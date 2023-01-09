SA20 2023 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch SA20 LIVE on TV in India, South Africa and Other Locations, Squads, Dates, Timings and Venues
After months of anticipation, the SA20 is finally about to take off as South Africa's premier domestic T20 competition, aimed to revive Proteas cricket and safeguard its future for generations to come. In a system plagued by a heavy talent drain, SA20 is Cricket South Africa's (CSA) major attempt at securing their playing depth.
The tournament had been in plans for long and is now set to take the footing over the next one month, with multiple corporate giants invested in it. All six teams participating in the competition are owned by franchises who have a stake in the cash-rich Indian Premier League, something which is expected to provide it with the much-needed financial stability in its infancy.
As per the tournament format, six franchises Durban’s Super Giants, Joburg Super Kings, MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will face off against each other twice during the league stage before the top 4 enter the semifinals and their winners contest the final of the inaugural SA20.
SA20 2023: SA20 schedule, Dates, Venues and Timings
|Date
|Matches
|Time (SA Time)
|Venue
|Jan 10
|MICT vs PR
|5:30 PM
|Cape Town
|Jan 11
|DSG vs JSK
|5:30 PM
|Durban
|Jan 12
|SEC vs PC
|5:30 PM
|Gqeberha
|Jan 13
|PR vs JSK
|1:30 PM
|Paarl
|Jan 13
|MICT vs DSG
|5:30 PM
|Cape Town
|Jan 14
|PC vs SEC
|1:30 PM
|Pretoria
|Jan 14
|MICT vs JSK
|5:30 PM
|Cape Town
|Jan 15
|DSG vs PR
|1:30 PM
|Durban
|Jan 16
|SEC vs MICT
|5:30 PM
|Gqeberha
|Jan 17
|PR vs DSG
|1:30 PM
|Paarl
|Jan 17
|JSK vs PC
|5:30 PM
|Johannesburg
|Jan 18
|MICT vs SEC
|1:30 PM
|Cape Town
|Jan 18
|PC vs JSK
|5:30 PM
|Pretoria
|Jan 19
|PR vs SEC
|5:30 PM
|Paarl
|Jan 20
|DSG vs PC
|5:30 PM
|Durban
|Jan 21
|PR vs MICT
|1:30 PM
|Paarl
|Jan 21
|SEC vs JSK
|5:30 PM
|Gqeberha
|Jan 22
|PR vs PC
|1:30 PM
|Paarl
|Jan 22
|SEC vs JSK
|5:30 PM
|Gqeberha
|Jan 23
|MICT vs PC
|5:30 PM
|Cape Town
|Jan 24
|SEC vs PR
|1:30 PM
|Gqeberha
|Jan 24
|JSK vs DSG
|5:30 PM
|Johannesburg
|Feb 2
|DSG vs MICT
|5:30 PM
|Durban
|Feb 3
|JSK vs PR
|1:30 PM
|Johannesburg
|Feb 3
|DSG vs SEC
|5:30 PM
|Durban
|Feb 4
|PC vs MICT
|5:30 PM
|Pretoria
|Feb 5
|JSK vs SEC
|1:30 PM
|Johannesburg
|Feb 5
|PC vs DSG
|5:30 PM
|Pretoria
|Feb 6
|JSK vs MICT
|5:30 PM
|Johannesburg
|Feb 7
|PC vs PR
|5:30 PM
|Pretoria
|Feb 8
|SF1 (1st vs 4th)
|5:30 PM
|Johannesburg
|Feb 9
|SF2 (2nd vs 3rd)
|5:30 PM
|Pretoria
|Reserve day/Prep for Final
|Feb 11
|FINAL
|4:30 PM
|Johannesburg
Where to watch SA20 2023 LIVE on TV
The tournament will be televised live in India on the Sports18 channel. Cricket lovers based in South Africa can tune into SuperSport to enjoy all 33 matches. Following platforms will provide the live telecast of the same in other countries.
UK: Sky Sports
NZ: Sky Sports NZ
USA: Willow TV
Other countries: SA20 website and YouTube channel
SA20 2023 Live Streaming details
The tournament will be live-streamed on Indian shores by Voot and Jio Cinema app. The action will also be available for global viewers on the icc.tv website.
SA20 2023: Complete Squad Lists
Pretoria Capitals: Wayne Parnell (captain), Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje, Cameron Delport, Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch, Jimmy Neesham, Josh Little, Kusal Mendis, Marco Marais, Migael Pretorius, Phil Salt, Rilee Rossouw, Senuran Muthusamy, Shane Dadswell, Shaun Von Berg, Theunis De Bruyn, William Jacks
Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Aiden Markram (captain), Adam Rossington, Aya Gqamane, Brydon Carse, James Fuller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Jordan Cox, Jordan Hermann, Junaid Dawood, Marco Jansen, Marques Ackerman, Mason Crane, Ottniel Baartman, Roelof Van Der Merwe, Sarel Erwee, Sisanda Magala, Tom Abell, Tristan Stubbs
Paarl Royals: David Miller (captain), Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Corbin Bosch, Dane Vilas, Eoin Morgan, Evan Jones, Ferisco Adams, Imran Manack, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Van Buuren, Obed McCoy, Ramon Simmonds, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wihan Lubbe
MI Cape Town: Rashid Khan (captain), Beuran Hendricks, Delano Potgieter, Dewald Brevis, Duan Jansen, George Linde, Grant Roelofsen, Jofra Archer, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Olly Stone, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, Sam Curran, Waqar Salamkheil, Wesley Marshall, Ziyaad Abrahams
Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (captain), Aaron Phangiso, Alzarri Joseph, Donavon Ferreira, George Garton, Gerald Coetzee, Harry Brook, Janneman Malan, Kyle Verreynne, Leus Du Plooy, Lewis Gregory, Lizaad Williams, Maheesh Theekshana, Malusi Siboto, Nandre Burger, Neil Brand, Reeza Hendricks, Romario Shepherd
Durban’s Super Giants: Quinton De Kock (captain), Akila Dananjaya, Christiaan Jonker, Dilshan Madushanka, Dwaine Pretorius, Hardus Viljoen, Heinrich Klaasen, Jason Holder, Johnson Charles, Junior Dala, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Mayers, Matthew Breetzke, Prenelan Subrayen, Reece Topley, Simon Harmer, Wiaan Mulder