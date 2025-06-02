News
PCB Copies BCCI Model, Makes THIS RULE Mandatory for Centrally Contracted Players

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 2, 2025 - 2 min read

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made a new rule mandatory for their centrally-contracted players.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly made it mandatory for each of their centrally-contracted players to play a minimum of one domestic tournament whenever these players are not featuring for the national side.

PCB’s rule akin to BCCI

This goes in line with a similar rule implemented by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wherein contracted players are asked to play domestic cricket when not playing for India. “It will benefit the domestic players in the long run and be prepared for what to expect at the International level,” PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said at an important meeting that he chaired.

Pakistan’s new limited-overs head coach Mike Hesson, T20I captain Salman Ali Agha, Head of International Cricket Affairs Usman Wahla and Director of National Cricket Academy Aaqib Javed attended the meeting.

ALSO READ:

The Pakistan Cricket Board has also begun working on issuing the new central contracts for the 2025-26 season as they look to meet the July 30 deadline. PCB has failed to meet that deadline in the last couple of years.

Pakistan’s miserable record in recent ICC events

Pakistan have endured a forgettable few years as far as ICC tournaments are concerned. They have failed to qualify for any of the three World Test Championship (WTC) finals so far. In the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy they co-hosted, Pakistan were knocked out in the group stage after finishing fourth in Group A, and that too without a single win.

Pakistan also suffered a group stage exit at the 2024 T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA. Their forgettable run included a shock loss to USA. A year prior, at the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, the Men in Green missed out on the semi-finals after finishing the league stage in fifth place with eight points from nine matches.

Usman Wahla confirmed that Pakistan will be hosting South Africa and Sri Lanka in 2025-26 while also touring West Indies and Bangladesh.

