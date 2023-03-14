IPL stars to leave after Sri Lanka Tests; Tom Latham set to captain New Zealand in the ODI series

The Black Caps will be understrength for the limited-overs leg of their home series against Sri Lanka as their IPL stars depart early following the second Test.

Tom Latham will be captaining New Zealand in their three-match ODI series at home versus Sri Lanka, which will be missing a number of Indian Premier League (IPL) incumbents who will leave the shores early to join their respective franchises for the tournament starting March 31.

The ODI series against Sri Lanka will run from March 25 to March 31, meaning none of the Black Caps players could've played the three games without giving their respective teams' IPL openers amiss.

Applying their perennial problem-solvent attitude to the mix, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has decided to give all the Kiwi IPL regulars a break from the limited-overs leg of the Lanka series at home, stretching upto April 8 with three T20Is also part of the itinerary.

Subsequently, the hosts will pick an understrength side for the six games as their IPL stars leave after the second and final Test of the ongoing series, to be over on March 21.

Tom Latham to lead understrength Kiwis for Sri Lanka ODIs

There will be a two-phase IPL departure of New Zealand players. The first batch will be headed by Gujarat Titans' latest recruit and modern-day Kiwi legend Kane Williamson. Travelling alongside the great Williamson will be Tim Southee who will play for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammates Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner.

The second lot of IPL incumbents will leave after the first ODI against Sri Lanka on March 25. This batch includes Finn Allen of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), KKR's spearhead Lockie Ferguson and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) maverick Glenn Phillips.

Making a comeback to the ODI squad for this series are Tom Blundell and Will Young. The selectors have also decided to rope in uncapped Chad Bowes and Ben Lister. Joining the squad ahead of the second ODI will be Mark Chapman and Henry Nicholls.

"Chad has been impressive for a number of seasons at the top of the order for Canterbury as well as being an excellent fielder," coach Gary Stead said in release.

"We are set to play 16 white ball matches between now and the start of May so there will be a number of chances for players to test themselves in familiar and unfamiliar conditions."

"Tom Blundell, in particular, is someone who we’ve been hugely impressed by in international cricket over the past 18 months as a leader in the test team and then domestically with the Wellington Firebirds," he added.

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen (ODI 1), Tom Blundell, Chad Bowes, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman (ODI 2 & 3), Lockie Ferguson (ODI 1), Matt Henry, Ben Lister (ODI 2 & 3), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls (ODI 2 & 3), Glenn Phillips (ODI 1), Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young