News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Second New Ball Changed After 10.3 Overs: Shubman Gill Left Furious After India's Request Backfires
news

Second New Ball Changed After 10.3 Overs: Shubman Gill Left Furious After India’s Request Backfires

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 11, 2025
4 min read

Jasprit Bumrah bagged three wickets on the morning of Day 2 of the third Test.

Second New Ball Changed After 10.3 Overs: Shubman Gill Left Furious After India's Request Backfires

The Dukes ball has sparked a tremendous controversy in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Both India and England have had their moments of disappointment with the shape of the ball. After the second Test, Indian skipper Shubman Gill spoke of the ball getting soft way too early. As a result, it becomes tougher for the bowlers to pick wickets. A similar incident occurred on the morning of Day 2 of the third Test at Lord’s. India opted for a new ball after the 80-over mark on Day 1. However, the ball was changed again at the 90.3 over juncture, as it lost its shape in a matter of just 63 deliveries. This decision to change the ball has backfired on the visitors. The Indians were unhappy with the replacement ball, believing it wasn’t a like-for-like replacement. 

Result – oneday – Klang
Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025
Malaysia Women MAL-W

77/10

Assam Women ASM-W

247/7

Assam Women beat Malaysia Women by 170 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Kingston
Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
South Korea SK

Indonesia INA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Philippines PHL

South Korea SK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 02:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Result – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
Gibraltar GBT

153/3

Turkey TRK

149/10

Gibraltar beat Turkey by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Gibraltar GBT

Bulgaria BUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Turkey TRK

Bulgaria BUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Turkey TRK

Gibraltar GBT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Belgium Belforts BBW

French Eiffels FELW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Belgium Belforts BBW

Belgium Jeanekens BJKW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
French Eiffels FELW

Luxembourg Mullerthals LMLW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Belgium Jeanekens BJKW

Luxembourg Mullerthals LMLW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
Ostend Tigers OSTG

130/6

Antwerp Giants ATPG

127/6

Ostend Tigers beat Antwerp Giants by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
Brussels Bashers BRBA

28/2

Hasselt Titans HAST

118/8

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
91 Yards Club 91YC

134/7

City Cricket Club CCC

133/7

91 Yards Club beat City Cricket Club by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Bud Cricket Club BCC

18/0

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

153/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Dubai Capitals DC

Hobart Hurricanes HH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Central Stags CD

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
Jersey JER

Scotland SCOT

60/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
11 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Netherlands NED

Italy ITA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Northern Ireland
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England U19 ENGU19

India U19 INDU19

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
India Women tour of England, T20, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 11:05 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Al mulla Exchange ALECC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Super Lanka SUL

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
Malaysia Blues MB

203/8

Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

94/10

Malaysia Blues beat Thunderstorm Outlanders by 109 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 07:30 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Texas Super Kings TSKS

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

116/4

Yanam Royals YAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Karaikal Kniights KAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Malawi ML

Bahrain BHN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Tanzania TAN

Germany GER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Kent KENT

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Durham DURH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Northamptonshire NOR

Derbyshire DER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Manchester
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Surrey Women SUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Somerset Women SOM-W

Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Durham Women DUR-W

Hampshire Women HAM-W

Fixtures Standings

Skipper Shubman Gill and Mohamed Siraj were furious after the ball was changed. According to the Indians, the replaced ball was a lot older than the previous one. The visitors were able to scalp three wickets early on the morning of the second day of the Test, but opted to change the ball as it lost its shape. After the change, Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse chipped away with a few runs, making matters worse for the Indians. To add to that, the ball was changed for the second time, this time after just 48 deliveries.

Shubman Gill Furious Over Dukes Ball 

Skipper Shubman Gill quickly went under the radar after opting to change a ball that was helping his bowlers get wickets. After they started the day at 251/4, England were reduced to 271/7 in no time. Jasprit Bumrah scalped all three wickets in the first 30 minutes of play. The Dukes ball manufacturers, as well as Shubman Gill & Co. were on the receiving end of a lot of flak on social media. Here are a few reactions that were sparked by the incident. 

ALSO READ:

The Dukes Ball Manufacturers Chip In

The Dukes ball maker, Dilip Jajodia, has given a statement about the matter. He thinks that the ball cannot last the entire duration of 80 overs. Some officials from the Dukes ball manufacturing unit also pointed out that the ball isn’t made to last for the entire duration, and that the International Cricket Council should look at curtailing the rules to allow teams to change the ball after 65-70 overs in Tests. Jajodia believes that the game has evolved and become so fast-paced that it is impossible for any ball to stand the time. He also went on to state that the ball goes through a lot of blows in its tenure. He also went on to state that teams go to the umpire when they do not get wickets.

“It [the ball] is a small 156-gramme object, which is being hit with a three-pound piece of wood. It is striking the stands, the wooden seats; it is striking the concrete pillars more often than ever in the history of the game. If they are not getting wickets, they go to the umpire. It is not a question of the ball going out of shape. The ball gets soft. The ball is supposed to go soft; that is why you get a new one at the end of 80 overs. After 10 or 15 overs, they want to change the ball because they are not getting wickets, or they perceive it is going soft. If I made a ball that didn’t go out of shape, there would be broken bats and fingers. But you have to be sensible”, said Jajodia in the interview.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Dukes ball
ENG vs IND
England
India
Shubman Gill
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

‘This is the First Time…’ – Gautam Gambhir Opens Up About the Transition in Indian Cricket During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

India are going through a transition phase in Tests following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
4:35 pm
Vishnu PN

[WATCH] KL Rahul Drops A Sitter, Lets Jamie Smith Off As India Fielding Woes Continue in England Test Series

The batter went on to smash a half-century.
5:35 pm
Sreejita Sen
How Hardik Pandya Helped Trent Boult Finish Off a Run Chase for Mumbai Indians With the Bat in MLC 2025

How Hardik Pandya Helped Trent Boult Finish Off a Run Chase for Mumbai Indians With the Bat in MLC 2025

Trent Boult stayed calm under pressure and finished the match with 22 not out from 13 balls.
3:30 pm
Sagar Paul
why is rishabh pant not playing today what happened eng vs ind 3rd Test

Why is Rishabh Pant Not Playing in ENG vs IND 3rd Test? Here’s What Happened

2:55 pm
CX Staff Writer
Shaheen Afridi

Why is Shaheen Afridi Not in Pakistan T20I Squad?

He also won a third PSL title in four seasons as captain of Lahore Qalandars in May, bowling brilliantly, especially in the slog overs of the game. 
12:42 pm
Ashish Satyam
Babar Azam

Did Former RCB Coach Ask Babar Azam To Take Up Wicket-Keeping To Regain His Place in Pakistan T20I Side?

He has taken part in 128 T20I games, scoring 4223 runs at an ordinary strike rate of 129.2. 
11:53 am
Ashish Satyam
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.