappointment; Star Batter To Face Axe for NZ T20Is

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

He recently endured a mixed outing for Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 tournament.

Babar Azam Pakistan cricket team

Senior batter Babar Azam is likely to be excluded from Pakistan’s T20I squad to face New Zealand in a five-match series starting from March 16 in Christchurch. According to a report in Cricket Pakistan, there have been discussions on resting senior players from the series.

Pakistan, who are hosting the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy, endured a group stage exit after losing to New Zealand and India. Their third group stage match, against Bangladesh, was washed out due to rain in Rawalpindi. While no final decision on this is yet to be taken, the report adds that young players could be included in Pakistan’s T20I squad. Players who have performed brilliantly in domestic cricket recently met with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Apart from the five-match T20I series, the Men in Green are scheduled to play New Zealand in a three-match ODI series starting from March 29.

How Babar Azam performed in Champions Trophy 2025

Babar Azam had a mixed outing in the two matches he played in the Champions Trophy. He scored 64 runs off 90 balls against New Zealand, hitting six fours and one six, but was dismissed for a low score against India in the next match.

ALSO READ:

In the high-profile game against the Men in Blue, Azam managed just 23 runs off 26 balls as Pakistan were dismissed for 241 after batting first. During that game, the 30-year-old became the third batter from Pakistan to score 1000-plus runs in ICC ODI tournaments.

Till date, Babar Azam has played 128 ODIs and scored 6106 runs at a strike-rate of 55.50. He has 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries in the 50-over format.

