Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and LSG Stars Become Most Expensive Buys In Delhi Premier League 2025 Auction

The duo were among the best performers in DPL last year

Digvesh Rathi’s rising star of the Indian T20 scene was further solidified on Sunday as he attracted a bid worth INR 38 lakh in the Delhi Premier League 2025. The spinner will play for South Delhi Superstarz in the second edition of the competition after appearing for them in the inaugural edition last year.

However, Rathi was the second in the expensive players’ list for this season as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Simarjeet Singh was bought for INR 39 lakh by Central Delhi Kings.

Simarjeet Singh, Digvesh Rathi fetch big bids in Delhi Premier League 2025 auction

Simarjeet, who played 10 games across two seasons for Chennai Super Kings, featured for SRH in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 and claimed two wickets from four games.

The 27-year-old played a key role in Delhi’s run into the semifinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024 with nine wickets from five matches at an economy of 7.59.

The right-arm pacer was in high demand having led East Delhi Riders to the inaugural title with 18 wickets from 10 matches.

Rathi, meanwhile, played a key role in South Delhi Superstarz reach the final with 14 wickets from 10 matches at a superb economy of 7.82.

The leggie made waves in the IPL 2025 as he claimed 14 wickets from 13 matches for Lucknow Super Giants.

More than his wicket-taking prowess and ability to bowl frugal spells, Rathi became infamous for his ‘Notebook’ celebration as he accrued multiple demerit points and fines from the match referees.

During a clash with SRH, Rathi’s celebration clearly incensed opening batter Abhishek Singh who got into a verbal battle that continued even after the match ended.

Rajasthan Royals’ Nitish Rana gets INR 34 lakh bid

Besides Simarjeet and Rathi, Rajasthan Royals batter Nitish Rana attracted a bid of INR 34 lakh from West Delhi Lions. Rana, who had left Delhi for Uttar Pradesh in 2022, had recently returned to his old side after getting No Objection Certificate from Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association.

Meanwhile, Purani Dilli 6 have retained Indian Test vice-captain Rishabh Pant for the second season while Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Harshit Rana was retained by North Delhi Strikers.

Delhi captain and LSG’s star Ayush Badoni has been retained by South Delhi Superstarz.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.