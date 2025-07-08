Tim David Commits To Franchise for Two Seasons After Title-Winning Campaign

Tim David had his best Big Bash campaign last season, scoring 254 runs in nine innings at an average of 42.33 and a strike rate of 177.62.
Tim David has signed a new two year contract with the Hobart Hurricanes, extending his stay with the team until the end of BBL 16.
The hard hitting middle order batter was one of the most talked about players during the off season, with several teams reportedly showing interest after his standout performances in BBL 14. But David has decided to stay with the Hurricanes.
Tim said it was a special feeling to be part of the team last season and he is looking forward to doing it again this summer.
“I’m super excited to re-sign with the Hurricanes for another two seasons. Last year was special, and I can’t wait to do it all again next summer,” David said.
Salliann Beams, General Manager of High Performance at Cricket Tasmania, praised David’s role in shaping the team’s success. She said his leadership was a big part of the Hurricanes’ first championship win and called him a game changer with a unique skill set in T20 cricket.
“Tim has been instrumental in shaping what we’re building here in Hobart, and his leadership last season played a massive role in helping the team win our first championship,” said Beams.
“He is a game-changer, with a unique skill set and reputation in T20 cricket makes him a prized asset, and we’re lucky to have him on our side,” he added.
With his contract situation now clear, David has turned down offers from other teams, including both Melbourne clubs, and will aim to help Hobart defend their title. The Hurricanes will kick off their BBL 15 campaign with a rematch of last season’s final against the Sydney Thunder on December 16 at Ninja Stadium.
Rehan Ahmed (2025), Iain Carlisle (2025), Nikhil Chaudhary (2027), Tim David (2026), Nathan Ellis (2027), Rishad Hossain (2025), Chris Jordan (2025), Ben McDermott (2027), Riley Meredith (2027), Mitch Owen (2027), Billy Stanlake (2027), Matthew Wade (2026), Jake Weatherald (2026), Beau Webster (2027), Mac Wright (2025).
