T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up matches Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch T20 World Cup warm-up matches Live on TV, live streaming details, schedule and squads

The T20 World Cup 2022 starts on October 16 but before that, teams will play T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up games that can be watched live.

The caravan for the T20 World Cup 2022 has almost reached its destination with just a week left before the tournament proper begins from October 16. The T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up matches live streamed on different platforms begin on 10 October

The 16-team competition will be held in the two parts, with eight sides contesting the preliminary round to secure berths in the Super 12 stage, for which eight qualifiers are already confirmed.

UAE, Netherlands, Sri Lanka and Namibia are part of Group A at the preliminary round, while Scotland, Zimbabwe, West Indies and Ireland form the Group B.

Top two teams from respective preliminary groups will make up the vacant slots at the two Super 12 groups. At the main event, hosts Australia and their arch-rivals England are part of Group 1 alongside New Zealand and Afghanistan.

Group 2 is headlined by the India-Pakistan clash at the MCG. The two Asian giants will be given a stiff fight by Bangladesh and South Africa in that six-team group for the two semifinal slots.

But before we get there, teams will have a chance to fine-tune their preparations with a round of warm-up games organised by the ICC to give each team an opportunity to start off the tournament on equal footing.

There are two warm-up games each arranged per team across venues in Australia before the main event starts. These warm-up games will allow teams a chance to get used to the conditions, assess their gains and worries and enter the T20 World Cup with their best possible XIs.

T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up games schedule: Complete fixtures list for T20 World Cup warm-up matches

Date Match Venue Time (IST) Oct 10 West Indies vs UAE Melbourne 5:30 AM Scotland vs Netherlands Melbourne 9:30 AM Oct 11 Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Melbourne 9:00 AM Namibia vs Ireland Melbourne 1:30 PM Oct 12 West Indies vs Netherlands Melbourne 1:30 PM Oct 13 Zimbabwe vs Namibia Melbourne 5:30 AM Sri Lanka vs Ireland Melbourne 9:30 AM Scotland vs UAE Melbourne 1:30 PM Oct 17 Australia vs India Brisbane 9:30 AM New Zealand vs South Africa Brisbane 9:30 AM England vs Pakistan Brisbane 1:30 PM Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Brisbane 1:30 PM Oct 19 Afghanistan vs Pakistan Brisbane 8:30 AM Bangladesh vs South Africa Brisbane 1:30 PM New Zealand vs India Brisbane 1:30 PM

T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up Live: Where to watch T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up games live on TV

T20 World Cup 2022 host broadcasters Star Sports will be providing the live telecast of the warm-up games in India. The list of other broadcasters offering the telecast for the preparatory matches across different regions is below:-

Australia: Fox Sports

UK: Sky Sports

South Africa: SuperSport

Pakistan: Ten Sports, PTV Sports

Caribbean: Sports Max

USA: Willow TV

T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up games Live Streaming details

Star Sports' digital application 'Disney+Hotstar' will be streaming the T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up matches live.

T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up games: Complete squads

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Nicol Loftie Eaton, Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Michael van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Karl Birkenstock, Lohan Louwrens, Helao Ya France.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh.

United Arab Emirates: C P Rizwan (c), Vriitya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameed, Aryan Lakra, Zawar Farid, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Sabir Ali, Alishan Sharafu, Aayan Khan. Standby Players: Sultan Ahmed, Fahad Nawaz, Vishnu Sukumaran, Adithya Shetty, Sanchit Sharma.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera (subject to fitness), Lahiru Kumara (subject to fitness), Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan. Standby Players: Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrema, Dinesh Chandimal, Binura Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando.

Scotland: Richard Berrington (c), George Munsey, Michael Leask, Bradley Wheal, Chris Sole, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Josh Davey, Matthew Cross, Calum MacLeod, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt, Brandon McMullen, Michael Jones, Craig Wallace.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Graham Hume.

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams. Standby Players: Tanaka Chivanga, Innocent Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Victor Nyauchi.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith, Shamarh Brooks.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani. Standby Players: Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales. Standby Players: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh. Standby Players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mossadek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain, Nasum Ahmed. Standby Players: Shoriful Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Soumya Sarkar.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir. Standby Players: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs. Standby Players: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo.