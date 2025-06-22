News
news

Star England Pacer Speeds Up Preparation for Possible Test Comeback Against India, Appears in FC Cricket for First Time in Four Years

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 22, 2025
3 min read

He last played a Test for England in February 2021 against India.

Jofra Archer was named in the Sussex playing XI for their County Championship Division One match against Durham in Chester-Le-Street on Sunday, as he looks to make a comeback to the England Test team.

Significant boost for England as Jofra Archer makes FC cricket comeback

This is for first time in four years that Jofra Archer is playing a First-Class match, having last played in a County Championship game against Kent in May 2021.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

The 30-year-old last played a Test for England in February 2021 against India in Ahmedabad. Hehas since suffered multiple injuries, including one on his right elbow and another one on his back.

Jofra Archer’s return to First-Class cricket will come as a significant boost for England, whose key pacers have recently sustained injuries.

Olly Stone will miss the entire English summer due to a knee injury, whereas Gus Atkinson missed the first Test against India after suffering a hamstring strain against Zimbabwe in May.

ALSO READ:

Mark Wood is currently undergoing rehabilitation after undergoing a knee surgery earlier this year and is eyeing a comeback in the fifth Test against India, which will take place at The Oval in London from July 31.

“I’m hoping still to play a part in this series, so I get to have a look at some of the players here who I might come up against. I’m still targeting probably the last Test. Anything before that is maybe a bit too soon. The last Test, I might not get there, but at the minute that’s still my focus that I might play a part,” he had said on the BBC Test Match Special.

In the ongoing first Test against India, both Josh Tongue and Ben Stokes took four wickets each in the first innings whereas Brydon Carse picked one wicket. Chris Woakes, however, endured wicketless figures of 0/103.

Jofra Archer could play second Test vs India

According to a report in Sky Sports, should Jofra Archer finish the game against Durham without any major concerns, he could be in the fray to play the second Test between England and India. The second England vs India Test will begin from July 2 at Edgbaston.

Since making his Test debut in August 2019 against Australia, Jofra Archer has played 13 Tests and has taken 42 wickets at an average of 31.04. Against India, Archer has taken four wickets from two matches.

County Championship
County Championship 2025
Cricket
Durham
England vs India
Jofra Archer
Sussex
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

