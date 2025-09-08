News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Saudi Arabia Launches World Cricket Festival in November 2025 To Boost Global Sports Ambitions
news

Saudi Arabia Launches World Cricket Festival in November 2025 To Boost Global Sports Ambitions

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: September 8, 2025
3 min read

This shows Saudi Arabia’s strong ambition to grow cricket. The country has already made a big impact in football.

Saudi Arabia Launches World Cricket Festival in November 2025 To Boost Global Sports Ambitions

Saudi Arabia is preparing to welcome the cricketing world with the launch of the World Cricket Festival (WCF), announced in Riyadh by the Cricket Investment Co., the commercial wing of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF), in collaboration with Infinix.

The festival will start in Jeddah in November 2025. It will bring cricket and entertainment together with matches, cultural programs and live shows, beginning a new chapter for the sport in Saudi Arabia.

Former Pakistan spinners Saqlain Mushtaq and Yasir Shah, along with former Indian Test cricketer Wasim Jaffer, attended the launch event and praised the SACF for its efforts to grow cricket in Saudi Arabia.

World Cricket Festival Tournaments

F20: Foundation Day Cup

The Foundation Day Cup (F20), previously known as the Saudi Foundation Day T20 Cup, was last played in Dammam in February 2025. From 2026, it will return under the new F20 branding, marking the second edition of Saudi Arabia’s national T20 tournament.

Gulf Premier League (Soft Ball)

The Gulf Premier League (Soft Ball) will bring together teams from across the Gulf region. It is planned as a fun cricket competition for players who play mainly for enjoyment.

TX Arabia T10 Tournament

The TX Arabia T10 Tournament is a new league aimed at younger audiences and first time cricket followers. With its quick ten over format, it promises short matches that can capture the attention of a new generation of fans.

ALSO READ:

Saudi Corporate Premier League

The Saudi Corporate Premier League will be conducted specifically for corporations and businesses. Apart from competition, it is also intended to create networking opportunities and build professional connections through cricket.

F2 Double Wicket World Cup

The biggest event of the World Cricket Festival will be the F2 Double Wicket World Cup 2025. 10 international teams will play in pairs. The format will be quicker than T20 cricket and will have new rules like the Super Sub Rule and the Fireball Over. After the matches, fans can enjoy live music for a full day and night experience.

A Festival of Sport and Entertainment

The World Cricket Festival in Jeddah will be a four day spectacle. Organizers project revenues of around 13.75 million US dollars in 2025, with the figure expected to rise to nearly 40 million US dollars by 2028.

Over the next eight months, several tournaments will be held under this plan. This shows Saudi Arabia’s strong ambition to grow cricket. The country has already made a big impact in football. Major investments have brought some of the best players to the Saudi Pro League. The cricket project is part of a wider plan to make the Kingdom a global center for sports and entertainment.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Saudi Arabia
World Cricket Festival
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

As a passionate cricket fan I have been watching the game for over 20 years, and it has been a constant part of my life for as long as I can remember. From childhood, I enjoyed following matches and players, and over time that passion only grew stronger. What began as admiration for the sport slowly turned into a deeper connection, where I found joy in expressing my thoughts through writing. For me, writing about cricket feels natural. It doesn’t feel like work, but rather a reflection of the love I have for the game that has always been close to my heart.

Read more

Related posts

Why Are Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett Not In England T20I Squad For South Africa Series

Why Are Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett Not In England T20I Squad For South Africa Series After Being Named Initially?

Smith scored two fifties in the ODI series.
12:13 pm
Sandip Pawar
South Zone had to leave out N Jagadeesan and Devdutt Padikkal for the Duleep Trophy 2025 final in Bengaluru.

N Jagadeesan and Devdutt Padikkal Excluded As South Zone Turn to CSK, SRH Youngsters for Duleep Trophy 2025 Final

Both are forced changes by South Zone.
9:58 am
Darpan Jain

Mohammad Nawaz Hat-Trick The Key Highlight As Pakistan Lift Tri-Series Title – Full Summary of AFG vs PAK Final

Pakistan lost just one game in the tri-series.
12:20 am
Amogh Bodas
Mohammad Nawaz Pakistan vs Afghanistan PAK vs AFG in Tri-Series Final in UAE

Pakistan All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz Sinks Afghanistan With A Hat-trick in Tri-Series Final [WATCH]

Pakistan won the match by 75 runs.
6:00 am
Disha Asrani
'Things were promised to me...' - South Africa Star Questions Shock Exclusion From National Team Ahead of 2026 T20 World Cup

‘Things were promised to me…’ – South Africa Star Questions Shock Exclusion From National Team Ahead of 2026 T20 World Cup

South Africa will play three T20Is against England.
11:34 pm
Amogh Bodas
Shreyas Iyer Duleep Trophy 2025 Ruturaj Gaikwad Yashasvi Jaiswal Rajat Patidar

Ruturaj Gaikwad To Shreyas Iyer: How India Test Stars & Hopefuls Fared in The Duleep Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals

South Zone will lock horns with the Central Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2025 final from September 11.
10:53 pm
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.