'Saw Kohli Hit Red Balls' - Spooky Question Around Virat Kohli Test Retirement Resurfaces After Comments From Australia Cricketer
news

‘Saw Kohli Hit Red Balls’ – Spooky Question Around Virat Kohli Test Retirement Resurfaces After Comments From Australia Cricketer

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 3, 2025 - 2 min read

Virat Kohli had announced his retirement from Tests in May, thus ending a stellar 14-year career in the longest format of the game.

'Saw Kohli Hit Red Balls' - Spooky Question Around Virat Kohli Test Retirement Resurfaces After Comments From Australia Cricketer

Australia women’s team captain Alyssa Healy has revealed that she witnessed former India captain Virat Kohli practicing with the red ball during the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Tests in May, thus ending a stellar 14-year career in the longest format of the game.

Alyssa Healy on Virat Kohli’s red ball practice

“Given he doesn’t exactly need to play the final, pack his bags, and get out to England. I was speaking to someone in the last week with a knowledge of the situation, and I think there’s more to come in the whole story of the Gambhir-Kohli relationship,” Adam Peacock, an Australian broadcaster, said on the Willow Talk podcast.

“I saw a video of Virat Kohli hitting red balls during this IPL 2025. Something’s gone on in the last couple of weeks. I don’t know what it is. I was like, ‘interesting’. I don’t think he was ready to give it up. I would say that,” replied Alyssa Healy.

ALSO READ:

Virat Kohli’s Test career

Virat Kohli made his Test debut for India in June 2011 during a match against West Indies at Kingston. However, Kohli endured a forgettable debut after he was dismissed for 4 and 15 in both the innings respectively. However, over the years, the Delhi cricketer went on to become one of the finest batters that India have ever produced. Virat Kohli retired from the longest format after having played 123 Tests. He aggregated 9230 runs from the 123 Tests, including 31 fifties and 30 centuries.

As a captain, the 36-year old led India to a historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy win over Australia in Australia in 2018-19. He also led India to the 2021 World Test Championship (WTC) final, where they lost to New Zealand.

