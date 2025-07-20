News
news

Rishabh Pant Provides Huge Update On His Availability For ENG vs IND 4th Test

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 20, 2025
3 min read

England and India will lock horns in the fourth Test in Manchester starting on July 23.

India had to walk out of the Home of Cricket being disappointed with the result. They were within touching distance of the target of 193, when Mohammed Siraj played a delivery from Shoaib Bashir which went on to hit the leg stump. Both Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja stood in total disbelief. On the other hand, England celebrated like never before. Ben Stokes and Co. knew it was a very important game in the context of the series. As far as India are concerned, Jasprit Bumrah will play just a solitary Test out of the remaining two. Moreover, Arshdeep Singh is ruled out of the fourth Test with an injury. And there are reports suggesting the absence of Akash Deep in the Manchester contest. Having said that, the inclusion of Rishabh Pant is a huge promise for the visitors.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter was hit on his left-index finger while he went to collect a delivery in the first innings of the third Test at Lord’s. He chose to go back to the dressing room, and was constantly monitored by the medical team. However, Pant came out to bat in both the innings. He scored a valiant fifty in the first innings, and was dismissed to a peach of a delivery by Jofra Archer in the second. In a good news for the Indians, the Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) skipper is set to make his appearance in the fourth Test. Pant took to his social media handles to express his happiness of being back at training after injury concerns. Shubman Gill and the Indian management will be very hopeful of a good performance from him in the fourth Test.

Rishabh Pant To Play In the Fourth Test

The Indian vice-captain is all set to take the field in the fourth Test in Manchester. More than just the runs, the pace at which he gets those runs has been extremely important for the visitors. He is known to change the course of the game in a matter of minutes, and England will be very aware of that threat. Ben Stokes has been wonderful in the fields he has set to Rishabh Pant, and he will continue to play on the Indian left-handed batter’s mind. Stokes trapped Pant in the second Test by keeping a fielder at long-on. Pant was tempted to hit the long ball when Bashir gave flight to the ball and was caught at long-on. Pant’s presence will be extremely crucial for India in the fourth Test. And the fact that he is available will induce a lot of confidence amongst the visitors.

More to follow…

