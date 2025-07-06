Rajasthan Royals Star Breaks South African Legend Shaun Pollock’s Rare Record In SL vs BAN 2nd ODI

Bangladesh levelled the series 1-1 with a 17-run victory

Wanindu Hasaranga is one of the biggest stars from Sri Lanka in the T20 leagues circuit, but he has been an equally effective player in the 50-over format.

While his leg-spin is the most sought-after skill, Hasaranga is more than a handy batter as he broke a rare ODI record on Saturday during the second ODI between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Colombo.

Wanindu Hasaranga breaks Shaun Pollock’s record in SL vs BAN 2nd ODI

Hasaranga claimed 3-60 from his 9.5 overs and scored 13 runs in a close defeat as he became the fastest player to reach 1000 and 100 wickets in ODIs.

The 27-year-old took only 65 matches to reach the milestone, bettering South African legend Shaun Pollock’s record of 68 matches.

Pollock, who played 294 ODIs for the Proteas, finished as the country’s highest ODI wicket-taker with 387 scalps to his name. Pollock also scored 3,514 runs from 303 ODI innings which also included 14 fifties and a hundred.

Hasaranga, who had crossed the 100-wicket mark a few matches ago, needed just one run to reach 1,000 runs and got there with ease.

However, it wasn’t enough to help his team seal the series against Bangladesh on home soil as he was dismissed for a paltry score by spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Janith Linayage was the top-scorer for Sri Lanka with a brilliant 78 but was dismissed in the 48th over when they needed 27 off 18 balls with a return catch to star pacer Mustafizur Rahman.

Tanvir Islam stars for Bangladesh

Left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam was the star of the match for Bangladesh with 5-39 as Bangladesh defended a lowly 248 after captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz elected to bat first.

The visitors were anchored by opener Parvez Emon’s 67 and Towhid Hridoy’s 51 while keeper-batter Jaker Ali (24) and Tanzim Sakib (33 not out off 21 balls) made useful contributions at the end on a tough turning track.

In reply, Sri Lanka kept losing wickets at regular intervals despite Kusal Mendis’s brisk 56 off 31 balls and Kamindu Mendis’ 33.

The series will be decided in the final and third ODI on Tuesday at Pallekelle.