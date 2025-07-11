Second New Ball Changed After 10.3 Overs: Shubman Gill Left Furious After India’s Request Backfires

Jasprit Bumrah bagged three wickets on the morning of Day 2 of the third Test.
The Dukes ball has sparked a tremendous controversy in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Both India and England have had their moments of disappointment with the shape of the ball. After the second Test, Indian skipper Shubman Gill spoke of the ball getting soft way too early. As a result, it becomes tougher for the bowlers to pick wickets. A similar incident occurred on the morning of Day 2 of the third Test at Lord’s. India opted for a new ball after the 80-over mark on Day 1. However, the ball was changed again at the 90.3 over juncture, as it lost its shape in a matter of just 63 deliveries. This decision to change the ball has backfired on the visitors. The Indians were unhappy with the replacement ball, believing it wasn’t a like-for-like replacement.
Skipper Shubman Gill and Mohamed Siraj were furious after the ball was changed. According to the Indians, the replaced ball was a lot older than the previous one. The visitors were able to scalp three wickets early on the morning of the second day of the Test, but opted to change the ball as it lost its shape. After the change, Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse chipped away with a few runs, making matters worse for the Indians. To add to that, the ball was changed for the second time, this time after just 48 deliveries.
Skipper Shubman Gill quickly went under the radar after opting to change a ball that was helping his bowlers get wickets. After they started the day at 251/4, England were reduced to 271/7 in no time. Jasprit Bumrah scalped all three wickets in the first 30 minutes of play. The Dukes ball manufacturers, as well as Shubman Gill & Co. were on the receiving end of a lot of flak on social media. Here are a few reactions that were sparked by the incident.
The Dukes ball maker, Dilip Jajodia, has given a statement about the matter. He thinks that the ball cannot last the entire duration of 80 overs. Some officials from the Dukes ball manufacturing unit also pointed out that the ball isn’t made to last for the entire duration, and that the International Cricket Council should look at curtailing the rules to allow teams to change the ball after 65-70 overs in Tests. Jajodia believes that the game has evolved and become so fast-paced that it is impossible for any ball to stand the time. He also went on to state that the ball goes through a lot of blows in its tenure. He also went on to state that teams go to the umpire when they do not get wickets.
“It [the ball] is a small 156-gramme object, which is being hit with a three-pound piece of wood. It is striking the stands, the wooden seats; it is striking the concrete pillars more often than ever in the history of the game. If they are not getting wickets, they go to the umpire. It is not a question of the ball going out of shape. The ball gets soft. The ball is supposed to go soft; that is why you get a new one at the end of 80 overs. After 10 or 15 overs, they want to change the ball because they are not getting wickets, or they perceive it is going soft. If I made a ball that didn’t go out of shape, there would be broken bats and fingers. But you have to be sensible”, said Jajodia in the interview.
