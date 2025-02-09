News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Steve Smith has registered another significant milestone in the Test series between Sri Lanka and Australia in Galle.
news
Last updated: February 9, 2025

Steve Smith Reaches Major Milestone on Day 4 of SL vs AUS Second Test; Equals Jacques Kallis in All-time List

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

In the same Test, Steve Smith notched up his 36th Test ton, becoming the joint fourth-leading centurion in the longest format.

Steve Smith has registered another significant milestone in the Test series between Sri Lanka and Australia in Galle.

Steve Smith has registered another significant milestone in the Test series between Sri Lanka and Australia in Galle. During the third innings of the second Test, Smith became only the fifth fielder to take 200 catches in Test cricket.

He achieved the feat after taking an easy catch of Kusal Mendis off Nathan Lyon’s bowling at short fine leg on the fourth delivery of the 64th over. He equalled Jacques Kallis in Test catches tally, for he also has 200 grabs in 315 innings.

Among the non-wicketkeepers, Rahul Dravid tops the list with as many as 210 catches in 301 Test innings, followed by Joe Root with 207 in 289 outings. Mahela Jayawardene occupies the third spot with 205 catches in 270 innings.

Most Catches in Test Cricket Among Non-wicketkeepers

PlayerInningsCatches
Rahul Dravid301210
Joe Root289207
Mahela Jayawardene270205
Jacques Kallis315200
Steve Smith221200

Smith has been among the most sensational fielders in world cricket; he has taken numerous stunning catches across his career, and this feat shows his immense consistency while catching. He has taken only 221 innings to reach the landmark, which is significantly low compared to other fielders with at least 200 catches in the format.

Steve Smith also became the fourth-leading centurion in Test cricket

In the same Test, Steve Smith notched up his 36th Test ton, becoming the joint fourth-leading centurion in the longest format. He equalled Rahul Dravid and Joe Root in the century tally and is only behind Sachin Tendulkar (51), Jacques Kallis (45), and Ricky Ponting (41) among Test centurions.

Also Read:

Smith, the captain of Australia this series, scored 131 in 254 deliveries, comprising ten boundaries and a maximum. The deck wasn’t easy to bat since the ball turned significantly with an awkward bounce at times, but Smith showed his true class and batted superbly to take Australia to a massive first-innings total.

His knock proved decisive eventually as Australia won the contest by nine wickets. This win ensured a clean sweep over the home side under Smith’s captaincy.

Smith endured a lean patch at a stage but has bounced back strongly since the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25. Australia would want him to continue his superior form and take Australia to another World Test Championship glory later in the year.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Jacques Kallis
Joe Root
Mahela Jayawardene
Rahul Dravid
SL vs AUS
Steve Smith

Betting news

Related posts

Deepti Sharma alyssa healy UP Warriorz wpl 2025

Deepti Sharma Replaces Alyssa Healy As UP Warriorz Captain For WPL 2025

The allrounder had a sensational WPL 2024 taking 10 wickets and scoring 295 runs from eight matches
3:44 pm
Samarnath Soory
Anrich Nortje replaced by Corbin Bosch for Champions Trophy 2025

South Africa Name Mumbai Indians Bowler As Anrich Nortje’s Replacement for Champions Trophy 2025

He has been in stellar form recently.
2:58 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s newly recruited England batter Jacob Bethell has sustained a hamstring injury ahead of the second ODI.

RCB’s Newly Recruited English Star Doubtful to Play in Champions Trophy 2025

England are slowly getting their combination for the Champions Trophy 2025, and an injury to one of their main batters will be a major dent in their progress.
2:13 pm
Darpan Jain
Richard Gleeson is a lanky speedster who can bowl at a high pace and hit shorter lengths, making him an ideal middle-over enforcer.

Former Punjab Kings Analyst Recommends Discarded CSK Pacer for RCB in IPL 2025, Dale Steyn Approves

He can hit the deck hard and agitate batters with his cramping lines, as he has been doing for the last few years.
11:43 am
Darpan Jain
Former and Current Mumbai Indians Stars Play Pivotal Role in Maiden Title

MI Cape Town Lift SA20 2025: Former and Current Mumbai Indians Stars Play Pivotal Role in Maiden Title

MI Cape Town won the match and the title by 76 runs.
9:38 am
Sagar Paul
Rachin Ravindra Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series 1st ODI

Rachin Ravindra Suffers Face Injury During Tri-Series, Walks Off Ground Mid-Game

The 25-year-old was taken off the pitch after being hit while fielding near the boundary
11:07 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy