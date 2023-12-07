Sreesanth's wife questions Gambhir's 'upbringing' after ugly spat with ex-India pacer

In the realm of cricket controversies, Gautam Gambhir and Sreesanth are two perennial figures who have always been in the limelight and once again seized attention during a Legends League Cricket (LLC) clash between the India Capitals and Gujarat Giants. Their on-field altercation transcended the boundary lines as the former India fast bowler alleged that Gambhir labeled him a fixer. Adding fuel to the fire, Sreesanth's wife expressed her disapproval of the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain's conduct, questioning his upbringing in a comment on Sreesanth's Instagram post.

Following the match, Sreesanth shared a video on his Instagram profile, revealing that Gambhir subjected him to constant verbal abuse without provocation. Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth, in response to the video, criticized the former opener's behavior and raised questions about his upbringing.

"It is so shocking to hear from Sree that a player who has played for India with him for many years can stoop to this level. Even after so many years of retirement from active cricket. After all upbringing matters a lot and it shows up when these kind of behaviour comes up on ground. Shocking truly shocking," she commented.

Sreesanth reveals what Gammbhir told him during the spat

In a subsequent Instagram video, Sreesanth further disclosed that Gambhir had allegedly called him a fixer and directed profanities, including the use of the F-word, at him multiple times.

"I have not used a single bad word or used a single abusive word to him. I only said, "What are you saying? What are you saying?" In fact, I kept laughing in a sarcastic way because he kept calling me "Fixer, fixer, you are a fixer, F*** off fixer". This is the language that was used. When they were trying to control him, he kept on calling me fixer," Sreesanth said.

In response to the escalating situation, officials from Legends League Cricket released an official statement, pledging to conduct an internal investigation into the matter.

