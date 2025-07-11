England Great Slams Dukes Ball Following Face-Off Between Shubman Gill and Umpires During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

The ball was changed two times in a single session on day 2 of the third Test match.

The Dukes ball conundrum is heating up in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. India opted for a second new ball at the 80-over mark in the first innings of the third Test. The ball ran out of shape just after 63 deliveries, and was changed. The Indians weren’t happy with the changed ball, as they perceived it to be a lot older than the previous one. Drama unfolded! Just when the game was settling in, the already once-changed ball was taken to the umpires again. This time, just after 48 deliveries. As a result, it had to be changed again because it had lost its shape. It is not a regular occurrence for a cricket ball to be changed twice in the same session of a Test match. It has taken place at the Home of Cricket. How ironic!

All matches (52) Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 ECS-W Belgium, 2025 European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Result – oneday – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W 77/10 ASM-W 247/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Kingston Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 SK – INA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL – SK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Result – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 GBT 153/3 TRK 149/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 GBT – BUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 TRK – BUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 TRK – GBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BBW – FELW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BBW – BJKW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 FELW – LMLW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BJKW – LMLW – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 OSTG 130/6 ATPG 127/6 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 BRBA 28/2 HAST 118/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC 134/7 CCC 133/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC 18/0 NAJC 153/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 DC – HH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – CD – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 JER – SCOT 60/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 NED – ITA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Northern Ireland India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK – KRMPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 GUJCC – ALECC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 SUL – RLC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MB 203/8 THUO 94/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 TSKS – MINY – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW 116/4 YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS – RWT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – KAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS – VMK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 ML – BHN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TAN – GER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 MID – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 WOR – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 KENT – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SURR – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOT – DURH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOR – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 ESS – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Manchester Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LAN – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBLZ-W – SUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SOM-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 DUR-W – HAM-W – Fixtures Standings

Former England pacer Stuart Broad has weighed in on the controversy. He has spoken about the need for a cricket ball to last for 80 overs, and not just 10. He took to his social media to stress that a cricket ball should be similar to a good wicketkeeper. It is not good that the cricketing fraternity is having to speak so much about the ball because it has turned into such a big issue. Broad judged that this was unacceptable and pointed out to the manufacturers of the ball. He concluded by saying that the manufacturers have a problem on their hands and they need to fix it.

The cricket ball should be like a fine wicket keeper. Barely noticed. We are having to talk about the ball too much because it is such an issue & being changed virtually every innings. Unacceptable. Feels like it’s been 5 years now.

Dukes have a problem. They need to fix it. A… — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) July 11, 2025

Controversy Around the Dukes Ball

The Dukes ball has become the talk of the town. Except the fact that it is for the wrong reasons. A ball being changed was not a very frequent sight in a Test match. However, with this series, it seems to be happening regularly. After India clinched the second Test at Edgbaston, skipper Shubman Gill also spoke about the issue. He stated that the Dukes ball gets too soft very early in the innings. As a result, the bowlers are left struggling to take wickets, and captains are forced to go on the defensive. He also mentioned that the ball cannot be losing its shape so early into the game, as it makes Test cricket lose its essence.

ALSO READ:

Amid the ongoing debacle, the manufacturer of the Dukes ball, Dilip Jajodia, has broken the ice on the topic. He stated in an interview that the ball cannot last the test of time. A few days ago, manufacturers of the ball also stated that the International Cricket Council (ICC) should amend laws to let teams change the ball a lot earlier than 80 overs. Jajodia said that the ball tends to hit the concrete pillars and wooden seats more often than not. He stressed that the ball is deteriorating simply because of the conditions of the game.

Moreover, he blamed the players’ inability to take wickets. He went on to state that if he were to make a harder ball, it would lead to injuries for a lot of players. Lastly, he concluded by saying that it is extremely easy to make the ball harder, but one needs to be sensible about such things.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.