RCB Receive Trade Offers For India Pacer Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction, Reportedly Rejects Them

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru lifted the IPL trophy for the first time in 2025.
The transfer window for the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has just started taking center stage. Amid speculations of various players doing the rounds for some franchises, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have become the latest addition in the game of retentions and releases. The champions have reportedly received trade offers from the Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) for Rasikh Dar, an Indian pacer. However, the franchise has maintained its stance, saying that Rasikh has been picked for the long term and would be staying with the franchise. RCB have reportedly rejected the trade offers made for fast bowler Rasikh Dar.
The speedster from Jammu & Kashmir played just two matches in the recent IPL season and could only manage a solitary wicket to his name. Having said that, he has featured in 13 IPL matches so far, picking 10 wickets in six years. His best figures read 3/34, a performance which was against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Delhi. The pacer has been a part of four franchises in the tournament, namely the Mumbai Indians, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the Delhi Capitals (DC), and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
He became only the third player from Jammu and Kashmir to feature in the IPL. At just 17 years and 353 days, the pacer became the youngest player to make a debut for MI. However, he was banned for two years by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a discrepancy in his birth certificate which came into light during the season.
Rasikh Dar has been doing the rounds in the domestic circuit for quite a while now. He has impressed spectators and stakeholders of the game with his bowling. He has picked up 13 wickets in eight First-class games with an economy of a mere 3.39. In his List A career, he has played 10 matches, scalping 13 wickets. His best figures in the List A career are 4/23. Rasikh has been a regular feature in the India A squad on a few tours. He has the most experience in the shortest format of the game. In 36 T20s, the pacer has scalped 45 wickets at an average of 23.13. He also holds a five-wicket haul in the shortest format.
The 25-year-old made his First-class debut against Assam in 2018. He impressed everyone with his skillset and was soon roped in to play in the IPL. With an important season ahead for the defending champions RCB, it will be important for Rasikh to step up. He has done well in the middle-overs and is known to contain batters with his variations. However, with the franchise not opting to trade him, he might just be on the cusp of being a regular feature.
