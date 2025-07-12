Top Purchase Sanju Samson To Play Along With Elder Brother In Kerala Cricket League (KLC) 2025

The Samson brothers are together at senior level for the first time

After a season of Indian Premier League (IPL) where he was hampered with multiple injuries, keeper-batter Sanju Samson will play his state T20 tournament with his elder sibling Saly Samson.

Samson, who was the costliest player in the Kerala Cricket League (KLC) 2025 auction, was bought by Kochi Blue Tigers for a sum of INR 26.8 lakh. His brother Saly was bought for INR 75,000 lakh.

All matches (59) Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 ECS-W Belgium, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W – ASM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Kingston Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 SK 165/7 INA 162/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL 184/9 SK 99/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA – PHL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 SK – INA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dambulla Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER 155/5 BEL 160/4 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER 191/5 BEL 13/1 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 TRK 237/10 BUL 178/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 TRK 193/4 GBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BBW 63/3 FELW 143/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BBW 99/4 BJKW 98/1 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 FELW 74/1 LMLW 69/1 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BJKW – LMLW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BJKW – FELW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BBW – LMLW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC 216/3 NVR 108/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC 103/10 NAJC 70/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 NVR – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 HH – RR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – DC – Fixtures Standings Live – test – Northern Ireland India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 126/1 Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 SUL – RLC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 CHK – STCC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Bangi MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MB 143/8 MR 146/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 TSKS 166/5 MINY 172/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – MINY – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT 172/6 KAK 173/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS – VMK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK – YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – OAW – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 ML 72/10 BHN 76/0 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TAN – GER 90/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A – SL-A – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 WOR – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 HAM – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLAM – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 BB – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leeds Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 YOR – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Manchester Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LAN – DURH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SURR – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 KENT – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 LAN-W – DUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SUR-W – SOM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 HAM-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 ESS-W – TBLZ-W – Fixtures Standings

Sanju Samson to play with brother Saly in Kerala Cricket League (KLC) 2025

The elder Samson has not played for the Kerala senior team but has played six List-A matches in Sri Lanka, appearing for Badureliya Sports Club back in 2021. He has played two matches in the KLC for Kochi, but didn’t get to bowl or bat. After playing cricket at different age-groups, Saly’s career was halted by a big injury.

“The feeling is actually good. I’m excited to play along with him, because it’s been a very long time since we have played together. So looking forward, I’m very happy to play together,” he said in an interview with MyKhel.

ALSO READ:

Samson, who was part of the India squad that won the 2024 T20 World Cup, was hampered by multiple injuries in his latest outing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Sanju Samson rumoured to leave Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2026

He was unable to captain Rajasthan Royals in the first three matches as he was recovering from a finger injury he suffered during the T20I series against England in February. Samson played the three games purely as a batter as Riyan Parag captained the side and Dhruv Jurel kept the wickets.

Once he returned to full fitness, Samson played four games as a keeper and as the captain of the side. However, his season was interrupted once again when he suffered a severe side strain while batting in the match against Delhi Capitals.

Samson had to retire out after scoring 31 runs in the match. Rajasthan lost the match in the Super Over.

Samson is currently rumoured to make a switch to Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2026 as the franchises are negotiating a trade deal before the announcement of the retention list. Samson has played 10 of his 12 IPL seasons with Rajasthan.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.