He Struggled to Finish Games in IPL 2025, But Rajasthan Royals Star Shimron Hetmyer Is Mounting A Strong Case For IPL 2026 Retention
news

He Struggled to Finish Games in IPL 2025, But Rajasthan Royals Star Is Mounting A Strong Case For IPL 2026 Retention

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: July 29, 2025
2 min read

He scored 129 runs in five matches in the recently concluded T20I series against Australia.

He Struggled to Finish Games in IPL 2025, But Rajasthan Royals Star Shimron Hetmyer Is Mounting A Strong Case For IPL 2026 Retention

Star Rajasthan Royals (RR) big-hitter Shimron Hetmyer has been in fiery form throughout the latest T20I series against Australia at home. He ended the series on a high with 52 runs off 31 balls at a strike rate of 167.74 in the final clash. The batter’s brilliant form in the recently concluded series, following a blazing run for the Seattle Orcas in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, might propel the Rajasthan Royals (RR) to rethink their retention picks before heading into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 player auction.

Australia Clean Sweeps West Indies to Clinch T20I Series

The visitors registered their maiden five-match whitewash with a 0-5 T20I series victory over the West Indies. Australia captain Mitchell Marsh once again won the toss in the final fixture to make it five out of five and decided to stick with their call to field first. Another top performance from the entire bowling unit saw them bundle out WI for 170 in 19.4 overs.

ALSO READ:

Ben Dwarshuis claimed a three-wicket haul, while Sherfane Rutherford (35 off 17) and Hetmyer produced the only two notable knocks of the WI innings. Coming into the chase, the Aussie middle order once again played a pivotal role to register the historic away series sweep. Cameron Green continued his brilliant run of form, while contributions from Tim David, Mitchell Owen and Aaron Hardie took them over the line with three overs remaining.

Shimron Hetmyer Fuels Rajasthan Royals Retention Case for IPL 2026

The Caribbean striker notched up 129 runs in five matches at a fierce strike rate of 179.17. His heroics also included a total of 10 maximums and six boundaries in the series. Notably, the batter’s half-century in the final fixture was his first since August 2023. But unfortunately, his efforts ended up to come in a losing cause as the hosts also faced their maiden whitewash in a five-match series.

However, there were questions about him retaining his place in RR after three consecutive botched chases in the IPL 2025. But Hetmyer’s recent fiery run of form might propel the franchise to not release him ahead of the next IPL season. Previously, he also enjoyed a blistering season in the MLC 2025 to become the sixth-highest run-scorer of this edition. He put up 340 runs in eight matches at an astonishing strike rate of 209.87.

