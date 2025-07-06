News
lucknow super giants digvesh rahit delhi premier league dpl 2025
news

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and LSG Stars Become Most Expensive Buys In Delhi Premier League 2025 Auction

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: July 6, 2025
2 min read

The duo were among the best performers in DPL last year

lucknow super giants digvesh rahit delhi premier league dpl 2025

Digvesh Rathi’s rising star of the Indian T20 scene was further solidified on Sunday as he attracted a bid worth INR 38 lakh in the Delhi Premier League 2025. The spinner will play for South Delhi Superstarz in the second edition of the competition after appearing for them in the inaugural edition last year.

However, Rathi was the second in the expensive players’ list for this season as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Simarjeet Singh was bought for INR 39 lakh by Central Delhi Kings.

Simarjeet Singh, Digvesh Rathi fetch big bids in Delhi Premier League 2025 auction

Simarjeet, who played 10 games across two seasons for Chennai Super Kings, featured for SRH in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 and claimed two wickets from four games.

The 27-year-old played a key role in Delhi’s run into the semifinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024 with nine wickets from five matches at an economy of 7.59.

The right-arm pacer was in high demand having led East Delhi Riders to the inaugural title with 18 wickets from 10 matches.

ALSO READ:

Rathi, meanwhile, played a key role in South Delhi Superstarz reach the final with 14 wickets from 10 matches at a superb economy of 7.82.

The leggie made waves in the IPL 2025 as he claimed 14 wickets from 13 matches for Lucknow Super Giants.

More than his wicket-taking prowess and ability to bowl frugal spells, Rathi became infamous for his ‘Notebook’ celebration as he accrued multiple demerit points and fines from the match referees.

During a clash with SRH, Rathi’s celebration clearly incensed opening batter Abhishek Singh who got into a verbal battle that continued even after the match ended.

Rajasthan Royals’ Nitish Rana gets INR 34 lakh bid

Besides Simarjeet and Rathi, Rajasthan Royals batter Nitish Rana attracted a bid of INR 34 lakh from West Delhi Lions. Rana, who had left Delhi for Uttar Pradesh in 2022, had recently returned to his old side after getting No Objection Certificate from Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association.

Meanwhile, Purani Dilli 6 have retained Indian Test vice-captain Rishabh Pant for the second season while Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Harshit Rana was retained by North Delhi Strikers.

Delhi captain and LSG’s star Ayush Badoni has been retained by South Delhi Superstarz.

Digvesh Rathi
IPL 2025
Lucknow Super Giants
Simarjeet Singh
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Former England Players Explains What Indian Pacers Did Better Than England in 2nd Test in Edgbaston

As the match heads into Day 5, England need 536 more runs while India are just seven wickets away from victory.
2:08 pm
Sagar Paul

Delhi Premier League 2025: Full List of Players Sold Including Sunrisers Hyderabad and LSG Stars

Check out the list of all players sold in DPL 2025 auction.
3:38 pm
Darpan Jain
'Draw Is Better Than Last Week's Win': Former England Captain Michael Vaughan's Stunning Remark After India Set A Mammoth Target in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

‘Draw Is Better Than Last Week’s Win’: Former England Captain’s Stunning Remark After India Set A Mammoth Target in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

England needs to chase 536 runs on the final day to win the second Test.
1:45 pm
Sreejita Sen
eng vs ind 2nd test day 5 weather rain forecast edgbaston weather india vs england

ENG vs IND 2nd Test Day 5 Weather Update: Edgbaston Weather And Hourly Rain Forecast As India Look To Bowl England Out

12:38 pm
CX Staff Writer
Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been in superb form in the ongoing India U-19 series against England U-19 in England.

Unsatisfied Vaibhav Suryavanshi Sets Eyes on Double Hundred After Record-Breaking 143 off 78 for India U19

The recent few months have been nothing short of extraordinary for Vaibhav Suryavanshi.
11:38 am
Darpan Jain

‘They’re Playing on England’s Ego’ – Former England Player Lavishes Praise On India After Record Batting Display in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

This is also the first-ever instance of India to register 1,000-plus runs in a single red-ball match.
10:55 am
Sreejita Sen
