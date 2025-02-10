Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI, WPL 2025: Best RCB Playing 11, Full Squad and Players List

The tournament starts on February 14 across Vadodara, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be a force to reckon with in WPL 2025, but retaining the title will not be easy. The tournament starts on February 14 across Vadodara, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

They will miss Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux and Kate Cross who were crucial last season. Ellyse Perry’s participation is also in doubt because of an injury she suffered during the Women’s Ashes. They have announced Charlie Dean, Kim Garth and Heather Graham as injury replacements.

RCB spent INR 3.25 crore for four slots that they needed, and their emphasis was on filling the backup roles in the auction. They paid INR 1.20 crore for Prema Rawat and bought Joshitha VJ, Raghvi Bist, and Jagravi Pawar at INR 10 lakh. Despite challenges, RCB will count on their strong core to defend the title.

RCB Squad and Players List for WPL 2025:

Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Charlie Dean, Renuka Singh, Ekta Bisht, Kanika Ahuja, Danni Wyatt, Prema Rawat, Joshitha VJ, Raghvi Bist, Jagravi Pawar, Kim Garth, Heather Graham

Based on the squad assembled above, let’s see how Royal Challengers Bengaluru might arrange their strongest playing XI for the upcoming WPL 2025 season.

Strongest RCB Playing XI for WPL 2025:

Smriti Mandhana (c)

Danni Wyatt

Sabbhineni Meghana

Ellyse Perry

Richa Ghosh (wk)

Kim Garth

Shreyanka Patil

Georgia Wareham

Kanika Ahuja

Renuka Singh Thakur

Asha Shobhana

Bench: Charlie Dean, Ekta Bisht, Prema Rawat, Joshitha VJ, Raghvi Bist, Jagravi Pawar

Strongest Points:

Rcb have a powerful top order as Smriti Mandhana and Danni Wyatt can provide an aggressive start during powerplay.

Wareham, Shobhana and Shreyanka Patil are good spinning options.

Danni Wyatt, Ellyse Perry, Kim Garth, and Georgia Wareham bring vast international experience.

Weakest Points:

Sabbhineni Meghana has talent but has been inconsistent in previous seasons.

Other than Richa Ghosh, the middle order does not have a reliable Indian batter.

