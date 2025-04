PSL 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch PSL 2025 Telecast Details in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures

PSL will begin on April 11.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 is ready to begin on April 11. The opening match will see defending champions Islamabad United go up against Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The matches will take place across four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi. In total, 34 games will be played, including 30 league matches, three playoff games, and the grand final.

Islamabad United will start the tournament as the defending champions. The other teams taking part are Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators, and Multan Sultans.

During the league stage, each team will face the others twice. The top four teams at the end of the league will qualify for the playoffs and compete for the trophy.

Where to Watch PSL 2025 Live in India

Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the PSL 2025 on FanCode and the live telecast on Sony Sports Network.

PSL 2025 Live Streaming Details in India and Other Countries

Region Platform/Channel India (Streaming) FanCode India (Telecast) Sony Sports Network Pakistan (Streaming) Tamasha, Tapmad, Snack Video, MyCo and Begin Pakistan (Telecast) A Sports HD, PTV Sports, and Ten Sports United Kingdom (UK) Sky Sports United States and Canada Willow TV Australia Fox Sports South Africa SuperSport Middle East and North Africa (MENA) MyCo Bangladesh T Sports

When will PSL 2025 begin?

PSL 2025 is scheduled to start on April 11, 2025.

PSL 2025 Full Schedule (All Timings in IST)

11th April (Friday)

8:30 PM: Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars (Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi)

12th April (Saturday)

2:30 PM: Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators (Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi)

7:30 PM: Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans (National Stadium, Karachi)

13th April (Sunday)

8:30 PM: Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars (Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi)

14th April (Monday)

8:30 PM: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi (Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi)

15th April (Tuesday)

8:30 PM: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars (National Stadium, Karachi)

16th April (Wednesday)

8:30 PM: Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans (Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi)

18th April (Friday)

8:30 PM: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators (National Stadium, Karachi)

19th April (Saturday)

8:30 PM: Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans (Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi)

20th April (Sunday)

8:30 PM: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United (National Stadium, Karachi)

21st April (Monday)

8:30 PM: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi (National Stadium, Karachi)

22nd April (Tuesday)

8:30 PM: Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars (Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan)

23rd April (Wednesday)

8:30 PM: Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United (Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan)

24th April (Thursday)

8:30 PM: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi (Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore)

25th April (Friday)

8:30 PM: Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings (Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore)

26th April (Saturday)

8:30 PM: Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans (Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore)

27th April (Sunday)

8:30 PM: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi (Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore)

29th April (Tuesday)

8:30 PM: Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans (Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore)

30th April (Wednesday)

8:30 PM: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United (Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore)

1st May (Thursday)

2:30 PM: Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings (Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan)

7:30 PM: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators (Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore)

2nd May (Friday)

8:30 PM: Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United (Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore)

3rd May (Saturday)

8:30 PM: Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United (Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore)

4th May (Sunday)

8:30 PM: Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings (Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore)

5th May (Monday)

8:30 PM: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi (Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan)

7th May (Wednesday)

8:30 PM: Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators (Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi)

8th May (Thursday)

8:30 PM: Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings (Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi)

9th May (Friday)

8:30 PM: Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars (Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi)

10th May (Saturday)

2:30 PM: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators (Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan)

7:30 PM: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings (Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi)

13th May (Tuesday)

8:30 PM: TBC vs TBC, Qualifier (1 v 2) (Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi)

14th May (Wednesday)

8:30 PM: TBC vs TBC, Eliminator 1 (3 v 4) (Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore)

16th May (Friday)

8:30 PM: TBC vs TBC, Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1) (Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore)

18th May (Sunday)

8:30 PM: TBC vs TBC, Final (Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore)

