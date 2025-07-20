News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
RCB Star Tim David To Miss Opening Game Of International T20I Series WI vs AUS
news

RCB Star To Miss Opening Game Of International T20I Series

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: July 20, 2025
2 min read

The five-match T20I series will commence on July 21.

RCB Star Tim David To Miss Opening Game Of International T20I Series WI vs AUS

After three exciting Test matches, which the visitors dominated to claim with a score line of 0-3, the West Indies and Australia will now shift their focus to the upcoming T20I series. However, star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Tim David is set to miss the opening fixture of the West Indies vs Australia series. The five-match contest will commence on July 21.

Result – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Singapore SGP

161/5

Hong Kong HKG

213/4

Hong Kong beat Singapore by 52 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Samoa SAM

109/8

Malaysia MAL

113/4

Malaysia beat Samoa by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kingston
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures
Live – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
Bahrain BHN

105/1

Malawi ML

139/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Rwanda RWA

Bahrain BHN

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
Western Warriors Women WWW

72/4

DJK Munich Women DMW

104/4

DJK Munich Women beat Western Warriors Women by 32 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Germany
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
Baden Wurttemberg United Women BWUW

2/0

Western Warriors Women WWW

45/4

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Germany
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
DJK Munich Women DMW

Baden Wurttemberg United Women BWUW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Western Warriors Women WWW

DJK Munich Women DMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Alby Zalmi Women ALZ-W

Djurgardens IF Women DIF-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Stockholm CC Women STO-W

Alby Zalmi Women ALZ-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Djurgardens IF Women DIF-W

Stockholm CC Women STO-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Alby Zalmi Women ALZ-W

Djurgardens IF Women DIF-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Stockholm CC Women STO-W

Alby Zalmi Women ALZ-W

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Navarang Club NVR

Match abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
91 Yards Club 91YC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

120/4

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Rwanda Women RWA-W

24/0

Lesotho Women LSN-W

23/10

Rwanda Women beat Lesotho Women by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Botswana Women BOT-W

170/4

Eswatini Women EWW-W

47/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 05:20 PM IST
Malawi Women MWW-W

Cameroon Women CW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 05:20 PM IST
Mozambique Women MZW-W

Sierra Leone Women SLO-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Rwanda Women RWA-W

Malawi Women MWW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Botswana Women BOT-W

Mozambique Women MZW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 05:20 PM IST
Sierra Leone Women SLO-W

Eswatini Women EWW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 05:20 PM IST
Cameroon Women CW-W

Lesotho Women LSN-W

Fixtures Standings
Toss – test – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England U19 ENGU19

India U19 INDU19

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Al mulla Exchange ALECC

Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Caribbean Tigers CAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 01:00 AM IST
Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Miami Blaze MIB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 03:00 AM IST
Florida Lions FLI

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Florida Lions FLI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 01:00 AM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 03:00 AM IST
Miami Blaze MIB

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dhaka
Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Bangladesh BAN

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
United Arab Emirates UAE

Nigeria NIG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Uganda UGA

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

138/8

Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Karaikal Kniights KAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Karaikal Kniights KAK

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Yanam Royals YAR

Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

188/4

Mis Ainak Knights MAK

187/5

Band-e-Amir Dragons beat Mis Ainak Knights by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Boost Defenders BDS

78/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Amo Sharks ASS

Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Boost Defenders BDS

Mis Ainak Knights MAK

Fixtures Standings
Live – test – Marrara
Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025
Australia A AUS A

Sri Lanka A SL-A

263/4

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Birmingham
World Championship of Legends, 2025
India Champions IAC

Pakistan Champions PNC

Match has been called off

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Zimbabwe Women ZIM-W

Fixtures

Why Will Tim David Not Play in WI vs AUS 1st T20I?

The player is yet to fully recover from the hamstring injury that he sustained during the latest season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the 29-year-old is expected to appear in the remaining matches of the series and has just been rested for the first match to allow him some extra time for better recovery.

Some of the other Australian players, including Test skipper Pat Cummins, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Travis Head, will also not feature in this upcoming 20-over series. The management has decided to rest them before the white-ball series against South Africa at home.

ALSO READ:

His last appearance in the format came against Pakistan in a three-match home series in December 2024. But he endured a rough patch in that series as he managed to put up only 35 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 116.67.

David for RCB in IPL 2025

The Australian all-rounder was in tremendous form in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He was one of the key players of the team’s maiden IPL victory in the latest edition. David scored 187 runs in 12 matches at a blistering strike rate of 185.15. But unfortunately, the aforementioned injury sidelined him from participating in the final few fixtures of the league.

His best knock of the season came against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), when he put up an unbeaten, whirlwind half-century off just 26 balls at a blazing strike rate of 192.30, to rescue RCB from 33/5 under seven overs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, the batter’s fighting knock went in vain as the franchise lost that match by five wickets. Interestingly, since this loss at home, RCB went on to defeat PBKS in all three matches of the season, including Qualifier 1 and the IPL 2025 Final.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

AUS
Australia
Australia tour of West Indies
Tim David
West Indies vs Australia
WI vs AUS
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

Rishabh Pant Provides Huge Update On His Availability For ENG vs IND 4th Test

England and India will lock horns in the fourth Test in Manchester starting on July 23.
2:52 pm
Amogh Bodas
WI vs AUS Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch West Indies vs Australia T20I Series in India?

WI vs AUS Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch West Indies vs Australia T20I Series in India?

The five-match series will commence on July 21.
2:10 pm
Sreejita Sen
Mohammed Shami India Bengal Ranji Trophy

After Multiple Injury Layoffs, THIS India Star Is Set To Make a Comeback Next Month

He was part of India's Champions Trophy 2025 campaign.
1:44 pm
Ashish Satyam
India Batter Karun Nair Returns to Karnataka After Two Years Ahead of Domestic Season 2025-26

India Batter Returns to Karnataka After Two Years Ahead of Domestic Season 2025-26

He has accumulated 3,779 runs in 87 First Class innings for Karnataka.
1:36 pm
Sreejita Sen
Urvil Patel Was Approached by RCB First, but Rejected Them To Join CSK for IPL 2025

He Was Approached by RCB First, but Rejected Them To Join CSK for IPL 2025, Now IPL 2026 Retention Question Rises

He went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction despite a strong domestic season but was later picked as a replacement.
11:51 am
Sagar Paul
gautam gambhir harbhajan singh split coaching india

Former India Player Suggests Split Coaching System Amid Struggles In ENG vs IND Tests

India have won only one Test series under Gautam Gambhir's coaching so far
11:32 am
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.