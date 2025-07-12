News
Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals RR IPL 2025 kerala cricket league saly samson
news

Top Purchase Sanju Samson To Play Along With Elder Brother In Kerala Cricket League (KLC) 2025

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: July 12, 2025
2 min read

The Samson brothers are together at senior level for the first time

Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals RR IPL 2025 kerala cricket league saly samson

After a season of Indian Premier League (IPL) where he was hampered with multiple injuries, keeper-batter Sanju Samson will play his state T20 tournament with his elder sibling Saly Samson.

Samson, who was the costliest player in the Kerala Cricket League (KLC) 2025 auction, was bought by Kochi Blue Tigers for a sum of INR 26.8 lakh. His brother Saly was bought for INR 75,000 lakh.

Sanju Samson to play with brother Saly in Kerala Cricket League (KLC) 2025

The elder Samson has not played for the Kerala senior team but has played six List-A matches in Sri Lanka, appearing for Badureliya Sports Club back in 2021. He has played two matches in the KLC for Kochi, but didn’t get to bowl or bat. After playing cricket at different age-groups, Saly’s career was halted by a big injury.

“The feeling is actually good. I’m excited to play along with him, because it’s been a very long time since we have played together. So looking forward, I’m very happy to play together,” he said in an interview with MyKhel.

ALSO READ:

Samson, who was part of the India squad that won the 2024 T20 World Cup, was hampered by multiple injuries in his latest outing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Sanju Samson rumoured to leave Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2026

He was unable to captain Rajasthan Royals in the first three matches as he was recovering from a finger injury he suffered during the T20I series against England in February. Samson played the three games purely as a batter as Riyan Parag captained the side and Dhruv Jurel kept the wickets.

Once he returned to full fitness, Samson played four games as a keeper and as the captain of the side. However, his season was interrupted once again when he suffered a severe side strain while batting in the match against Delhi Capitals.

Samson had to retire out after scoring 31 runs in the match. Rajasthan lost the match in the Super Over.

Samson is currently rumoured to make a switch to Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2026 as the franchises are negotiating a trade deal before the announcement of the retention list. Samson has played 10 of his 12 IPL seasons with Rajasthan.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Kerala Cricket League 2025
Kochi Blue Tigers
Rajasthan Royals
Saly Samson
Sanju Samson
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

