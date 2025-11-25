Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Live Streaming Details in India: Where to Watch SMAT Cricket?

The league will begin on November 26.

The SMAT 2025 will kick off on November 26. This will mark the 18th edition of India’s domestic T20 league. Fans eager to witness the action unfold in real time will find out the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 live streaming details here.

A total of 141 exciting 20-over clashes will take place across 23 days. The tournament will play a pivotal role for both the players and franchises ahead of the highly anticipated IPL 2026 auction, set to take place on December 16.

Teams would be keenly following the domestic stars putting up a solid show in the forthcoming T20 event. Having said that, the SMAT 2025 will operate as a perfect stage for the youngsters to earn their breakthrough in the cash-rich league.

Notably, the two-time winners, Mumbai, will be eyeing to defend their title under the newly appointed skipper, Shardul Thakur. Recently, the player has also been traded to the city’s Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, the Mumbai Indians (MI), from his former team, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

International stars like Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube are also taking part in the SMAT 2025, to regain their form ahead of the T20 World Cup next year.

Where to Watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Live Streaming in India?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 live streaming in India will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Where to Watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Fans can watch the SMAT 2025 live telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025: Groups

Elite Group A Elite Group B Elite Group C Elite Group D Plate Group Andhra Bihar Bengal Delhi Arunachal Pradesh Assam Chandigarh Baroda Jharkhand Manipur Chhattisgarh Goa Gujarat Karnataka Meghalaya Kerala Hyderabad Haryana Rajasthan Mizoram Mumbai Jammu and Kashmir Himachal Pradesh Saurashtra Nagaland Odisha Maharashtra Pondicherry Tamil Nadu Sikkim Vidarbha Madhya Pradesh Punjab Tripura Railways Uttar Pradesh Services Uttarakhand

FAQs on Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025

When will SMAT 2025 begin? The SMAT 2025 will begin on November 26. Where to watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 live streaming in India? The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 live streaming in India will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Where to watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 live telecast in India? The SMAT 2025 live telecast in India will be on the Star Sports Network. What are the timings for SMAT 2025 matches? The timings for SMAT 2025 matches are as per the groups. The Elite Group A will begin at 9:00 AM, Group B at 11:00 AM, Group C at 1:30 PM, and Group D at 4:30 PM. All timings are in IST. The Plate Group matches will begin at 9:00 AM, 11:00 AM, and 1:30 PM on the opening day, and follow match timings of 11:00 AM and 4:30 PM for the rest of the tournament.

