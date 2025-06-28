News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
news

Smriti Mandhana Slams Maiden T20I Hundred, Joins Harmanpreet Kaur In Elite List During ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20I

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: June 28, 2025
2 min read

Smriti Mandhana has a previous best score of 90* in the shortest format.

Firsts are always special! Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has scored a magnificent ton in India’s first T20I against England in Nottingham. To add to the feat, this is her first T20I hundred. Over the past few years, this milestone had eluded Mandhana for a long time. With Harmanpreet Kaur not playing this game, it was immensely important for someone to step up. Mandhana did, and how!

Result – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
Maiwand Champions MDS

136/10

Pamir Legends PAL

161/8

Pamir Legends beat Maiwand Champions by 25 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
Hindukush Strikers HS

80/4

Mahipar Stars MPS

79/10

Hindukush Strikers beat Mahipar Stars by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Mahipar Stars MPS

Pamir Legends PAL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Maiwand Champions MDS

Hindukush Strikers HS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Namibia
Assam tour of Namibia, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Namibia NAM

Assam ASM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Ami Super Avengers ASA

Pruthvi Panthers PRP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Alembic Warriors ALW

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kolkata
Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025
Adamas Howrah Warriors AHWS

138/7

Murshidabad Kings MUKS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – North 24 Parganas
Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025
Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers Womens LSKT-W

104/10

Sobisco Smashers Malda Womens SSM-W

22/4

Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers Womens beat Sobisco Smashers Malda Womens by 16 runs (D/L) method

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kerava
ECS-W Finland, 2025
Empire Lionesses Women EL-W

79/5

SKK Women SKK-W

78/1

Empire Lionesses Women beat SKK Women by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t10 – Kerava
ECS-W Finland, 2025
PCS Women PCS-W

Oulu CC Women OCC-W

15/2

Match Abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kerava
ECS-W Finland, 2025
Oulu CC Women OCC-W

60/7

Empire Lionesses Women EL-W

61/1

Empire Lionesses-W beat Oulu CC-W by 9 wickets

Empire Lionesses-W beat Oulu CC-W by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kerava
ECS-W Finland, 2025
SKK Women SKK-W

75/1

PCS Women PCS-W

69/8

SKK-W beat PCS-W by 9 wickets

SKK-W beat PCS-W by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Kerava
ECS-W Finland, 2025
PCS Women PCS-W

86/7

Empire Lionesses Women EL-W

19/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS-W Finland, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 11:45 AM IST
Oulu CC Women OCC-W

SKK Women SKK-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS-W Finland, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 02:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS-W Finland, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 04:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS-W Finland, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 07:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Typhoons Women TYP-W

Scorchers Women SCO-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Scorchers Women SCO-W

Dragons Women DGW-W

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – United Kingdom
India Women tour of England, T20, 2025
England Women ENG-W

45/2

India Women IND-W

210/5

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Thunder Cats B THUB

Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Gulf Cable GUC

Thunder Cats THN

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
Malaysia Blues MB

141/7

Malaysia Reds MR

124/10

Malaysia Blues beat Malaysia Reds by 17 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Malaysia Reds MR

Malaysia Blues MB

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
Seattle Orcas SOR

238/7

MI New York MINY

237/4

Seattle Orcas beat MI New York by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 01:30 AM IST
Washington Freedom WAF

San Francisco Unicorns SFU

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

Seattle Orcas SOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Texas Super Kings TSKS

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England Women A ENGA-W

New Zealand Women A NZA-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
Irises Cricket Club IRSCC

149/6

Alpine Sporting Club ALSC

151/6

Alpine Sporting Club beat Irises Cricket Club by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
Black Eagle SAP BES

30/10

Cricket Association Of Tathangchen CAO

85/10

Cricket Association Of Tathangchen beat Black Eagle SAP by 55 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 08:30 AM IST
Yuksom Capitals YUC

Irises Cricket Club IRSCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Pakyong XI PYXI

Black Eagle SAP BES

Fixtures Standings
Live – test – Bulawayo
South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025
Zimbabwe ZIM

South Africa SA

418/9

Fixtures
Toss – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Piton Strikers PTS

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Calabash Giants CBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Piton Strikers PTS

Bamboo Blasters BMB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Whiptail Smashers WTS

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
Chepauk Super Gillies CSG

114/4

Siechem Madurai Panthers MPS

156/7

Chepauk Super Gillies won by 6 wickets (DLS method)

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
Lyca Kovai Kings LKK

13/1

Salem Spartans SMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 03:15 PM IST
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans IDTT

Nellai Royal Kings NRK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Dindigul Dragons DID

Trichy Grand Cholas TGC

Fixtures Standings

England won the toss and put India in to bat first. Shafali Verma could only manage a brief 20 off the 22 deliveries she faced before getting dismissed. However, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper then stitched a 94-run stand with Harleen Deol before the No.3 batter got out. In the process, Mandhana has got herself to the magnificent milestone. She got to her ton in just 51 deliveries and scored a brilliant 112 off 62 deliveries.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

India registered 210/5 in the first innings in Nottingham. This is India’s second highest total in T20 Internationals, only behind 217/4 which they scored against the West Indies in 2024.

Moreover, India’s experienced left-handed opening batter now finds herself amongst some of the elite names in the game. She became the first Indian woman to have a century in all three formats. To add to that, she became the only Indian woman alongside Harmanpreet Kaur to score a ton in the shortest format.

ALSO READ:

Smriti Mandhana in White-Ball Cricket

The left-handed opener is one of the most experienced players in the Indian setup. With 149 T20I appearances, she has scored 3351 runs at an average of 31.08. She has gone past the fifty-run mark 31 times in her career and has amassed 518 fours and 76 sixes in her long T20I career so far. On English soil, she has scored 476 runs in 12 innings. Moreover, her previous best score of 90* also came on English soil.

The southpaw has featured in 102 One-Day Internationals, making her one of the most experienced players in Indian cricket. She has scored a total of 4473 runs in the 50-over format with an average of 46.59. Mandhana has registered 11 hundreds and 31 fifties in ODI cricket, and will hope that she continues the same form in the shortest format of the game as well.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
England
India
Smriti Mandhana
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

19-Year-Old Rajasthan Royals Prodigy Confirms Status As Brightest Young Star With Fastest 150 On Test Debut

Lhuan Dre Pretorius made his debut for South Africa in the Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.
9:10 pm
Amogh Bodas

Meet Shree Charani, Delhi Capitals spin sensation from WPL 2025 who will make T20I debut for India

8:56 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
harmanpreet kaur engw vs ind w 1st t20i

Why Is Harmanpreet Kaur Not Playing In ENGW vs INDW 1st T20I?

India will look to take a 1-0 series lead with a win in the 1st T20I against England
7:49 pm
Samarnath Soory
CSK Player Khaleel Ahmed Joins Essex in County Championship To Push His Case for a India Test Spot

CSK Player Joins Essex in County Championship To Push His Case for a India Test Spot

7:24 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
'Face The Facts' - Former England Batter David Gower Do Not Want Jofra Archer to Make Comeback in 2nd ENG vs IND Test

‘Face The Facts’ – Former England Batter Do Not Want Jofra Archer to Make Comeback in 2nd ENG vs IND Test

He has been named in the England squad for the second Test against India.
6:51 pm
Sreejita Sen
prasidh krishna eng vs ind 2nd test edgbaston

‘I’m Not Going Sit Back And…’ – Prasidh Krishna Defends His Risky Lengths In Headingley Defeat, Explains Plan For ENG vs IND 2nd Test

The Karnataka pacer returned figures of 220-5 in the first Test
6:15 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.