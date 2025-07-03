‘Log Kuch Bhi Bol Sakte Hai’ – Ravindra Jadeja Takes a Brutal Dig at England’s Assistant Coach During ENG vs IND 2nd Test

England trail India by a margin of 510 runs at stumps on Day 2.

The second day of the Test match between England and India at Edgbaston has India written all over it. After Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja resumed the day at 310/5, the Indians managed to put up a hefty 587 on the board, thanks to captain Gill’s heroics. The Indian skipper scored a valiant 269, sending multiple records tumbling. To add to that, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj breathed fire with the ball in the last session to scalp three wickets, sending shivers down England’s spine.

All matches (40) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025 ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 PAL – MPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS – MDS – Fixtures Standings Live – test – Saint George’s Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025 WI – AUS 226/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSAS 73/6 SOST 74/0 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP 129/2 BSP 144/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP 119/6 SOST 137/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP 100/8 BSAS 116/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP 169/1 BSAS 135/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSAS – CCYMT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP – CCYMT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP – BSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP – BSAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 CCYMT – BSAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Singapore Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 SIN-W 48/8 INA-W 49/1 Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 LLG – MUR – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NWW – NK – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 LEX 139/8 TGS 108/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MB 122/10 MR 126/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 GG – MR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 LAKR – MINY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 SFU – TSKS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – SOR – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – United Kingdom New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 ENGA-W 164/9 NZA-W 154/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A – SL-A – Fixtures Result – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH 98/6 CBG 102/5 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS 113/7 AMW 5/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 WTS – BMB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 CSG – DID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DURH – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SOM – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 KENT – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 YOR – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOR – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LEI – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 ESS – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 DUR-W – SOM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Saint George’s Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBLZ-W – HAM-W – Fixtures Standings

Ravindra Jadeja came in to bat when the score was 211/5. Not only was the score concerning the situation, but the fact that the English bowlers were totally on top. Rishabh Pant and Nitish Reddy were sent back in minutes, and India needed someone to accompany their skipper. Ravindra Jadeja rose to the occasion wonderfully, scoring a gritty 89 off 137 balls. Jadeja and Gill together stitched a partnership of 203 runs, guiding India out of what could have been a torrid situation. As a result, England still trail India by a whopping 510 runs.

However, after stumps on Day 2, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder graced the press conference just after England’s assistant coach, Jeetan Patel. Patel had said that England would still try to find a way out of the situation they are in and look to win the match from here.

“Log press conference mein kuch bhi bol sakte hai” (People can say anything they like in a press conference), said the Indian all-rounder.

Ravindra Jadeja on Shubman Gill & Altercation With Ben Stokes

The left-arm spinner was also asked about Shubman Gill as a captain and batter. Jadeja had a very clear answer to that question. He mentioned that the Indian skipper looks in fine shape. He also mentioned that throughout their 203-run partnership, they were constantly talking about taking the game further.

“He [Gill] looks in top shape. His batting isn’t showing that he has the extra pressure of captaincy. When we were batting together, we had chats about taking the partnership further”, said Jadeja.

Earlier on Day 2, the 36-year-old also had an eerie altercation with England captain Ben Stokes. The English skipper and Chris Woakes had a problem with Jadeja breaching the safe zone of the pitch where a batter isn’t supposed to land his foot. However, the Indian left-handed all-rounder clarified that he had no intentions of doing so.

“He was thinking that I was making the pitch rough for myself to bowl on. But that was not the case”, Jadeja explained in the presser.

On Conversations With Kuldeep Yadav and the Role of a Spinner on The Edgbaston Pitch

When asked about his conversations with Kuldeep Yadav, Jadeja mentioned that all the talks are always around the team combination. He also went on to say that some things are beyond one’s control, and a player has to keep oneself ready for whenever an opportunity comes knocking on the door.

ALSO READ:

Apart from the rough patches on Day 5 of the first Test at Headingley, there has been nothing for the spinners. But this pitch seems to be a tad bit different. Jadeja was also asked about the role of spinners on wickets like these. He expressed that bowling tight lines and keeping the batters quiet is the purpose of the spinners.

“The conditions haven’t favoured the spinners so far. The ball hasn’t turned much in these two days, and our focus will be to place our fielders accordingly”, he concluded.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.