News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
'Log Kuch Bhi Bol Sakte Hai' - Ravindra Jadeja Takes a Brutal Dig at England's Assistant Coach During ENG vs IND 2nd Test
news

‘Log Kuch Bhi Bol Sakte Hai’ – Ravindra Jadeja Takes a Brutal Dig at England’s Assistant Coach During ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 4, 2025
3 min read

England trail India by a margin of 510 runs at stumps on Day 2.

'Log Kuch Bhi Bol Sakte Hai' - Ravindra Jadeja Takes a Brutal Dig at England's Assistant Coach During ENG vs IND 2nd Test

The second day of the Test match between England and India at Edgbaston has India written all over it. After Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja resumed the day at 310/5, the Indians managed to put up a hefty 587 on the board, thanks to captain Gill’s heroics. The Indian skipper scored a valiant 269, sending multiple records tumbling. To add to that, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj breathed fire with the ball in the last session to scalp three wickets, sending shivers down England’s spine. 

Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Pamir Legends PAL

Mahipar Stars MPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Hindukush Strikers HS

Maiwand Champions MDS

Fixtures Standings
Live – test – Saint George’s
Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

226/6

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BSCU All Stars BSAS

73/6

Sofia Stars SOST

74/0

Sofia Stars beat BSCU All Stars by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

129/2

BCC Spartan BSP

144/3

BCC Spartan beat BSCU – MU Plovdiv by 15 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BCC Spartan BSP

119/6

Sofia Stars SOST

137/8

Sofia Stars beat BCC Spartan by 18 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

100/8

BSCU All Stars BSAS

116/6

BSCU All Stars beat BSCU – MU Plovdiv by 16 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BCC Spartan BSP

169/1

BSCU All Stars BSAS

135/2

BCC Spartan beat BSCU All Stars by 34 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:15 AM IST
BSCU All Stars BSAS

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

BCC Spartan BSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
BCC Spartan BSP

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
India Women tour of England, T20, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:05 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Singapore
Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025
Singapore Womens SIN-W

48/8

Indonesia Women INA-W

49/1

Indonesia Women beat Singapore Womens by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
Leinster Lightning LLG

Munster Reds MUR

Match Abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
North West Warriors NWW

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Match abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
Lexus LEX

139/8

Team TGS TGS

108/6

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
Malaysia Blues MB

122/10

Malaysia Reds MR

126/4

Malaysia Reds beat Malaysia Blues by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Ghani Glass GG

Malaysia Reds MR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
San Francisco Unicorns SFU

Texas Super Kings TSKS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Washington Freedom WAF

Seattle Orcas SOR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – United Kingdom
New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025
England Women A ENGA-W

164/9

New Zealand Women A NZA-W

154/9

England Women A beat New Zealand Women A by 10 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Marrara
Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Australia A AUS A

Sri Lanka A SL-A

Fixtures
Result – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
Iyanola Heritage IYH

98/6

Calabash Giants CBG

102/5

Calabash Giants beat Iyanola Heritage by 4 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
Piton Strikers PTS

113/7

Amazonian Warriors AMW

5/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Whiptail Smashers WTS

Bamboo Blasters BMB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Chepauk Super Gillies CSG

Dindigul Dragons DID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Durham DURH

Nottinghamshire NOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Kent KENT

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Yorkshire YOR

Worcestershire WOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Northamptonshire NOR

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Leicestershire LEI

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Durham Women DUR-W

Somerset Women SOM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Saint George’s
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 08:00 PM IST
The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Hampshire Women HAM-W

Fixtures Standings

Ravindra Jadeja came in to bat when the score was 211/5. Not only was the score concerning the situation, but the fact that the English bowlers were totally on top. Rishabh Pant and Nitish Reddy were sent back in minutes, and India needed someone to accompany their skipper. Ravindra Jadeja rose to the occasion wonderfully, scoring a gritty 89 off 137 balls. Jadeja and Gill together stitched a partnership of 203 runs, guiding India out of what could have been a torrid situation. As a result, England still trail India by a whopping 510 runs. 

However, after stumps on Day 2, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder graced the press conference just after England’s assistant coach, Jeetan Patel. Patel had said that England would still try to find a way out of the situation they are in and look to win the match from here. 

“Log press conference mein kuch bhi bol sakte hai” (People can say anything they like in a press conference), said the Indian all-rounder. 

Ravindra Jadeja on Shubman Gill & Altercation With Ben Stokes 

The left-arm spinner was also asked about Shubman Gill as a captain and batter. Jadeja had a very clear answer to that question. He mentioned that the Indian skipper looks in fine shape. He also mentioned that throughout their 203-run partnership, they were constantly talking about taking the game further. 

“He [Gill] looks in top shape. His batting isn’t showing that he has the extra pressure of captaincy. When we were batting together, we had chats about taking the partnership further”, said Jadeja. 

Earlier on Day 2, the 36-year-old also had an eerie altercation with England captain Ben Stokes. The English skipper and Chris Woakes had a problem with Jadeja breaching the safe zone of the pitch where a batter isn’t supposed to land his foot. However, the Indian left-handed all-rounder clarified that he had no intentions of doing so.

“He was thinking that I was making the pitch rough for myself to bowl on. But that was not the case”, Jadeja explained in the presser. 

On Conversations With Kuldeep Yadav and the Role of a Spinner on The Edgbaston Pitch 

When asked about his conversations with Kuldeep Yadav, Jadeja mentioned that all the talks are always around the team combination. He also went on to say that some things are beyond one’s control, and a player has to keep oneself ready for whenever an opportunity comes knocking on the door. 

ALSO READ:

Apart from the rough patches on Day 5 of the first Test at Headingley, there has been nothing for the spinners. But this pitch seems to be a tad bit different. Jadeja was also asked about the role of spinners on wickets like these. He expressed that bowling tight lines and keeping the batters quiet is the purpose of the spinners. 

“The conditions haven’t favoured the spinners so far. The ball hasn’t turned much in these two days, and our focus will be to place our fielders accordingly”, he concluded. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
England
India
Press conference
Ravindra Jadeja
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

‘After the IPL..’- Shubman Gill Reveals Tweaks in His Batting After Record-Breaking Double Ton in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

‘After the IPL..’- Shubman Gill Reveals Tweaks in His Batting After Record-Breaking Double Ton in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

12:40 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Shubman Gill ENG vs IND 2nd Test Sachin Tendulkar Chris Gayle Virender Sehwag Rohit Sharma

Double Century in Tests and ODIs: Shubman Gill Joins Elite List With Double Hundred vs England in Edgbaston

This is Shubman Gill's second Test century in two games in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.
9:09 pm
Aditya Ighe
Alyssa Healy on Jasprit Bumrah ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Australian Star Spices Up Jasprit Bumrah Debate, Takes A Dig At India

He is not playing the second Test at Edgbaston.
9:09 pm
Disha Asrani
Heinrich Klaasen Reveals Why He Retired From International Cricket With Two World Cups In The Next Two Years

Heinrich Klaasen Reveals Why He Retired From International Cricket With Two World Cups In The Next Two Years

Heinrich Klaasen declared retirement from international cricket after playing for seven years at the highest level.
7:54 pm
Amogh Bodas
Retired Proteas Star Heinrich Klaasen Wants ICC To Scrap Off Bilateral ODIs To Declutter Busy Cricket Calendar

Retired Proteas Star Wants ICC To Scrap Off Bilateral ODIs To Declutter Busy Cricket Calendar

7:15 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
'Yashasvi Jaiswal Isn't Suited at Gully...' - Australian Star Heats Up Discussions Over India's Sloppy Fielding

‘Yashasvi Jaiswal Isn’t Suited at Gully…’ – Australian Star Heats Up Discussions Over India’s Sloppy Fielding

Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped a few catches in the first Test, which impacted the result of the match.
6:21 pm
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.