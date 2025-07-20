News
news

Rajasthan Royals Have An Eye On Him, But South Africa Newbie Makes First Major Stride Towards IPL 2026 Auction Bid

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 20, 2025
3 min read

He played two crucial knocks in the ongoing tri-series.

Franchises have started preparing for the nineteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). There have been various reports circulating about the trades in between different franchises. Though many are just speculations flying around, it is around this time that the scouting professionals start to have a serious eye on players around the globe. The jobs for these professionals have indeed become a bit easier, due to the bilateral series going around these days. In one such tri-series, South Africa have registered two victories in their three games played. South Africa, New Zealand and Zimbabwe are the three teams involved. Rubin Hermann, playing for the Paarl Royals, which is the sister franchise of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) has shone in two of the three matches so far.

In the first match of the tri-series, South Africa registered a thumping victory over Zimbabwe. Chasing 143, the Protea openers were back in the hut inside three overs. Dewald Brevis and Ruben Hermann scored a gritty 41 and 45 to guide the team towards victory. After getting dismissed for just one run against New Zealand, Hermann was once again back in form in the second game against Zimbabwe. The target for South Africa was once again in the same zone. Chasing 145, they lost their first two wickets for a mere score of four and six runs respectively. But this time too, Hermann stood up for his side. He scored a valiant 63 off just 36 deliveries, in a knock that comprised three fours and four maximums. As a result, the Proteas are well placed to qualify for the final, provided they win their last game.

Rubin Hermann – A Good Buy For the Rajasthan Royals

Having mentioned that Hermann plays for the Paarl Royals, the scouting team will surely watch him from close quarters. Interestingly, this tri-series was the first T20I appearance for Hermann in Protea colours. In nine matches for the Paarl Royals, he has scored 333 runs with an impressive strike rate of 128.07. Moreover, his average in the tournament speaks volumes about his batting abilities. His highest score in the league is an unbeaten 81.

ALSO READ:

Hermann’s record in the domestic circuit is also stunning. In T20s, he has played 48 matches, scoring 1164 runs at an average of 33.25. To add to that, he has got great numbers in List A cricket. In just 37 innings, he has amassed 1419 runs at an average of 33.34, which is respectable. His highest score in List A cricket reads 135. But his First-class stats top the list. In 33 matches, he has got 1491 runs with 10 fifties in those numbers. With these stats and a prolific record for the Paarl Royals, Hermann would surely be on the radar for the team in the IPL.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Paarl Royals
Rajasthan Royals
RR
Ruben Hermann
South Africa
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

