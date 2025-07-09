SL vs BAN Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20I Series in India?

The series will kick off on July 10.
An all-format bilateral series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will come to an end with a three-match T20I series, starting on July 10. After a draw in the series opener in Galle, the hosts registered a stunning victory by an innings and 78 runs over Bangladesh to take the Test series 1-0. They also dominated the visitors in the 50-over format to claim the ODI series 2-1. Notably, Bangladesh failed to bat through the entire innings in all three matches. However, Fans will find out the SL vs BAN live streaming details for the T20I series here.
144/10
235/9
146/10
185/5
South Korea Won by 39 runs
52/10
53/0
Indonesia beat South Korea by 10 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
74/2
73/5
Serbia Women beat Bulgaria Women by 8 wickets
129/9
119/8
Turkey Women beat Greece Women by 10 runs
104/2
103/9
Antwerp Giants beat Gent Wolves by 8 wickets
97/4
96/10
Liege Stallions beat Gent Wolves by 6 wickets
105/2
103/5
Hasselt Titans won by 8 wickets
153/9
156/2
Hasselt Titans won by 8 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
78/5
75/5
91 Yards Club won by 5 wickets (DLS method)
110/10
112/5
Nabajyoti Club beat City Cricket Club by 5 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
167/6
155/5
Italy beat Scotland by 12 runs
73/1
–
–
–
–
–
180/9
166/10
Munster Reds beat Northern Knights (Ireland) by 14 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
112/10
114/5
Malaysia Blues beat Thunderstorm Outlanders by 5 wickets
–
–
Match abandoned due to rain (With toss)
–
–
190/4
188/5
Ruby White Town Legends beat Yanam Royals by 6 wickets
0/0
166/5
–
–
–
–
–
–
Match Abandoned
–
–
Match Abandoned
–
–
–
–
215/3
213/9
Australia A Won by 7 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
174/5
26/0
44/4
–
Earlier, Sri Lanka had drawn a two-match 20-over series against New Zealand at home this year. On the other hand, Bangladesh are coming on the back of two consecutive series defeats while visiting the United Arab Emirates (UAE) (1-2) and Pakistan (0-3), respectively.
Previously, the visitors whitewashed the two-match T20I series in Sri Lanka in 2018. They won both matches by five wickets and two wickets, respectively. However, the Lankans have also avenged the loss by clean-sweeping Bangladesh at their home last year. They won the three-match series by three runs, eight wickets and 28 runs, respectively.
However, youngster Eshan Malinga has earned his maiden T20I call-up for Sri Lanka after a commendable show for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The pacer has scalped 13 wickets in eight matches at an impressive economy of 8.93.
The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20I series will be streamed live in India on the FanCode and SonyLiv app.
Viewers can also watch the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20I series live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.
The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh ODI series will be available to stream across multiple platforms globally.
ALSO READ:
The T20I matches between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will start at 7:00 PM IST, similar to the local time.
Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (WK), Kusal Perera (WK), Kamindu Mendis (WK), Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Jaffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Binura Fernando, and Eshan Malinga.
Bangladesh: Litton Das (C/WK), Jaker Ali (WK), Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Parvez Hossain Emon (WK), Rishad Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.
Assam Women won by 91 runs