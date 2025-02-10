Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI, WPL 2025: Best RCB Playing 11, Full Squad and Players List

The tournament starts on February 14 across Vadodara, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mumbai.
Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be a force to reckon with in WPL 2025, but retaining the title will not be easy. The tournament starts on February 14 across Vadodara, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mumbai.
They will miss Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux and Kate Cross who were crucial last season. Ellyse Perry’s participation is also in doubt because of an injury she suffered during the Women’s Ashes. They have announced Charlie Dean, Kim Garth and Heather Graham as injury replacements.
RCB spent INR 3.25 crore for four slots that they needed, and their emphasis was on filling the backup roles in the auction. They paid INR 1.20 crore for Prema Rawat and bought Joshitha VJ, Raghvi Bist, and Jagravi Pawar at INR 10 lakh. Despite challenges, RCB will count on their strong core to defend the title.
Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Charlie Dean, Renuka Singh, Ekta Bisht, Kanika Ahuja, Danni Wyatt, Prema Rawat, Joshitha VJ, Raghvi Bist, Jagravi Pawar, Kim Garth, Heather Graham
Based on the squad assembled above, let’s see how Royal Challengers Bengaluru might arrange their strongest playing XI for the upcoming WPL 2025 season.
Bench: Charlie Dean, Ekta Bisht, Prema Rawat, Joshitha VJ, Raghvi Bist, Jagravi Pawar
