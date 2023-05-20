T20 Blast 2023 Live Streaming Details and Where to Watch LIVE on TV: Groups, Teams, Squads, Schedule, Date, Time and All You Need To Know

In India , fans can enjoy the live streaming of the T20 Blast 2023 on the Sony Liv app and website . For those seeking live streaming options outside India, every non-televised game will be available for streaming on ecb.co.uk and the England Cricket App . Additionally, the respective counties will live stream their home matches on their websites and social media channels.

The highly anticipated T20 Blast 2023, England's premier domestic T20 competition, is set to kick off on May 20 with an exciting double-header. Fans worldwide are eager to catch the live telecast on TV, as well as the live streaming and radio streaming details of this thrilling tournament.

Now in its 21st edition, the T20 Blast promises an electrifying start as Birmingham Bears take on Yorkshire Vikings, while Derbyshire Falcons face off against Lancashire Lightning in the opening matches.

A total of eighteen teams will be vying for glory in the tournament, with each group consisting of nine teams.

T20 Blast 2023 Groups:

In the North Group, cricket enthusiasts can expect fierce battles between Birmingham Bears, Derbyshire Falcons, Durham, Lancashire Lightning, Leicestershire Foxes, Northants Steelbacks, Notts Outlaws, Worcestershire Rapids, and Yorkshire Vikings.

The South Group, on the other hand, will witness intense clashes involving Essex Eagles, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Hampshire Hawks, Kent Spitfires, Middlesex, Somerset, Surrey, and Sussex Sharks.

T20 Blast 2023 Format:

In the league stage, each team will compete in fourteen games, split evenly between home and away fixtures. The top four teams from each group will then advance to the quarter-finals. Excitement reaches its pinnacle on July 15, known as Finals Day, when the two semi-finals and the grand finale will all take place.

Hampshire Hawks enter the tournament as the defending champions, having emerged victorious in a nail-biting final against Lancashire Lightning last year, clinching a one-run win. James Vince, the Hampshire Hawks captain, made a significant impact as he emerged as the highest run-scorer in the tournament, amassing an impressive 678 runs in 16 innings. On the bowling front, Richard Gleeson of Lancashire Lightning shone brightly, claiming the title of the highest wicket-taker with 25 scalps in 15 games.

Where to Watch T20 Blast 2023 LIVE on TV?

Cricket enthusiasts have several options to catch the action live, both on TV and through digital platforms. In the UK, Sky Sports will broadcast 25 games, ensuring fans don't miss a moment of the excitement. Viewers in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which will also telecast the same set of games.

T20 Blast 2023 Live Streaming Details

In India, fans can enjoy the live streaming of the T20 Blast 2023 on the Sony Liv app and website.

For those seeking live streaming options outside India, every non-televised game will be available for streaming on ecb.co.uk and the England Cricket App. Additionally, the respective counties will live stream their home matches on their websites and social media channels.

Cricket enthusiasts who prefer the thrill of radio commentary will be delighted to know that BBC local radio stations will provide ball-by-ball coverage of every T20 Blast game. Additionally, 5 Live Sports Extra will offer extensive coverage of the tournament.

Fans residing in the United States and Canada can also join in on the action by tuning into Willow.tv, which will provide live and exclusive coverage of all the matches.

With the T20 Blast 2023 on the horizon, cricket enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly counting down the days to witness the exhilarating clashes, explosive batting, and fiery bowling performances that this tournament is renowned for. Stay tuned as the action unfolds, and prepare for an unforgettable summer of T20 cricket at its finest.

T20 Blast 2023 Squads:

North Group Squads

Birmingham Bears: Moeen Ali (c), Hasan Ali (Pakistan), Chris Benjamin, Jacob Bethell, Ed Barnard, Danny Briggs, Alex Davies, Ethan Brookes, Henry Brookes, Michael Burgess, George Garrett, Sam Hain, Olly Hannon-Dalby, Manraj Johal, Amir Khan, Jake Lintott, Glenn Maxwell (Australia, available after IPL), Craig Miles, Dan Mousley, Liam Norwell, Will Rhodes, Chris Rushworth, Hamza Shaikh, Che Simmons, Paul Stirling (Ireland, available from May 20-29), Chris Woakes, Robert Yates

Derbyshire Falcons: Leus du Plooy (c), Ben Aitchison, Haider Ali (Pakistan), Harry Came, Zak Chappell, Sam Conners, Anuj Dal, Billy Godleman, Brooke Guest, Archie Harrison, Zaman Khan (Pakistan), Suranga Lakmal (Sri Lanka), Matt Lamb, Wayne Madsen, Mattie McKiernan, Nick Potts, Luis Reece, George Scrimshaw, Alex Thomson, Mitch Wagstaff, Mark Watt, Tom Wood

Durham: Alex Lees (c), David Bedingham (South Africa), Scott Borthwick, Jonathan Bushnell, Brydon Carse, Graham Clark, Paul Coughlin, Harry Crawshaw, Luke Doneathy, George Drissell, Oliver Gibson, Brandon Glover, Michael Jones, Bas de Leede, Tom Mackintosh, Matthew Potts, Ben Raine, Ollie Robinson, Nathan Sowter, Ben Stokes, Tristan Stubbs (South Africa), Liam Trevaskis, Ross Whitfield, Mark Wood

Lancashire Lightning: Keaton Jennings (c), Tom Aspinwall, Tom Bailey, George Balderson, George Bell, Jack Blatherwick, Josh Bohannon, Josh Boyden, Jos Buttler, Steven Croft, Colin de Grandhomme (New Zealand), Richard Gleeson, Tom Hartley, Matthew Hurst, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, George Lavelle, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand), Jack Morley, Matt Parkinson, Phil Salt, Harry Singh, Dane Vilas (South Africa), Luke Wells, Will Williams, Luke Wood

Leicestershire Foxes: Colin Ackermann (c), Rehan Ahmed, Ed Barnes, Sol Budinger, Will Davis, Sam Evans, Michael Finan, Lewis Hill, Josh Hull, Louis Kimber, Aaron Lilley, Wiaan Mulder (South Africa), Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan), Callum Parkinson, Rishi Patel, Matt Salisbury, Tom Scriven, Scott Steel, Harry Swindells, Nick Welch, Chris Wright, Roman Walker

Northamptonshire Steelbacks: David Willey (c), Gareth Berg, Josh Cobb, Emilio Gay, Harry Gouldstone, George Gowler, Freddie Heldreich, Rob Keogh, Simon Kerrigan, Chris Lynn (Australia), Lewis McManus, Gus Miller, Luke Procter, Alex Russell, Ollie Sale, James Sales, Ben Sanderson, Tom Taylor, Andrew Tye (Australia), Ricardo Vasconcelos, George Weldon, Graeme White, Jack White, Saif Zaib

Josh Cobb has been replaced by David Willey as Northants captain despite leading them since 2019. He admitted he was “shocked and blindsided” by the decision but backed his side to “go and win the tournament” again.

Nottinghamshire Outlaws: Stephen Mullaney (c), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan), Jake Ball, Stuart Broad, Matthew Carter, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Luke Fletcher, Alex Hales, Haseeb Hameed, Calvin Harrison, James Hayes, Brett Hutton, Lyndon James, Sammy King, Tom Loten, Ben Martindale, Matt Montgomery, Tom Moores, Colin Munro (New Zealand), Samit Patel, Dane Paterson (South Africa), Liam Patterson-White, Toby Pettman, Dane Schadendorf, Fateh Singh, Ben Slater, Olly Stone

Worcestershire Rapids: Brett D’Oliveira (c), Azhar Ali (Pakistan), Kashif Ali, Josh Baker, Michael Bracewell (New Zealand), Pat Brown, Taylor Cornall, Ben Cox, Oliver Cox, Henry Cullen, Rehaan Edavalath, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Jack Haynes, Adam Hose, Joe Leach, Jake Libby, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Ed Pollock, Gareth Roderick, Mitchell Santner (New Zealand), Mitchell Stanley, Josh Tongue, Matthew Waite

Yorkshire Vikings: Shan Masood (c, Pakistan), Jonny Bairstow, Finlay Bean, Dom Bess, Harry Brook, Jafer Chohan, Ben Cliff, Ben Coad, Harry Duke, Mickey Edwards, Will Fraine, Matthew Fisher, George Hill, Dominic Leech, Adam Lyth, Will Luxton, Dawid Malan, Ben Mike, Matt Milnes, Adil Rashid, Matthew Revis, Joe Root, Jack Shutt, Jonathan Tattersall, Jordan Thompson, Yash Vagadia, David Wiese (Namibia), James Wharton,

South Group Squads

Essex Eagles: Simon Harmer (c, South Africa), Ben Allison, Aaron Beard, Luc Benkenstein, Nick Browne, Will Buttleman, Alastair Cook, Sam Cook, Matt Critchley, Robin Das, Eshun Kalley, Feroze Khushi, Dan Lawrence, Aron Nijjar, Michael Pepper, Jamie Porter, Jamal Richards, Adam Rossington, Josh Rymell, Daniel Sams (Australia), Shane Snater, Paul Walter, Tom Westley,

Glamorgan: David Lloyd (c), Tom Bevan, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Chris Cooke, Dan Douthwaite, Andy Gorvin, Tim van der Gugten, James Harris, Alex Horton, Colin Ingram (South Africa), Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Jamie McIlroy, Michael Neser (Australia), Sam Northeast, Harry Podmore, Billy Root, Andrew Salter, Prem Sisodiya, Callum Taylor,

Gloucestershire: Jack Taylor (c), Zaman Akhter, James Bracey, Ben Charlesworth, Luke Charlesworth, Marchant de Lange, Chris Dent, Zafar Gohar (Pakistan), Dominic Goodman, Miles Hammond, Marcus Harris (Australia), Tom Lace, Will Naish, David Payne, Ollie Price, Tom Price, Josh Shaw, Ajeet Singh Dale, Tom Smith, Matt Taylor, Graeme van Buuren, Paul van Meekeren, Jared Warner, Ben Wells

Hampshire Hawks: James Vince (c), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan), Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Toby Albert, Keith Barker, Ben Brown, Jack Campbell, Mason Crane, Scott Currie, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Joseph Eckland, Nathan Ellis (Australia), James Fuller, Nick Gubbins, Ian Holland, Benny Howell, Ben McDermott, Fletcha Middleton, Felix Organ, Harry Petrie, Tom Prest, John Turner, Joe Weatherley, Brad Wheal, Ross Whiteley, Chris Wood

Kent Spitfires: Sam Billings (c), Arafat Bhuiyan, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Alex Blake, Ben Compton, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Joey Evison, Harry Finch, Nathan Gilchrist, Hamidullah Qadri, Michael Hogan, Fred Klaassen, Jack Leaning, George Linde, James Logan, Tawanda Muyeye, Marcus O’Riordan, Matt Quinn, Kane Richardson (Australia), Jas Singh, Grant Stewart

Middlesex: Stephen Eskinazi (c), Martin Andersson, Ethan Bamber, Joe Cracknell, Blake Cullen, Jack Davies, Josh De Caires, Nathan Fernandes, Toby Greatwood, Max Harris, Tom Helm, Ryan Higgins, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Ishaan Kaushal, Pieter Malan (South Africa), Daniel O’Driscoll, Sam Robson, Toby Roland-Jones, John Simpson, Mark Stoneman, Thilan Walallawita, Robbie White

Somerset: Tom Abell (c), Kasey Aldridge, Sonny Baker, George Bartlett, Tom Banton, Shoaib Bashir, Jack Brooks, Josh Davey, Steven Davies, Sean Dickson, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ben Green, Lewis Gregory, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Jack Leach, Ned Leonard, Roelof van der Merwe, George Ogborne, Craig Overton, James Rew, Peter Siddle (Australia), Will Smeed, George Thomas, Andy Umeed

Surrey: Chris Jordan (c), Sean Abbott (Australia), Gus Atkinson, Nathan Barnwell, Josh Blake, Rory Burns, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Matt Dunn, Laurie Evans, Ben Foakes, Ben Geddes, Will Jacks, Nicholas Kimber, Tom Lawes, Yousef Majid, Conor McKerr, Daniel Moriarty, Sunil Narine (West Indies), Jamie Overton, Ryan Patel, Ollie Pope, Nico Reifer, Jason Roy, Dom Sibley, Jamie Smith, Cameron Steel, James Taylor, Reece Topley, Daniel Worrall

Sussex Sharks: Ravi Bopara (c), Tom Alsop, Jofra Archer, Jamie Atkins, Jack Carson, Oli Carter, Tom Clark, James Coles, Henry Crocombe, Brad Currie, Steven Finn, Bertie Foreman, George Garton Tom Haines, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Sean Hunt, Dan Ibrahim, Ari Karvelas (Greece), Shadab Khan (Pakistan), Archie Lenham, Nathan McAndrew (Australia), Tymal Mills, Ali Orr, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, Charlie Tear, Harrison Ward