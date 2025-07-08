Tim David Commits To Franchise for Two Seasons After Title-Winning Campaign

Tim David had his best Big Bash campaign last season, scoring 254 runs in nine innings at an average of 42.33 and a strike rate of 177.62.

Tim David has signed a new two year contract with the Hobart Hurricanes, extending his stay with the team until the end of BBL 16.

The hard hitting middle order batter was one of the most talked about players during the off season, with several teams reportedly showing interest after his standout performances in BBL 14. But David has decided to stay with the Hurricanes.

All matches (59) Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W – ASM-W – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 SK 71/3 INA 168/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL – SK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 SK – INA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Pallekele Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 BUL-W – GRC-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 GRC-W – SBA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 TKW-W – BUL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GENW – HAST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 HAST – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST – ATPG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GENW – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL – BRBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG – GENW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST – GENW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 HAST – LEST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL – HAST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 BRBA – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – 91YC 22/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 CCC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 GUE – JER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 NED – SCOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 ITA – SCOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 NED – GUE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Manchester India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 LLG – MUR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NK – NWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 MUR – NK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 LLG – NWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – SUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 STCC – MECS – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MB 296/4 THUO 60/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 THUO – MR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 THUO – MB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – TSKS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – VMK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW – KAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TAN – BHN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TAN – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 GER – BHN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A – SL-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 WTS – PTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 AMW – IYH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SOM – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 MID – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLO – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 BB – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SUSS – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SOM-W – ESS-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 HAM-W – LAN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 BRB-W – SUR-W – Fixtures Standings

Tim David Excited to Continue Journey with Hobart Hurricanes

Tim said it was a special feeling to be part of the team last season and he is looking forward to doing it again this summer.

“I’m super excited to re-sign with the Hurricanes for another two seasons. Last year was special, and I can’t wait to do it all again next summer,” David said.

Tim David had his best Big Bash campaign last season, scoring 254 runs in nine innings at an average of 42.33 and a strike rate of 177.62. His consistent form and powerful hitting played a key role in Hobart Hurricanes’ title-winning run.

ALSO READ:

Salliann Beams Praises David’s Leadership and Impact

Salliann Beams, General Manager of High Performance at Cricket Tasmania, praised David’s role in shaping the team’s success. She said his leadership was a big part of the Hurricanes’ first championship win and called him a game changer with a unique skill set in T20 cricket.

“Tim has been instrumental in shaping what we’re building here in Hobart, and his leadership last season played a massive role in helping the team win our first championship,” said Beams.

“He is a game-changer, with a unique skill set and reputation in T20 cricket makes him a prized asset, and we’re lucky to have him on our side,” he added.

With his contract situation now clear, David has turned down offers from other teams, including both Melbourne clubs, and will aim to help Hobart defend their title. The Hurricanes will kick off their BBL 15 campaign with a rematch of last season’s final against the Sydney Thunder on December 16 at Ninja Stadium.

Hobart Hurricanes Contracted Players (with BBL contract year end)

Rehan Ahmed (2025), Iain Carlisle (2025), Nikhil Chaudhary (2027), Tim David (2026), Nathan Ellis (2027), Rishad Hossain (2025), Chris Jordan (2025), Ben McDermott (2027), Riley Meredith (2027), Mitch Owen (2027), Billy Stanlake (2027), Matthew Wade (2026), Jake Weatherald (2026), Beau Webster (2027), Mac Wright (2025).

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.