Sunrisers Hyderabad Star Wiaan Mulder Continues Strong Test Form With Back-to-Back Centuries, Solidifies No.3 Role
news

Sunrisers Hyderabad Star Continues Strong Test Form With Back-to-Back Centuries, Solidifies No.3 Role

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: July 6, 2025
3 min read
Sunrisers Hyderabad Star Wiaan Mulder Continues Strong Test Form With Back-to-Back Centuries, Solidifies No.3 Role

Sunrisers Hyderabad star Wiaan Mulder continued his good form in Test cricket by scoring a century against Zimbabwe in the second Test at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

On Day 2 of the match, during the second session, the South African batter reached his well-deserved hundred. This was his second century in the series, having scored 147 in the second innings of the first Test.

Mulder came to the crease when South Africa were 11 for 1 after Tony de Zorzi’s dismissal. He came in at number 3, and after the early loss of Lesego Senokwane as well, he and David Bedingham built a solid partnership.

At the time of writing, South Africa are 243-3, with Wiaan Mulder unbeaten on 133 from 156 balls. His knock includes 18 fours and one six.

Another Century Strengthens Wiaan Mulder’s Case at No.3

Wiaan Mulder has been doing really well with both bat and ball in the series against Zimbabwe. He did not perform well in the WTC 2025 Final, scoring just 4 and 27 runs and taking only one wicket. But after that, he made a strong return. In the first Test against Zimbabwe, he scored a century in the second innings and also took four wickets in the first innings.

Now, with another century in the second Test, Mulder is gradually cementing his place at number 3 in South Africa’s Test lineup. He previously batted lower down the order, but South Africa have tried different players in the number 3 position in recent times. Since the series against Pakistan earlier this year, Mulder has taken up that role and has continued in it.

South Africa Crush Zimbabwe by 328 Runs in the first Test

The first test won by South africa by a big margin of 328 runs. They batted first and scored 418 for 9 before declaring, with debutant Lhuan-dre Pretorius hitting 153 and Corbin Bosch staying unbeaten on 100.

Zimbabwe replied with 251 runs, with Sean Williams scoring a fighting 137. For South Africa, Wiaan Mulder took 4 wickets while Codi Yusuf picked up 3. In their second innings, South Africa declared again at 369 runs, thanks to Mulder’s 147 and Keshav Maharaj’s 51, setting a target of 537.

Zimbabwe couldn’t chase it down and were bowled out for 208. Craig Ervine and Wellington Masakadza (57) added a solid 83-run stand, but it wasn’t enough. Bosch picked up his first five-wicket haul, taking 5 for 43, and helped South Africa take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

South Africa
Wiaan Mulder
ZIM vs SA
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

