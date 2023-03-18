Rario partners with Gujarat Titans to launch their exclusive digital collectibles

The partnership intends to revitalise fan experience and transform how fans take to the sport across the board.

Rario, the largest cricket fan club in the world specializing in exclusively licensed digital player cards and fan experiences, has announced a partnership with the defending champions of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL), Gujarat Titans.

The partnership will offer exclusive digital player cards of the team to fans across the world for a period of three years.

Cricket is one of the most popular sports globally, with T20 cricket fuelling its craze and facilitating its penetration into previously unexplored markets.

Rario’s partnership with the Gujarat Titans is set to cause further disruption to the sport and transform how fans interact with it.

Rario signs with Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2023

Fans can now collect and trade unique digital cards of star players of Gujarat Titans, including Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan, among others. With these exclusive cards, fans can enjoy a variety of benefits, including building a collection, meeting players, watching matches like a celebrity, and receiving exclusive signed merchandise, among other things.

This is the second Tata IPL team that Rario has partnered with this month, marking a significant milestone in the company’s mission to change the way fans engage with their favourite teams and players. Rario has emerged as the go-to platform for digital cricket collectibles, with partnerships with some of the largest cricket boards and leagues around the world.

The partnership between Rario and Gujarat Titans is the latest example of how digital collectibles are revolutionizing the sports industry, offering fans a new level of engagement with their favourite teams and players.

"Gujarat Titans have always explored new ways to engage with the fans and facilitate greater interactions between them and the team - something Rario has revolutionised in recent times. We believe that this partnership will help us take the next step in forming a deeper connection with our supporters globally and take our fan experience to the next level," Gujarat Titans COO Arvinder Singh said.

"We are delighted to partner with the Gujarat Titans. Straight off the bat, the team has made a major impact on the Tata Indian Premier League and taken the cricket world by storm," Ankit Wadhwa, the founder and CEO of Rario, said. "We at Rario are super excited to create limited-edition digital collectibles with which fans of the Titans get rare access to the inner circle of the franchise and players like Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Shami - just to name a few."