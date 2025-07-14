'There's No Way...' - Former Indian Opener Questions DRS After KL Rahul Dismissal in ENG vs IND 3rd Test

KL Rahul scored a gritty 39 in the second innings of the third Test.

Ever since the game has been infused with technology, the involvement of the Decision Review System (DRS) and its complications has been doing the rounds. A similar instance has occurred in the second innings of the third Test in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. In the 24th over of the second innings, KL Rahul was trapped in front by Ben Stokes. The English howled in appeal, and the on-field umpire didn’t raise his finger. As a result, Ben Stokes opted for a review, and the decision was overturned in England’s favour. The hosts broke a vital partnership, and the Delhi Capitals (DC) star had to walk away. However, former India opener Sunil Gavaskar has lashed out at the DRS, questioning the technology over the decision to rule Rahul out.

Gavaskar felt that the ball that dismissed the Indian opener didn’t bounce as much. He felt that almost all the balls bowled by the Indian bowlers were going over the stumps in the reviews taken by the visitors. He was very clear that he wanted to question the technology.

“Surprisingly, this one didn’t bounce that much. When Indian bowlers were bowling, the balls were mostly going over the stumps in reviews. I am questioning the technology”, said India’s former opener.

The 76-year-old was also disappointed with a DRS call involving the wicket of Joe Root on Day 4. The Indians took a review, which revealed that the ball was missing the stumps.

“You’re saying it was going to kiss the leg stump? There’s no way. It was knocking the leg stump off. The only good thing is that India have not lost the review”, said Gavaskar.

KL Rahul – A Force To Reckon With This Series

The Indian opener has been solid in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. After scoring a steady 42 in the first innings of the first Test, he backed it up with a marvellous century in the second innings. To add to that, he scored a composed 55 in the second Test as well. That’s not all. The former Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) skipper backed it up with a promising ton in the first innings of the Lord’s Test. This helped India get to 387, equalling England’s first innings tally. Rahul has always been a force to reckon with in India’s batting, especially overseas. More than 50% of his hundreds have come overseas, as he remains one of India’s best openers in the red-ball format.

What separates him from the rest is the technique with which he bats. Rahul has a very balanced stance. He connects the ball under his eyes, something which is extremely crucial for any batter playing overseas. A great sign for any batter is to know where one’s off-stump is, and Rahul seems to fit the criteria. His presence at the top of the order has proved to be vital for the visitors in the series. Moreover, Rahul’s experience would help the team shape a new era going ahead.

