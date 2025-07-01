‘If He Stays Fit’ – Ravi Shastri Backs THIS Player to Surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s Record

Joe Root currently has the fifth-most runs in Test cricket.

15,921 runs in Test cricket is no mean feat. 12 years after Sachin Tendulkar retired from International Cricket, he is still sitting right up there, leading the run-charts. However, if there’s one player who can get close or surpass the humongous tally set by the Indian legend, it is Joe Root. The English batter has already racked up 13,087 runs in the longest format and is on his way to breaking some records. He stands fifth in the list of most runs for a batter in Tests only behind Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis, Ricky Ponting, and Sachin Tendulkar. Former India player Ravi Shastri expressed his take on the same.

India’s former Head Coach Ravi Shastri firmly believes that the English batter is on his way to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record. Shastri has expressed that if the 34-year-old manages to stay fit for another four years, the record of the most runs in Test cricket will be within touching distance. The Englishman also has a healthy strike rate of 50.92 and is one of the most important mainstays for England’s batting lineup. The former Indian player also mentioned that Root will have to avoid injuries along the way.

“If he stays fit and free of any injury, if he plays for another four years, he will be close to Sachin”, Shastri said, backing Root to break the record.

Ravi Shastri-backed Root is a Test cricket Legend

Joe Root is already one of the most celebrated cricketers in the world. His stats in white-ball cricket aren’t that known, but the red-ball format is purely his own. Root is known for his wonderful presence of mind and wrist-work, through which he manages to gather heaps of runs on both sides of the wicket. Moreover, he possesses a great ability to read the mind of bowlers and play the ball late, allowing him more time to judge the trajectory of the ball.

In the first Test against India, Root managed scores of 28 and 53* respectively. Despite getting a start in the first innings, he wasn’t able to convert it into a big score, something which he has done quite regularly throughout his career. He guided England to victory by curating a fruitful partnership in a tricky period of play with Jamie Smith in the first Test. Root being at the best of his abilities will add extreme importance to England’s fortunes in the ongoing series against India. Great players have the knack to cash in once they are well-set, and Root is surely on his way to achieving greater milestones in the longest format.

