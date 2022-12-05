Shafali Verma named captain in India's squad for inaugural U19 Women's World Cup

The young Indian opening batter will be making a surprise return to the U-19 set-up to play the forthcoming World Cup.

The All-India Women’s Selection Committee has picked India U19 Women's squad for the upcoming bilateral away T20 series against South Africa U19 and the ICC U19 Women’s World Cup to follow.

The maiden edition of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup featuring 16 teams will take place in South Africa from 14 to 29 January, 2023. India is placed in Group D alongside South Africa, UAE and Scotland. The top three teams from each group will progress to the Super Six round, where teams will be pooled into two groups of six.

The top two teams from each group will then progress to the semi-finals, which will be played on 27 January at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom. The final will take place at the same venue on 29 January.

India U19 Women’s team for SA T20s: Shafali Verma (Captain), Shweta Sehrawat (Vice-Captain), Richa Ghosh (WK), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD, Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree.

5T20 Matches - India Women U19 vs South Africa Women U19 in South Africa

S. No.

Day

Date

Match no.

Time

Match

Venue

1

Tuesday

27-Dec-22

1

10:00 AM

SA WU19 vs India WU19

Tuks Oval, Pretoria

2

Thursday

29-Dec-22

2

1:45 PM

SA WU19 vs India WU19

Tuks Oval, Pretoria

3

Saturday

31-Dec-22

3

10:00 AM

SA WU19 vs India WU19

Tuks Oval, Pretoria

4

Monday

02-Jan-23

4

1:45 PM

SA WU19 vs India WU19

Tuks Oval, Pretoria

5

Wednesday

04-Jan-23

5

10:00 AM

SA WU19 vs India WU19

Tuks Oval, Pretoria

India U19 Women’s team for ICC Under-19 Women’s World Cup - Shafali Verma (Captain), Shweta Sehrawat (Vice-Captain), Richa Ghosh (WK), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD.

Standby players: Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree.