News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
'That Was Bizarre...' - Nasser Hussain Questions India's Decision to Opt For a Change in Dukes Ball During ENG vs IND 3rd Test 
news

‘That Was Bizarre…’ – Nasser Hussain Questions India’s Decision to Opt For a Change in Dukes Ball During ENG vs IND 3rd Test 

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 11, 2025
3 min read

The Dukes ball was changed after just 63 deliveries, and then again after 48 deliveries in the same session.

'That Was Bizarre...' - Nasser Hussain Questions India's Decision to Opt For a Change in Dukes Ball During ENG vs IND 3rd Test 

The series is poised at 1-1. Rishabh Pant got a century in both innings of the first Test. Shubman Gill made the second Test his own alongside Akash Deep, who dazzled with the ball. But the talking point of the third Test isn’t any player. It has turned out to be the Dukes ball. The red cherry was changed two times in a single session, which has sparked a huge controversy in the cricketing fraternity. However, Former England skipper Nasser Hussain chipped in to give his point of view about the same. 

Result – oneday – Klang
Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025
Malaysia Women MAL-W

77/10

Assam Women ASM-W

247/7

Assam Women beat Malaysia Women by 170 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Kingston
Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
South Korea SK

Indonesia INA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Philippines PHL

South Korea SK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 02:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Result – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
Gibraltar GBT

153/3

Turkey TRK

149/10

Gibraltar beat Turkey by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Gibraltar GBT

Bulgaria BUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Turkey TRK

Bulgaria BUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Turkey TRK

Gibraltar GBT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Belgium Belforts BBW

French Eiffels FELW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Belgium Belforts BBW

Belgium Jeanekens BJKW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
French Eiffels FELW

Luxembourg Mullerthals LMLW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Belgium Jeanekens BJKW

Luxembourg Mullerthals LMLW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
Ostend Tigers OSTG

130/6

Antwerp Giants ATPG

127/6

Ostend Tigers beat Antwerp Giants by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
Brussels Bashers BRBA

28/2

Hasselt Titans HAST

118/8

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
91 Yards Club 91YC

134/7

City Cricket Club CCC

133/7

91 Yards Club beat City Cricket Club by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Bud Cricket Club BCC

18/0

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

153/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Dubai Capitals DC

Hobart Hurricanes HH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Central Stags CD

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
Jersey JER

Scotland SCOT

60/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
11 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Netherlands NED

Italy ITA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Northern Ireland
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England U19 ENGU19

India U19 INDU19

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
India Women tour of England, T20, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 11:05 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Al mulla Exchange ALECC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Super Lanka SUL

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
Malaysia Blues MB

203/8

Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

94/10

Malaysia Blues beat Thunderstorm Outlanders by 109 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 07:30 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Texas Super Kings TSKS

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

116/4

Yanam Royals YAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Karaikal Kniights KAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Malawi ML

Bahrain BHN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Tanzania TAN

Germany GER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Kent KENT

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Durham DURH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Northamptonshire NOR

Derbyshire DER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Manchester
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Surrey Women SUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Somerset Women SOM-W

Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Durham Women DUR-W

Hampshire Women HAM-W

Fixtures Standings

Hussain expressed that the Indians had no reason to go to the umpire asking for a new ball. Jasprit Bumrah was spitting fire on the morning of Day 2. Ben Stokes and Joe Root came out when the score was 251/4. But the might of India’s speedster reduced the hosts to 271/7, scalping three wickets in a span of 20 runs. He sent Stokes, Root, and Woakes back to the pavilion to dent England’s chances of a big total. However, the ball went slightly out of shape in the 91st over, just 63 deliveries after being changed. The Indians went to the umpire with the virtue of changing it, and the umpires obliged. 

Watch the video where Nasser Hussain dissects India’s decision to go for a change of ball in the 91st over of the innings. 

Nasser Hussain on India Opting to Change the Dukes Ball

But that’s where the story began. The Indians weren’t happy with the changed ball, as they perceived it to be a lot older than the previous Dukes ball. Shubman Gill was seen relentlessly arguing with the on-field umpires about the same. Nasser Hussain expressed that the Indians should never have decided to change the ball. He said that there are only two reasons for which a ball should be changed. One, if the umpires feel that the shape of the ball has changed. And two, the bowler and captain try to get it changed in case it isn’t doing anything. In India’s case, the ball was doing an awful lot. Bumrah had just torn open the English middle-order, and had the visitors stayed with the same ball, they could have wrapped up the innings a lot faster. 

ALSO READ:

The manufacturers of the Dukes ball have also come into the picture amid the ongoing series. Dilip Jajodia, the manufacturer, expressed that the ball tends to become soft these days due to the game becoming fast-paced. He mentioned that the ball hits concrete pillars and wooden benches a lot more than it used to before. As a result, it is bound to lose its shape. Upon being asked about making the ball tougher, he said that he can do that if he wants to, but it will lead to a lot of injuries amongst the players. He went on to say that players want a change of balls because they aren’t getting any wickets, and not because there is something wrong with the ball. He concluded by saying that one needs to be sensible while making these kinds of decisions. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Dukes ball
ENG vs IND
England
India
Nasser Hussain
Shubman Gill
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

Former KKR Player Replaces Delhi Capitals Star in The Hundred, Gets Lifeline to Push For Bid in IPL 2026 Auction

6:57 pm
Aditya Ighe
Mohammed Siraj Signals '20' Towards Dressing Room After Picking Up Jamie Smith's Wicket During Lord's Test; Here's Why

Mohammed Siraj Signals ’20’ Towards Dressing Room After Picking Up Jamie Smith’s Wicket During Lord’s Test; Here’s Why

Mohammed Siraj took the wicket of Jamue Smith during the third England vs India Test.
7:01 pm
Vishnu PN
England Great Slams Dukes Ball Following Face-Off Between Shubman Gill and Umpires During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

England Great Slams Dukes Ball Following Face-Off Between Shubman Gill and Umpires During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

The ball was changed two times in a single session on day 2 of the third Test match.
6:05 pm
Amogh Bodas
Second New Ball Changed After 10.3 Overs: Shubman Gill Left Furious After India's Request Backfires

Second New Ball Changed After 10.3 Overs: Shubman Gill Left Furious After India’s Request Backfires

Jasprit Bumrah bagged three wickets on the morning of Day 2 of the third Test.
5:27 pm
Amogh Bodas

‘This is the First Time…’ – Gautam Gambhir Opens Up About the Transition in Indian Cricket During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

India are going through a transition phase in Tests following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
4:35 pm
Vishnu PN

[WATCH] KL Rahul Drops A Sitter, Lets Jamie Smith Off As India Fielding Woes Continue in England Test Series

The batter went on to smash a half-century.
5:35 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.