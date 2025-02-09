Steve Smith Reaches Major Milestone on Day 4 of SL vs AUS Second Test; Equals Jacques Kallis in All-time List

In the same Test, Steve Smith notched up his 36th Test ton, becoming the joint fourth-leading centurion in the longest format.

Steve Smith has registered another significant milestone in the Test series between Sri Lanka and Australia in Galle. During the third innings of the second Test, Smith became only the fifth fielder to take 200 catches in Test cricket.

He achieved the feat after taking an easy catch of Kusal Mendis off Nathan Lyon’s bowling at short fine leg on the fourth delivery of the 64th over. He equalled Jacques Kallis in Test catches tally, for he also has 200 grabs in 315 innings.

Among the non-wicketkeepers, Rahul Dravid tops the list with as many as 210 catches in 301 Test innings, followed by Joe Root with 207 in 289 outings. Mahela Jayawardene occupies the third spot with 205 catches in 270 innings.

Most Catches in Test Cricket Among Non-wicketkeepers

Player Innings Catches Rahul Dravid 301 210 Joe Root 289 207 Mahela Jayawardene 270 205 Jacques Kallis 315 200 Steve Smith 221 200

Smith has been among the most sensational fielders in world cricket; he has taken numerous stunning catches across his career, and this feat shows his immense consistency while catching. He has taken only 221 innings to reach the landmark, which is significantly low compared to other fielders with at least 200 catches in the format.

Steve Smith also became the fourth-leading centurion in Test cricket

In the same Test, Steve Smith notched up his 36th Test ton, becoming the joint fourth-leading centurion in the longest format. He equalled Rahul Dravid and Joe Root in the century tally and is only behind Sachin Tendulkar (51), Jacques Kallis (45), and Ricky Ponting (41) among Test centurions.

Smith, the captain of Australia this series, scored 131 in 254 deliveries, comprising ten boundaries and a maximum. The deck wasn’t easy to bat since the ball turned significantly with an awkward bounce at times, but Smith showed his true class and batted superbly to take Australia to a massive first-innings total.

His knock proved decisive eventually as Australia won the contest by nine wickets. This win ensured a clean sweep over the home side under Smith’s captaincy.

Smith endured a lean patch at a stage but has bounced back strongly since the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25. Australia would want him to continue his superior form and take Australia to another World Test Championship glory later in the year.

