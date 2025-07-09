SL vs BAN Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20I Series in India?

The series will kick off on July 10.

An all-format bilateral series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will come to an end with a three-match T20I series, starting on July 10. After a draw in the series opener in Galle, the hosts registered a stunning victory by an innings and 78 runs over Bangladesh to take the Test series 1-0. They also dominated the visitors in the 50-over format to claim the ODI series 2-1. Notably, Bangladesh failed to bat through the entire innings in all three matches. However, Fans will find out the SL vs BAN live streaming details for the T20I series here.

All matches (59) Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 India tour of England, Test, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Result – oneday – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W 144/10 ASM-W 235/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL 146/10 SK 185/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 SK 52/10 INA 53/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA – PHL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL – SK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Pallekele Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 BUL – GBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 BUL – TRK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 SBA-W 74/2 BUL-W 73/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 TKW-W 129/9 GRC-W 119/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG 104/2 GENW 103/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST 97/4 GENW 96/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 HAST 105/2 LEST 103/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL 153/9 HAST 156/2 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 BRBA – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 BRBA – HAST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST – BRBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG – HAST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GENW – LEUL – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC 78/5 BCC 75/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 CCC 110/10 NAJC 112/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 NVR – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 CD – DC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – RR – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 ITA 167/6 SCOT 155/5 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 NED 73/1 GUE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Manchester India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – London India tour of England, Test, 2025 ENG – IND – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 MUR 180/9 NK 166/10 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 LLG – NWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NWW – MUR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 LLG – NK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 STCC – MECS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 BNC – CHK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 TCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 THUO 112/10 MB 114/5 Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – TSKS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 SFU – MINY – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT 190/4 YAR 188/5 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW 0/0 KAK 166/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS – OAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – KAK – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TAN – ML – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 GER – BHN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 BHN – TAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 ML – GER – Fixtures Standings Result – oneday – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A 215/3 SL-A 213/9 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 MID – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLO – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 BB – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SUSS – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LEI – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DER – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 HAM – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 HAM-W 174/5 LAN-W 26/0 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Birmingham Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 BRB-W 44/4 SUR-W – Fixtures Standings

Earlier, Sri Lanka had drawn a two-match 20-over series against New Zealand at home this year. On the other hand, Bangladesh are coming on the back of two consecutive series defeats while visiting the United Arab Emirates (UAE) (1-2) and Pakistan (0-3), respectively.

Previously, the visitors whitewashed the two-match T20I series in Sri Lanka in 2018. They won both matches by five wickets and two wickets, respectively. However, the Lankans have also avenged the loss by clean-sweeping Bangladesh at their home last year. They won the three-match series by three runs, eight wickets and 28 runs, respectively.

However, youngster Eshan Malinga has earned his maiden T20I call-up for Sri Lanka after a commendable show for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The pacer has scalped 13 wickets in eight matches at an impressive economy of 8.93.

SL vs BAN Live Streaming: Where to Watch T20I Series Live Streaming in India?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20I series will be streamed live in India on the FanCode and SonyLiv app.

SL vs BAN Live Telecast: Where to Watch T20I Series Live Telecast in India?

Viewers can also watch the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20I series live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

SL vs BAN Live Streaming: Where to Watch Live Streaming in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, UK and Rest of the World?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh ODI series will be available to stream across multiple platforms globally.

Sri Lanka: Ten Cricket, Dialog TV, SLT IPTV and Siyatha TV

Ten Cricket, Dialog TV, SLT IPTV and Siyatha TV Bangladesh : Nagorik TV, T Sports and Tofee

: Nagorik TV, T Sports and Tofee UK: TNT Sports and TNT Sports 1

TNT Sports and TNT Sports 1 Pakistan: Ten Sports and Tapmad

Ten Sports and Tapmad South Africa: Super Sport network

ALSO READ:

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20I Series: Schedule

1st T20I: July 10, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

July 10, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium 2nd T20I: July 13, Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium

July 13, Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium 3rd T20I: July 16, R. Premadasa Stadium

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20I Series: When Will The Matches Take Place?

The T20I matches between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will start at 7:00 PM IST, similar to the local time.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20I Series: Full Squad

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (WK), Kusal Perera (WK), Kamindu Mendis (WK), Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Jaffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Binura Fernando, and Eshan Malinga.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (C/WK), Jaker Ali (WK), Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Parvez Hossain Emon (WK), Rishad Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.