Sunrisers Hyderabad Star Continues Strong Test Form With Back-to-Back Centuries, Solidifies No.3 Role

Sunrisers Hyderabad star Wiaan Mulder continued his good form in Test cricket by scoring a century against Zimbabwe in the second Test at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

On Day 2 of the match, during the second session, the South African batter reached his well-deserved hundred. This was his second century in the series, having scored 147 in the second innings of the first Test.

All matches (54) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS – PAL – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA 130/8 PHL 183/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL – SK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA – PHL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 GRC-W – TKW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 SBA-W – BUL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 TKW-W – SBA-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP 169/5 BMP 101/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 SOST 127/3 MAR 124/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR 94/2 BSP 91/9 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 SOST – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST – LEUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 OSTG – LEST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG – BRBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL – ATPG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 BRBA – GENW – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 SCO-W 164/10 DGW-W 202/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 TYP-W – DGW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 SCO-W – TYP-W – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 GUE – SCOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 ITA – JER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MECS – TCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MR 203/6 THUO 84/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – MINY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 LAKR – SFU – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 ENGA-W – NZA-W – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW – RWT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – VMK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 ML 120/7 TAN 192/4 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 BHN 147/2 GER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 GER – TAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 BHN – ML – Fixtures Standings Live – test – Bulawayo South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 ZIM – SA 243/3 Fixtures Standings Result – oneday – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A 243/10 SL-A 294/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – WTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 BMB – CBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 IDTT – DID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLAM – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DURH – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Chesterfield Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DER – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 HAM – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOT – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOR – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLO – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SURR – ESS – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 HAM-W 88/1 SOM-W 153/8 Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBLZ-W – DUR-W 16/1 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SUR-W 159/5 ESS-W – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 LAN-W – BRB-W 59/4 Fixtures Standings

Mulder came to the crease when South Africa were 11 for 1 after Tony de Zorzi’s dismissal. He came in at number 3, and after the early loss of Lesego Senokwane as well, he and David Bedingham built a solid partnership.

At the time of writing, South Africa are 243-3, with Wiaan Mulder unbeaten on 133 from 156 balls. His knock includes 18 fours and one six.

Another Century Strengthens Wiaan Mulder’s Case at No.3

Wiaan Mulder has been doing really well with both bat and ball in the series against Zimbabwe. He did not perform well in the WTC 2025 Final, scoring just 4 and 27 runs and taking only one wicket. But after that, he made a strong return. In the first Test against Zimbabwe, he scored a century in the second innings and also took four wickets in the first innings.

Now, with another century in the second Test, Mulder is gradually cementing his place at number 3 in South Africa’s Test lineup. He previously batted lower down the order, but South Africa have tried different players in the number 3 position in recent times. Since the series against Pakistan earlier this year, Mulder has taken up that role and has continued in it.

ALSO READ:

South Africa Crush Zimbabwe by 328 Runs in the first Test

The first test won by South africa by a big margin of 328 runs. They batted first and scored 418 for 9 before declaring, with debutant Lhuan-dre Pretorius hitting 153 and Corbin Bosch staying unbeaten on 100.

Zimbabwe replied with 251 runs, with Sean Williams scoring a fighting 137. For South Africa, Wiaan Mulder took 4 wickets while Codi Yusuf picked up 3. In their second innings, South Africa declared again at 369 runs, thanks to Mulder’s 147 and Keshav Maharaj’s 51, setting a target of 537.

Zimbabwe couldn’t chase it down and were bowled out for 208. Craig Ervine and Wellington Masakadza (57) added a solid 83-run stand, but it wasn’t enough. Bosch picked up his first five-wicket haul, taking 5 for 43, and helped South Africa take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.