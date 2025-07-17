News
South Africa U19 World Cup Star Riley Norton Leads Proteas to U20 Rugby World Cup Final
news

South Africa U19 World Cup Star Leads Proteas to U20 Rugby World Cup Final

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 17, 2025
2 min read
South Africa U19 World Cup Star Riley Norton Leads Proteas to U20 Rugby World Cup Final

After representing South Africa in the U19 World Cup last year, 19-year-old Riley Norton has now led the Rainbow Nation to the final of the U20 Rugby World Cup. It is a rare feat achieved by the Proteas youngster where he is representing his country in World Cups in two different sports.

Notably, Norton impressed for the South Africa U19 and played a clinical role in their semi-final finish at the ICC event in 2024. In their final Super Sixes match where South Africa were struggling at 133-8, he played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 41* to steer the hosts to a competitive total of 232-8 against Sri Lanka. He then also took a 4-28 with the ball, dismantling the opposition for just 113 and securing South Africa’s berth in the semis in a dominant fashion.

The talented all-rounder, in five matches in the tournament, scored fifty runs and was dismissed only once, averaging at 50 and also picked up 11 wickets with the ball. He was the second-highest wicket-taker for his side at an average of 18.36 with only Kwena Maphaka taking more.

Prior to that, he made his debut for the Proteas U19 side in ODIs in a tri-nation tournament at home, featuring India and Afghanistan.

Norton has so far played eight Youth ODIs and has amassed 116 runs at 38.67 and 13 wickets at 22.23. However, since the U19 World Cup, he is yet to play for the national side in cricket but has now made headlines playing for his country in rugby.

ALSO READ:

South Africa U19 World Cup Star Riley Norton Leads Proteas to U20 Rugby World Cup Final

Led by Norton, South Africa has secured a spot in the 2025 U20 Rugby World Cup Final in Italy – their third appearance in the summit clash. Having previously triumphed in 2012 and finished as runners-up in 2014, the Junior Springboks continue to solidify their legacy in the tournament.

They stormed through the group stage with commanding victories over Australia (73-17), defending champions England (32-22), and Scotland (73-14). Their momentum carried into the semi-finals, where they overpowered Argentina 48-24. Now, they are set to clash with New Zealand in the final on July 20, as they aim to claim their second U20 world title.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Riley Norton
South Africa U19
U20 rugby World Cup Final
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

