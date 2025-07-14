News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
'There's No Way...' - Former Indian Opener Questions DRS After KL Rahul Dismissal in ENG vs IND 3rd Test
news

‘There’s No Way…’ – Former Indian Opener Questions DRS After KL Rahul Dismissal in ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 14, 2025
3 min read

KL Rahul scored a gritty 39 in the second innings of the third Test.

'There's No Way...' - Former Indian Opener Questions DRS After KL Rahul Dismissal in ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Ever since the game has been infused with technology, the involvement of the Decision Review System (DRS) and its complications has been doing the rounds. A similar instance has occurred in the second innings of the third Test in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. In the 24th over of the second innings, KL Rahul was trapped in front by Ben Stokes. The English howled in appeal, and the on-field umpire didn’t raise his finger. As a result, Ben Stokes opted for a review, and the decision was overturned in England’s favour. The hosts broke a vital partnership, and the Delhi Capitals (DC) star had to walk away. However, former India opener Sunil Gavaskar has lashed out at the DRS, questioning the technology over the decision to rule Rahul out. 

Upcoming – t20 – Klang
Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Malaysia Women MAL-W

Assam Women ASM-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

188/3

Koln CC KNCC

73/10

VfB Gelsenkirchen beat Koln CC by 115 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

166/6

SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

144/4

VfB Gelsenkirchen beat SC Krefeld Spartans by 22 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
Koln CC KNCC

89/8

Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

92/9

Lenkerbeck Marl beat Koln CC by 1 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

Grey Caps Aachen GCA

32/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Grey Caps Aachen GCA

Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

Koln CC KNCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Grey Caps Aachen GCA

Koln CC KNCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

Grey Caps Aachen GCA

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
91 Yards Club 91YC

92/3

Navarang Club NVR

88/10

91 Yards Club beat Navarang Club by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

71/2

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Match Abandoned due to rain.

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Navarang Club NVR

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Central Stags CD

Hobart Hurricanes HH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
CECC CEC-A

MEC Study Group MECS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
Washington Freedom WAF

175/5

MI New York MINY

180/7

MI New York won by 5 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Karaikal Kniights KAK

Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Yanam Royals YAR

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Durham DURH

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Durham Women DUR-W

Surrey Women SUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
Zimbabwe ZIM

141/6

South Africa SA

142/5

South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings

Gavaskar felt that the ball that dismissed the Indian opener didn’t bounce as much. He felt that almost all the balls bowled by the Indian bowlers were going over the stumps in the reviews taken by the visitors. He was very clear that he wanted to question the technology.  

“Surprisingly, this one didn’t bounce that much. When Indian bowlers were bowling, the balls were mostly going over the stumps in reviews. I am questioning the technology”, said India’s former opener.

The 76-year-old was also disappointed with a DRS call involving the wicket of Joe Root on Day 4. The Indians took a review, which revealed that the ball was missing the stumps.

“You’re saying it was going to kiss the leg stump? There’s no way. It was knocking the leg stump off. The only good thing is that India have not lost the review”, said Gavaskar.

KL Rahul – A Force To Reckon With This Series

The Indian opener has been solid in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. After scoring a steady 42 in the first innings of the first Test, he backed it up with a marvellous century in the second innings. To add to that, he scored a composed 55 in the second Test as well. That’s not all. The former Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) skipper backed it up with a promising ton in the first innings of the Lord’s Test. This helped India get to 387, equalling England’s first innings tally. Rahul has always been a force to reckon with in India’s batting, especially overseas. More than 50% of his hundreds have come overseas, as he remains one of India’s best openers in the red-ball format. 

ALSO READ:

What separates him from the rest is the technique with which he bats. Rahul has a very balanced stance. He connects the ball under his eyes, something which is extremely crucial for any batter playing overseas. A great sign for any batter is to know where one’s off-stump is, and Rahul seems to fit the criteria. His presence at the top of the order has proved to be vital for the visitors in the series. Moreover, Rahul’s experience would help the team shape a new era going ahead. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

DRS
ENG vs IND
England
India
Joe Root
KL Rahul
Sunil Gavaskar
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

mi cape town george linde zim vs sa 1st t20I IPL 2026 auction

MI Cape Town All-rounder Makes Strong Case For IPL 2026 Auction With 3-10 In ZIM vs SA 1st T20I

He played a key role in MI Cape Town winning the SA20 2024-25
7:38 pm
Samarnath Soory
Aiden Markram LSG ICC Player Of The Month Award

LSG Star Wins ICC Player Of The Month Award After Spectacular Performance in June

He made 445 runs in IPL 2025.
6:00 pm
Ashish Satyam
[WATCH] Brydon Carse Grabs Ravindra Jadeja by Shoulder in Football-like Tackle, Leads to Heated Exchange in ENG vs IND 3rd Test

[WATCH] Brydon Carse Grabs Running Ravindra Jadeja By Shoulders, Duo Exchange Heated Words in ENG vs IND 3rd Test

5:56 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
srh ipl 2026 varun aaron bowling coach sunrisers hyderabad

Former RCB Pacer Appointed As SRH Bowling Coach For IPL 2026

SRH finished sixth in the IPL 2025 table
5:28 pm
Samarnath Soory
Jofra Archer took a sensational return catch in his follow-through to send Washington Sundar back in the Lord's Test.

Jofra Archer Takes a Stunning Low Diving Return Catch To Send Washington Sundar Back in the ENG vs IND 3rd Test [WATCH]

It was a glimpse of superb reflexes from the bowler.
7:27 pm
Darpan Jain
Jofra Archer Castles Rishabh Pant With An Unplayable Delivery As Off-Stump Goes Cartwheeling In ENG vs IND 3rd Test [WATCH]

Jofra Archer Castles Rishabh Pant With An Unplayable Delivery As Off-Stump Goes Cartwheeling In ENG vs IND 3rd Test [WATCH]

India started the day needing 135 runs with six wickets in hand.
4:37 pm
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.