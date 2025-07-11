News
England Great Slams Dukes Ball Following Face-Off Between Shubman Gill and Umpires During ENG vs IND 3rd Test
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 11, 2025
3 min read

The ball was changed two times in a single session on day 2 of the third Test match.

The Dukes ball conundrum is heating up in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. India opted for a second new ball at the 80-over mark in the first innings of the third Test. The ball ran out of shape just after 63 deliveries, and was changed. The Indians weren’t happy with the changed ball, as they perceived it to be a lot older than the previous one. Drama unfolded! Just when the game was settling in, the already once-changed ball was taken to the umpires again. This time, just after 48 deliveries. As a result, it had to be changed again because it had lost its shape. It is not a regular occurrence for a cricket ball to be changed twice in the same session of a Test match. It has taken place at the Home of Cricket. How ironic! 

Former England pacer Stuart Broad has weighed in on the controversy. He has spoken about the need for a cricket ball to last for 80 overs, and not just 10. He took to his social media to stress that a cricket ball should be similar to a good wicketkeeper. It is not good that the cricketing fraternity is having to speak so much about the ball because it has turned into such a big issue. Broad judged that this was unacceptable and pointed out to the manufacturers of the ball. He concluded by saying that the manufacturers have a problem on their hands and they need to fix it. 

Controversy Around the Dukes Ball 

The Dukes ball has become the talk of the town. Except the fact that it is for the wrong reasons. A ball being changed was not a very frequent sight in a Test match. However, with this series, it seems to be happening regularly. After India clinched the second Test at Edgbaston, skipper Shubman Gill also spoke about the issue. He stated that the Dukes ball gets too soft very early in the innings. As a result, the bowlers are left struggling to take wickets, and captains are forced to go on the defensive. He also mentioned that the ball cannot be losing its shape so early into the game, as it makes Test cricket lose its essence. 

ALSO READ:

Amid the ongoing debacle, the manufacturer of the Dukes ball, Dilip Jajodia, has broken the ice on the topic. He stated in an interview that the ball cannot last the test of time. A few days ago, manufacturers of the ball also stated that the International Cricket Council (ICC) should amend laws to let teams change the ball a lot earlier than 80 overs. Jajodia said that the ball tends to hit the concrete pillars and wooden seats more often than not. He stressed that the ball is deteriorating simply because of the conditions of the game. 

Moreover, he blamed the players’ inability to take wickets. He went on to state that if he were to make a harder ball, it would lead to injuries for a lot of players. Lastly, he concluded by saying that it is extremely easy to make the ball harder, but one needs to be sensible about such things. 

