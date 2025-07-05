Rajasthan Royals Prodigy Dropped From Test Playing XI After One Game

He played two games for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2025.
Young South Africa pacer Kwena Maphaka has been dropped from the Proteas playing XI for their upcoming second Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo that starts from Sunday (July 6).
Kwena Maphaka’s omission comes after a forgettable outing against Zimbabwe in the first Test at the same venue last week. The 19-year-old registered wicketless figures of 0/52 and 0/28 in both the innings.
Kwena Maphaka was playing just his second Test match for South Africa. He made his Test debut against Pakistan in Cape Town in January 2025, having taken three wickets in the match. Apart from Tests, he has also played two ODIs and five T20Is, having taken five and three wickets in the two formats respectively.
Earlier in the summer, Kwena Maphaka played for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2025. At the IPL 2025 mega auction last year, Rajasthan Royals had acquired the youngster for INR 1.5 crore. The Johannesburg-born cricketer, however, played just two matches for Rajasthan Royals, having picked up a wicket against Punjab Kings.
South Africa will be looking to seal the two-match Test series against Zimbabwe. The Proteas are coming on the back of a 328-run win over the hosts in the first Test. Lhuan dre-Pretorius scored a match-winning 153 in the first innings, which played a crucial role in the WTC 2025 champions’ victory.
Keshav Maharaj led South Africa in the first Test, but will miss the second Test because of a groin injury. Wiaan Mulder will lead South Africa in the absence of Keshav Maharaj.
ALSO READ:
South Africa, under the captaincy of Temba Bavuma, had beaten Australia by five wickets in the final of the 2025 World Test Championship at Lord’s in June. This victory meant that South Africa won their first ICC trophy in 27 years, having previously won the 1998 KnockOut Cup.
Aiden Markram, who finished with figures of 1/5 in each of Australia’s innings and also scored a century, was adjudged the Player of the Match. Kwena Maphaka was not part of South Africa’s title-winning squad.
South Africa playing XI for second Test vs Zimbabwe: Wiaan Mulder (C), Tony de Zorzi, Lesego Senokwane, David Bedingham, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (WK), Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen, Codi Yusuf.
