News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Bilateral Series Could Become Trilateral With THIS Team Being Included Report
news

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Bilateral Series Could Become Trilateral With THIS Team Being Included: Report

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 11, 2025 - 2 min read

Another team could join Pakistan and Afghanistan to compete in a trilateral series later this year.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Bilateral Series Could Become Trilateral With THIS Team Being Included Report

The upcoming bilateral T20I series between Pakistan and Afghanistan later this year could reportedly be turned into a trilateral series, with United Arab Emirates possibly joining the fray as the third team.

UAE, Pakistan and Afghanistan could lock horns

According to journalist Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi, because of the possibility of the 2025 Asia Cup T20 tournament being moved to UAE, sources within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) have said that efforts are being made to include UAE and make it a tri-series.

MP T20 League 2025 June 12-24 Scindia Cup Madhya Pradesh

“The PCB is currently in discussions with the UAE authorities to play a trilateral series which includes the hosts and Afghanistan,” a PCB source told the aforementioned journalist.

India are scheduled to host the 2025 Asia Cup in September. However, the future regarding this year’s tournament has been thrown into doubt amid political tensions between India and Pakistan.

ALSO READ:

Both India and Pakistan had also signed an agreement earlier stating that neither of these teams would play at their rival’s country because of the political tensions. Pakistan hosted the 2025 Champions Trophy earlier this year, but India played all their matches in Dubai.

The last time Pakistan and Afghanistan locked horns in a bilateral T20I series was in 2023, when UAE hosted the series. Later in 2023, Afghanistan had beaten Pakistan by eight wickets in their league stage clash of the ODI World Cup.

Past Pakistan vs UAE clashes

Pakistan have never locked horns against UAE outside multi-national competitions. The two teams first locked horns in the Austral-Asia Cup in 1994 as well as the 1996 and 2015 ODI World Cups. The latest faceoff between the two teams was during the 2016 Asia Cup in Bangladesh.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Afghanistan
Cricket
Pakistan
United Arab Emirates
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

[WATCH] Bowler Goes Crazy After Dismissing Shreyas Iyer, Takes a Victory Lap During Mumbai T20 League

[WATCH] Crazy Celebrations After Dismissing Shreyas Iyer, Catcher Takes a Victory Lap During Mumbai T20 League

6:00 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
[WATCH] Kagiso Rabada Breathes Fire With Double Wicket Over To Dent Australia Early in WTC 2025 Final

[WATCH] Kagiso Rabada Breathes Fire With Double Wicket-Over To Dent Australia Early in WTC 2025 Final

5:25 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
What Will Happen if SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Final Is Washed Out Due to Rain Is There a Reserve Day

What Will Happen if SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Final Is Washed Out Due to Rain? Is There a Reserve Day?

The WTC 2025 Final between South Africa and Australia got underway on Wednesday at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground.
4:41 pm
Vishnu PN
Former India Captain Sourav Ganguly's Brutal Dig At Rishabh Pant Ahead of England vs India Test Series

‘That’s Not How You Bat’: Former India Captain’s Brutal Dig At Rishabh Pant Ahead of England vs India Test Series

He has been recently appointed as the vice-captain of India in Tests.
3:41 pm
Sreejita Sen
ramakrishna ghosh csk ipl 2025 maharashtra premier league

[WATCH] CSK IPL 2025 Recruit Bowls Absolute Peach To Castle Batter In Maharashtra Premier League T20

CSK finished bottom of the IPL 2025 points table
3:07 pm
Samarnath Soory
Sourav Ganguly is dissapointed after Shreyas Iyer was snubbed from India's Test squad for the England Tests.

Sourav Ganguly Questions Ajit Agarkar After Star Player’s Exclusion From England Tests

He had a terrific 2023 World Cup and the  Champions Trophy in 2025.
2:57 pm
Ashish Satyam
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.