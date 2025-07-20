RCB Star To Miss Opening Game Of International T20I Series

The five-match T20I series will commence on July 21.

After three exciting Test matches, which the visitors dominated to claim with a score line of 0-3, the West Indies and Australia will now shift their focus to the upcoming T20I series. However, star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Tim David is set to miss the opening fixture of the West Indies vs Australia series. The five-match contest will commence on July 21.

Why Will Tim David Not Play in WI vs AUS 1st T20I?

The player is yet to fully recover from the hamstring injury that he sustained during the latest season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the 29-year-old is expected to appear in the remaining matches of the series and has just been rested for the first match to allow him some extra time for better recovery.

Some of the other Australian players, including Test skipper Pat Cummins, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Travis Head, will also not feature in this upcoming 20-over series. The management has decided to rest them before the white-ball series against South Africa at home.

His last appearance in the format came against Pakistan in a three-match home series in December 2024. But he endured a rough patch in that series as he managed to put up only 35 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 116.67.

David for RCB in IPL 2025

The Australian all-rounder was in tremendous form in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He was one of the key players of the team’s maiden IPL victory in the latest edition. David scored 187 runs in 12 matches at a blistering strike rate of 185.15. But unfortunately, the aforementioned injury sidelined him from participating in the final few fixtures of the league.

His best knock of the season came against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), when he put up an unbeaten, whirlwind half-century off just 26 balls at a blazing strike rate of 192.30, to rescue RCB from 33/5 under seven overs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, the batter’s fighting knock went in vain as the franchise lost that match by five wickets. Interestingly, since this loss at home, RCB went on to defeat PBKS in all three matches of the season, including Qualifier 1 and the IPL 2025 Final.

