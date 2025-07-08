RCB Star Not Aiming To Fill Shoes Of ODI Giant Despite Vacant Spot in International Side, Focus Remains on T20s

The RCB star will be featuring in the Big Bash League after a two-year extension.
The Australian cricket team is headed towards a rebuild. After the retirement of Australian all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell, they would be on the lookout for replacements. The obvious one would be RCB star Tim David. The 29-year-old has proven himself on the big stage and has shown his ability to hit the long ball at the death. Having featured in various T20 leagues around the globe, David possesses all the skills required for a finisher. However, when asked about his plans to fill the vacancy in the national ODI setup, David made it quite clear that it wasn’t among his top priorities at the moment.
The finisher stated that he would be having a definite conversation with his mentors and coaches back home. He expressed that he wasn’t too sure, but he knew playing in the ODIs wasn’t his immediate plan. This comes after taking into consideration the busy year ahead. He said that the winter looks very different for him this year in terms of workload, leading to the T20 World Cup. He also spoke about the emergence of T20 leagues around the globe, which doesn’t leave time to think of anything else.
“I’m not too sure, to be honest. It’s not the immediate plan. We’ve got such a busy year, to be honest, leading up to this T20 World Cup. The winter actually looks quite different for me this year. Previously, I would have been away for four or five months in a row over the winter playing competitions. And now we’ve got so many T20 series that there’s not much time to think about much else. So we’ll see how that develops. But, at the moment, no plans”, said David about his plans to be in contention for the ODI setup.
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star is currently nursing a hamstring injury, which he suffered during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. In 12 matches for the IPL champions this year, David scored 187 runs, with a highest score of 50*. Moreover, he averaged 62.33, which helped the team get to good totals. His major task was to accelerate the innings at the death and make sure the team got to respectable totals. David was initially supposed to play in the Global Super League for the Hurricanes, but his rehab from the injury is running a bit late.
The 29-year-old will be reporting for national duty for Australia’s five-match T20I series against the West Indies in the Caribbean. Post that, the Australians will return home for a three-match T20I series against the Proteas. The ODI World Cup champions are also scheduled to play three T20Is in New Zealand later this year. Post that, they are scheduled to host India for five T20Is at home. The Australian finisher won’t be participating in The Hundred due to the South Africa T20I series. But will travel to the island nation for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). He is a part of the St. Lucia Kings.
David has represented the Perth Scorchers and the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League (BBL) back home. Throughout his 76-match career in the league, the finisher has scored 1326 runs at an average of almost 30. He has been an instrumental performer for the Hurricanes and is expected to stay with the franchise following his two-year contract extension.
