SA20 2023 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch SA20 LIVE on TV in India, South Africa and Other Locations, Squads, Dates, Timings and Venues

After months of anticipation, the SA20 is finally about to take off as South Africa's premier domestic T20 competition, aimed to revive Proteas cricket and safeguard its future for generations to come. In a system plagued by a heavy talent drain, SA20 is Cricket South Africa's (CSA) major attempt at securing their playing depth.

The tournament had been in plans for long and is now set to take the footing over the next one month, with multiple corporate giants invested in it. All six teams participating in the competition are owned by franchises who have a stake in the cash-rich Indian Premier League, something which is expected to provide it with the much-needed financial stability in its infancy.

As per the tournament format, six franchises Durban’s Super Giants, Joburg Super Kings, MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will face off against each other twice during the league stage before the top 4 enter the semifinals and their winners contest the final of the inaugural SA20.

SA20 2023: SA20 schedule, Dates, Venues and Timings

Date Matches Time (SA Time) Venue Jan 10 MICT vs PR 5:30 PM Cape Town Jan 11 DSG vs JSK 5:30 PM Durban Jan 12 SEC vs PC 5:30 PM Gqeberha Jan 13 PR vs JSK 1:30 PM Paarl Jan 13 MICT vs DSG 5:30 PM Cape Town Jan 14 PC vs SEC 1:30 PM Pretoria Jan 14 MICT vs JSK 5:30 PM Cape Town Jan 15 DSG vs PR 1:30 PM Durban Jan 16 SEC vs MICT 5:30 PM Gqeberha Jan 17 PR vs DSG 1:30 PM Paarl Jan 17 JSK vs PC 5:30 PM Johannesburg Jan 18 MICT vs SEC 1:30 PM Cape Town Jan 18 PC vs JSK 5:30 PM Pretoria Jan 19 PR vs SEC 5:30 PM Paarl Jan 20 DSG vs PC 5:30 PM Durban Jan 21 PR vs MICT 1:30 PM Paarl Jan 21 SEC vs JSK 5:30 PM Gqeberha Jan 22 PR vs PC 1:30 PM Paarl Jan 22 SEC vs JSK 5:30 PM Gqeberha Jan 23 MICT vs PC 5:30 PM Cape Town Jan 24 SEC vs PR 1:30 PM Gqeberha Jan 24 JSK vs DSG 5:30 PM Johannesburg Feb 2 DSG vs MICT 5:30 PM Durban Feb 3 JSK vs PR 1:30 PM Johannesburg Feb 3 DSG vs SEC 5:30 PM Durban Feb 4 PC vs MICT 5:30 PM Pretoria Feb 5 JSK vs SEC 1:30 PM Johannesburg Feb 5 PC vs DSG 5:30 PM Pretoria Feb 6 JSK vs MICT 5:30 PM Johannesburg Feb 7 PC vs PR 5:30 PM Pretoria Feb 8 SF1 (1st vs 4th) 5:30 PM Johannesburg Feb 9 SF2 (2nd vs 3rd) 5:30 PM Pretoria Reserve day/Prep for Final Feb 11 FINAL 4:30 PM Johannesburg

Where to watch SA20 2023 LIVE on TV

The tournament will be televised live in India on the Sports18 channel. Cricket lovers based in South Africa can tune into SuperSport to enjoy all 33 matches. Following platforms will provide the live telecast of the same in other countries.

UK: Sky Sports

NZ: Sky Sports NZ

USA: Willow TV

Other countries: SA20 website and YouTube channel

SA20 2023 Live Streaming details

The tournament will be live-streamed on Indian shores by Voot and Jio Cinema app. The action will also be available for global viewers on the icc.tv website.

SA20 2023: Complete Squad Lists

Pretoria Capitals: Wayne Parnell (captain), Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje, Cameron Delport, Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch, Jimmy Neesham, Josh Little, Kusal Mendis, Marco Marais, Migael Pretorius, Phil Salt, Rilee Rossouw, Senuran Muthusamy, Shane Dadswell, Shaun Von Berg, Theunis De Bruyn, William Jacks

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Aiden Markram (captain), Adam Rossington, Aya Gqamane, Brydon Carse, James Fuller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Jordan Cox, Jordan Hermann, Junaid Dawood, Marco Jansen, Marques Ackerman, Mason Crane, Ottniel Baartman, Roelof Van Der Merwe, Sarel Erwee, Sisanda Magala, Tom Abell, Tristan Stubbs

Paarl Royals: David Miller (captain), Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Corbin Bosch, Dane Vilas, Eoin Morgan, Evan Jones, Ferisco Adams, Imran Manack, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Van Buuren, Obed McCoy, Ramon Simmonds, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wihan Lubbe

MI Cape Town: Rashid Khan (captain), Beuran Hendricks, Delano Potgieter, Dewald Brevis, Duan Jansen, George Linde, Grant Roelofsen, Jofra Archer, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Olly Stone, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, Sam Curran, Waqar Salamkheil, Wesley Marshall, Ziyaad Abrahams

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (captain), Aaron Phangiso, Alzarri Joseph, Donavon Ferreira, George Garton, Gerald Coetzee, Harry Brook, Janneman Malan, Kyle Verreynne, Leus Du Plooy, Lewis Gregory, Lizaad Williams, Maheesh Theekshana, Malusi Siboto, Nandre Burger, Neil Brand, Reeza Hendricks, Romario Shepherd

Durban’s Super Giants: Quinton De Kock (captain), Akila Dananjaya, Christiaan Jonker, Dilshan Madushanka, Dwaine Pretorius, Hardus Viljoen, Heinrich Klaasen, Jason Holder, Johnson Charles, Junior Dala, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Mayers, Matthew Breetzke, Prenelan Subrayen, Reece Topley, Simon Harmer, Wiaan Mulder