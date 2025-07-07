Sam Konstas Asked To Not Take Batting As ‘Biggest Thing in the World’ After Horror Start To Test Career

Konstas hasn’t quite got going after a noteworthy start.

Sam Konstas has had a dream start to his Test career, hitting an audacious 60 on his maiden outing in the Boxing Day Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25. The talent was palpable, and he was supposed to be Australia’s top-order woes, which have exacerbated in recent times.

However, he hasn’t quite got going after a noteworthy start, and the young sensation has been under immense pressure. Since scoring 60 on his debut, Konstas hasn’t crossed the 25-run mark even once in seven attempts and got out after looking good at the start.

All matches (49) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS – PAL – Fixtures Standings Result – oneday – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W 148/10 ASM-W 154/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL 81/3 SK 80/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA 129/5 PHL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 SK – INA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Pallekele Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 GRC-W – TKW-W 81/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 SBA-W – BUL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 TKW-W – SBA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 BUL-W – GRC-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 GRC-W – SBA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 TKW-W – BUL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST – LEUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 OSTG – LEST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG – BRBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL – ATPG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 BRBA – GENW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GENW – HAST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 HAST – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST – ATPG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GENW – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL – BRBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 SCO-W – TYP-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – 91YC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 GUE – JER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 NED – SCOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 LLG – MUR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NK – NWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – SUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MB – THUO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 THUO – MR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 ENGA-W – NZA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – VMK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – VMK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – MMS – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 GER – TAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 BHN – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TAN – BHN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 WTS – IYH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 BMB – CBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SOM – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SOM-W – ESS-W – Fixtures Standings

However, the Australian captain Pat Cummins has backed him to come good, but advised him not to focus too much on every innings. He wants Konstas to learn quickly rather than getting stuck on a few failures.

“It’s just about concentrating on what makes you a really good player. For someone like a batter, it might be where you score, what tempo do you normally operate at (when at) your best? And just don’t get too caught up in every innings (feeling) like (it’s) the biggest thing in the world.”

Sam Konstas endures a tough maiden away tour in the West Indies

Sam Konstas has been pinpointed as Australia’s opener for the West Indies series, but the returns haven’t been promising from the young batter. He has had scores of 3, 5, 25, & 0 across four outings, suggesting that the batter has not acclimatised to the conditions against a fiery bowling lineup, and his Test average now stands at a tepid 18.25 after eight innings.

ALSO READ:

He had a start in the second Test before a loose drive cut his innings short when he could have easily made a substantial score. It’s been a constant issue with Konstas; his front shoulder often falls over, and he tends to play away from his body just with his hands, which has resulted in a few dismissals early in his career.

Another thing he must understand is that Test cricket is about applying for a long period rather than trying too many things, even if they fetch a few runs. Being aggressive is fine, but the primary goal should always be to build innings and look for big runs, especially since he is an opener.

Barring England, the pitches in Test cricket will mostly have something for bowlers, and Konstas’ loose technique won’t help him succeed at the highest level, given most teams have quality pace attacks now. He doesn’t need to change too many things in his game, but the idea should be to stay as long as possible at the crease and look at the bigger picture, as Cummins pointed out.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.