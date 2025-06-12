News
Shreyas Iyer Loses Another Final As Maratha Royals Beat Sobo Mumbai Falcons To Clinch Mumbai T20 League Title
news

Shreyas Iyer Loses Another Final As Maratha Royals Beat Sobo Mumbai Falcons To Clinch Mumbai T20 League Title

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 13, 2025 - 2 min read

Shreyas Iyer's SoBo Mumbai Falcons suffered a five-wicket loss to Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals in the final of the 2025 Mumbai T20 League on Thursday.

Shreyas Iyer Loses Another Final As Maratha Royals Beat Sobo Mumbai Falcons To Clinch Mumbai T20 League Title

Shreyas Iyer lost yet another tournament final as Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals defeated SoBo Mumbai Falcons in the final of the 2025 Mumbai T20 League to clinch the title on Thursday.

Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals chased down a total of 158 in 19.2 overs in the final that took place at the Wankhede Stadium.

MP T20 League 2025 June 12-24 Scindia Cup Madhya Pradesh

SoBo Mumbai Falcons’ loss in the Mumbai T20 League final comes nine days after Punjab Kings, another team that Shreyas Iyer led, lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final of IPL 2025.

How Maratha Royals defeated SoBo Mumbai Falcons

Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals won the toss and opted to field first at the Wankhede Stadium. SoBo Mumbai Falcons lost opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi in the fifth over. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) scored just seven runs from 12 balls and that too without scoring a boundary. An over later, in the sixth over, SoBo Mumbai Falcons lost their other opener Ishan Mulchandani (20), who was cleaned up by Aditya Dhumal.

Shreyas Iyer had walked out to bat at number three but even he failed to produce an aggressive batting display as he managed just 12 runs from 17 balls without scoring a boundary.

ALSO READ:

SoBo Mumbai Falcons found themselves in trouble at 72/4 in the 12th over following Shreyas Iyer’s dismissal, but Mayuresh Tandel (50*) and Harsh Aghav (45*) forged 85 runs for the fifth wicket as the Falcons posted 157/4 in 20 overs.

Despite the dismissals of skipper Siddhesh Lad (15) and Sahil Bhagwanta Jadhav (22), Maratha Royals looked untroubled for a major part of their chase.

