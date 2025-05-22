PBKS Player Gets Backing for England Test Tour, Labelled ‘A Perfect Fit’

India will begin the series against England from June 20

Arshdeep Singh has become a vital part of India’s limited-overs set-up and specifically in the T20I side. The left-arm seamer has played a huge role in India’s title win in the 2024 T20 World Cup and already has 63 T20Is under his belt.

The youngster also had a stint with county side Kent where he played five matches in the County Championship 2023 and claimed 13 wickets. Despite playing only three ODIs, Arshdeep has been in great form in the 50-over format having claimed 20 wickets from seven innings for Punjab in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and finished as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

Arshdeep Singh’s consistency propels PBKS to IPL playoffs

In the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, he has been supremely consistent for Punjab Kings as he has 16 wickets from 12 matches at an average of 21.93 and an economy of 8.

PBKS’ bowling coach James Hopes felt that the 26-year-old is a perfect fit for the Indian Test team which is set to play five matches against England next month.

“He’s perfectly suited for English conditions. He can swing the ball both ways, he can bowl reverse swing if required. He can bowl around the wicket as a left-armer seamer and still take it away from the right-hander,” Hopes said in an interview with Times of India.

Hopes also explained why Arshdeep’s attitude towards trying different things is the reason he can fit into different formats.

“Arshdeep is highly skilled and very coachable. He’s open to just trying subtle, new things. You find sometimes that guys with high skill, like he has, can be very happy in the spot they’re in. But he’s always wanting to expand and keeps asking, ‘What if I hold the ball like this, is it a bit different?’” Hopes explained.

James Hopes predicts bright future for Arshdeep

The former Australian all-rounder predicted that in few years, Arshdeep will become the most dominant bowlers in world cricket.

“The way he’s swinging the ball this year is a little bit different, which has caught some players by surprise. He’s still young. He’s got so much cricket left. When we get to the end of his career, we’ll talk about him as one of the most dominant bowlers of all time,” Hopes said.

India are yet to name a captain for the Test side after Rohit Sharma retired from the format. Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead the India ‘A’ side set to play two preparatory four-day games against England Lions in early June.

