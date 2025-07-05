News
Rishabh Pant Creates New Test Record, Goes Past Ben Stokes During ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 5, 2025
3 min read

Rishabh Pant scored a quickfire 65 in the second innings of the second Test at Edgbaston.

If you can sit still when Rishabh Pant is batting, you’re either a monk or you don’t watch cricket. A Rishabh Pant inning basically has everything that one can never imagine. Sweeps and reverse scoops to fast bowlers, playing shots when no one thinks he would and losing grip of the bat twice in the same inning. Overcast conditions, the ball doing all sorts of things and bowlers on the top of their game. Rishabh Pant just walks out and charges the bowler. When the bowler least expects it. That’s the Rishabh Pant starter pack. However, the wicketkeeper-batter has been highly successful at what he does, his way. He has gone to become one of the most successful batters for India in England, at least of the current lot.

Former India No.3 Cheteshwar Pujara once said that Rishabh Pant breeds on playing the game his way. He said that if Pant is told to play in a very cautious way, he might end up throwing his wicket away. So the bottom line is, Pant is best left alone. The Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) skipper has gone on to break records in the longest format. Speaking of records, here’s a recent one: Rishabh Pant now holds the record for the most sixes by a player against an away country. The left-handed batter has now hit 24 sixes on English soil, the most by a batter in away Tests. He has overtaken Ben Stokes, who previously held the record against South Africa.

Rishabh Pant – A Series Full of Runs

Even though India lost the first Test at Headingley, Rishabh Pant couldn’t have had a better game. He scored a century in both the innings of the Test, taking India to competitive totals. What stood out in both his innings, was the way he controlled his aggressive stroke-play and focused on building the innings. He was also heard speaking to himself on the stump mic multiple times, asking himself to curb his need for hitting explosive shots, when the team needed stability. Pant’s exploits in the second innings helped India set a target of 371, which was a respectable one. The Indian vice-captain also joined an elite list of players to hold a century in both innings of a Test.

ALSO READ:

Pant is also known for his witty comments from behind the stumps. In many occasions, he doesn’t hold himself back and provides viewers with some extraordinary content. He has bagged 342 runs in the series so far, with two hundreds and one fifty. His form will be very crucial for India in the upcoming games. Pant is one of the batters who has the knack of scoring runs at a brisk pace. This puts the opposition under tremendous pressure and makes them do mistakes which they wouldn’t usually. The left-hander has often got out in unorthodox ways, but the high risk-reward game is just his natural one. With three more Tests to go on English soil on this tour, India’s vice-captain will be keen to add a few more maximums to the already record-breaking list.

