Pat Cummins wants Sam Konstas to learn quickly rather than getting stuck on a few failures after a poor start to his Test career.
news

Sam Konstas Asked To Not Take Batting As ‘Biggest Thing in the World’ After Horror Start To Test Career

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: July 7, 2025
3 min read

Konstas hasn’t quite got going after a noteworthy start.

Pat Cummins wants Sam Konstas to learn quickly rather than getting stuck on a few failures after a poor start to his Test career.

Sam Konstas has had a dream start to his Test career, hitting an audacious 60 on his maiden outing in the Boxing Day Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25. The talent was palpable, and he was supposed to be Australia’s top-order woes, which have exacerbated in recent times.

However, he hasn’t quite got going after a noteworthy start, and the young sensation has been under immense pressure. Since scoring 60 on his debut, Konstas hasn’t crossed the 25-run mark even once in seven attempts and got out after looking good at the start.

However, the Australian captain Pat Cummins has backed him to come good, but advised him not to focus too much on every innings. He wants Konstas to learn quickly rather than getting stuck on a few failures.

“It’s just about concentrating on what makes you a really good player. For someone like a batter, it might be where you score, what tempo do you normally operate at (when at) your best? And just don’t get too caught up in every innings (feeling) like (it’s) the biggest thing in the world.”

Sam Konstas endures a tough maiden away tour in the West Indies

Sam Konstas has been pinpointed as Australia’s opener for the West Indies series, but the returns haven’t been promising from the young batter. He has had scores of 3, 5, 25, & 0 across four outings, suggesting that the batter has not acclimatised to the conditions against a fiery bowling lineup, and his Test average now stands at a tepid 18.25 after eight innings.

ALSO READ:

He had a start in the second Test before a loose drive cut his innings short when he could have easily made a substantial score. It’s been a constant issue with Konstas; his front shoulder often falls over, and he tends to play away from his body just with his hands, which has resulted in a few dismissals early in his career.

Another thing he must understand is that Test cricket is about applying for a long period rather than trying too many things, even if they fetch a few runs. Being aggressive is fine, but the primary goal should always be to build innings and look for big runs, especially since he is an opener.

Barring England, the pitches in Test cricket will mostly have something for bowlers, and Konstas’ loose technique won’t help him succeed at the highest level, given most teams have quality pace attacks now. He doesn’t need to change too many things in his game, but the idea should be to stay as long as possible at the crease and look at the bigger picture, as Cummins pointed out.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Australia
Pat Cummins
Sam Konstas
West Indies
WI vs AUS
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Kraigg Brathwaite WI vs AUS Tests

West Indies Star Player Under Scrutiny After Poor Numbers in Recent Tests

Australia have already clinched the three-match Test series, leading 2-0.
12:54 pm
Ashish Satyam
After TNPL 2025 Final Heroics, Wicketkeeper-Batter Tushar Raheja Grabs the Eye of IPL 2026 Auction Teams

After TNPL 2025 Final Heroics, Wicketkeeper-Batter Grabs the Eye of IPL 2026 Auction Teams

He was the star, scoring 77 runs off 46 balls in the final and winning the Player of the Match award.
12:19 pm
Sagar Paul
shubman gill dukes ball eng vs ind 2nd test edgbaston

Shubman Gill Slams Dukes Ball After India’s Win Over England in Edgbaston

The visitors will face England at the Lord's Cricket Ground in the third Test, beginning July 10. 
11:11 am
Ashish Satyam
It’s not surprising that English captain Ben Stokes has blamed the pitch again for their defeat in the second ENG vs IND Test.

Ben Stokes Blames Pitch, Dubs Edgbaston ‘Subcontinent’ After Crushing Defeat in Second Test Against India

It’s a cultural thing for them to blame the pitch for every loss.
10:54 am
Darpan Jain

Jos Buttler Clone Set To Demand High Price at IPL 2026 Auction After Test Series Heroics

His first-innings century took only 80 balls, tying for the third-fastest Test hundred by an English batter.
10:05 am
Sagar Paul
West Indies opener Andre Fletcher flexed his power-hitting ability again in the latest Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 fixture

37-Year-Old West Indian Opener, Part of KKR Sister Franchise, Set To Garner Shock Interest at IPL 2026 Auction After MLC 2025 Heroics

He hit a magnificent century while opening the innings, hitting bowlers all around the park on a flat pitch.
8:56 am
Darpan Jain
