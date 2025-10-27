Prithvi Shaw Slams Third-Fastest First Class Double Ton In Maharashtra vs Chandigarh Clash, Full Round Up Of Ranji Trophy Day 3, Round 2

Discarded India batter Prithvi Shaw stole the headlines in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26 with his incredible batting heroics today (October 27). After facing a sharp decline in his career in the recent past which included falling out of favour in the India setup and going unsold in the IPL apart from fitness concerns, this season will be extremely crucial for the prodigal batter to make amends and come back in the fray.

Apart from Shaw, J&K’s Auqib Nabi was also one of the top performers of the day with a match haul of 10 wickets.

Let’s take a look at the top performances from Day 3 of Round 2 matches in the Ranji Trophy.

Prithvi Shaw dazzles in Maharashtra vs Chandigarh match

The dynamic right-hander reached the feat in just 141 balls, with only Tanmay Agarwal (119 balls vs Arunachal Pradesh in 2024) and Ravi Shastri (123 balls vs Baroda in 1985) achieving the milestone quicker. Earlier, Shaw raced to his first ton of the domestic season in only 72 balls on the back of 13 fours, making it the sixth-fastest century in Ranji Trophy history. The 25-year-old was eventually dismissed on 222 (156).

Auqib Nabi 10-fer helps J&K beat Rajasthan by an innings

The 28-year-old has made quite an impression with a string of good performances in the domestic circuit. After finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker last season, Nabi has continued the momentum into the new season with his latest exploits against Rajasthan.

Nabi took a 10-wicket match haul to help J&K win by an innings and 41 runs against Rajasthan. His recent display also puts him one step closer to earning a Test cap for India.

