RCB Star Suffers Injury, Stretchered Out During MLC 2025 Game

The San Francisco Unicorns will feature in the Eliminator against the MI New York in MLC 2025.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Romario Shepherd has sustained an injury in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 tournament in the United States. The incident occurred in the San Francisco Unicorns’ match against the Los Angeles Knight Riders, which the latter managed to win by 11 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method. The San Francisco Unicorns took to their X (formerly) Twitter handle to announce the incident. They mentioned that the West Indian all-rounder had suffered an ankle injury. He was taken to the hospital to undergo X-rays.
The Unicorns sit third on the points table, winning seven out of their 10 games so far. Their latest outing against the Knight Riders ended in a loss, and the team will now be playing MI New York in the Eliminator of the MLC 2025. The playoffs are set to begin soon, with the Seattle Orcas and the Los Angeles Knight Riders not being able to qualify this time. The Washington Freedom has taken the top spot in the points table, bagging eight victories out of their 10 games. They will be facing the Texas Super Kings in Qualifier 1. This marks the second time that the Unicorns have qualified for the playoffs, in three years of the League’s existence.
A couple of nights ago, another RCB star, Liam Livingstone, also sustained an injury. To add to that, he has to request a runner while batting in the Vitality T20 Blast in England.
The West Indian all-rounder has been an important part of the Unicorns’ setup. In five innings for the team, he has scored 86 runs at a strike rate of 158.5, which is valuable in T20s. His highest score of 56 came against the Seattle Orcas, a game that was extremely important for the Unicorns in sealing a playoff berth. With the ball in hand, the RCB all-rounder has bagged eight wickets in five appearances. The highlight of his bowling is that he holds a dot ball percentage of 33.7%. His economy reads well under eight, making him a good economical bowler in the league.
All-rounders are very crucial to a team’s chances. Having said that, the Unicorns will have to find a way to get past MI New York in the Eliminator. They might end up playing the game without the services of Romario Shepherd. The all-rounder has managed to score almost 600 runs in 38 innings in T20I internationals. Most of his runs have come at No.7, and that is always a very difficult spot to bat. With most of the overs already being bowled, a batter at No.7 has almost no time to assess the conditions. Shepherd has scalped 60 wickets in 53 innings in the shortest format of the game internationally. The Unicorns will be hopeful that he gets back in time, but the extent of his injury suggests otherwise.
