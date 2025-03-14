‘People Came to My House…’: India Spinner Reveals That He Received Threats After Disastrous 2021 T20 World Cup Campaign

The Indian spinner endured a wicketless campaign at the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE. India were knocked out of the Super 12 stage.

Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy is currently in stellar form in international cricket, having taken nine wickets from tree matches in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. This includes a five-wicket haul against New Zealand in the group stage. In the final against the same opposition, he finished with figures of 2/45, which was one of the vital contribution in Team India beating New Zealand to clinch the Champions Trophy title.

However, his early days in international cricket wasn’t as smooth as he would have wanted it to be. Varun was part of India’s forgettable T20 World Cup campaign in 2021, when they were knocked out in the Super 12 stage. Varun played three matches of that tournament which took place in UAE, but did not take a single wicket.

He was dropped from the Team India squad for future series and tournaments, but made a return to international cricket in October 2024. Following his 2021 T20 World Cup disappointment, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player recalled receiving threats through phone calls.

Varun on being dropped from India squad

“It was a dark time for me. I was in depression because I thought I was not able to do justice after I was picked for the World Cup with a lot of hype. I regretted not taking even one wicket. After that, for three years, I was not selected. So, I think the comeback to the team was tougher than the path to my debut,” the Tamil Nadu cricketer said during an episode of a YouTube show hosted by anchor Gobinath.

Varun revealed that he was almost hopeless at one point but his fortunes gradually changed.

“I had to change a lot about myself (after 2021). I had to change my daily routine, practice. Earlier, I used to practise 50 balls in a session, I doubled it. Without even knowing whether the selectors would recall me, it was difficult. After the third year, I thought it was all gone. We won the IPL and then I got the call-I was very happy after that. “I am not able to believe that all good things are happening in one go. I want to take it to the next level. I have faced setbacks, and I know how bad the criticism can be,” he added.

When Varun received threats from people

Varun recalled receiving threat calls where people urged him not to return to India. “After the 2021 World Cup, I received threat calls. “Don’t come to India. If you try, you won’t be able to.” People came up to my house, tracked me down-I had to hide at times. When I was returning from the airport, a couple of people followed me on their bikes. It happens. I can understand fans are emotional. “But when I look back at those things and the praise I am receiving now, I am happy,” he explained further. Varun said that he gained confidence by playing in the Champions Trophy. “I think the Champions Trophy was a huge confidence booster because I played only four matches. And when I performed well in those matches, I felt I belonged and that there was a place for me. But I didn’t expect this success,” added the 33-year-old.

He said he was surprised by his India call-up for the ODI series against England after the final T20I against the same opposition in Mumbai. “After playing the T20I series finale in Mumbai, I was preparing to return to Chennai. I even got the tickets for Chennai. But the next morning, I was told that I was in the one-day team too and was asked to come to Nagpur,” Varun said.



“Then in Dubai, I didn’t play the first two matches. I thought I wouldn’t get a chance and was prepared to carry drinks. But in the third match, I played. It changed after that,” he added. Varun will next be in action for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025. Kolkata Knight Riders, the defending champions, will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the season-opener at the Eden Gardens on March 22.

