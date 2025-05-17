UAE vs BAN T20I Series 2025 Live Streaming: Broadcast Details For United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh

The UAE vs BAN T20I series will begin today.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will host Bangladesh for a two-match T20I series, starting on May 17. All the matches will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, with the first ball being bowled at 8:30 PM IST.

This series will play an important role in their preparation for the Asia Cup in September. It will also mark the first assignment of the newly recruited Bangladesh skipper Litton Das. He has replaced Najmul Hossain Shanto as the captain in the 20-over format.

In Shanto’s absence due to an injury, Litton recently led Bangladesh to a 3-0 T20I away series victory over West Indies in December 2024.

On the other hand, the UAE will look up to their skipper and prominent opener Muhammad Waseem after a smashing International League T20 (ILT20) season.

Talking about their head-to-head encounters, Bangladesh whitewashed the UAE in a two-match 20-over series in September 2022 in Dubai.

Squads for UAE and Bangladesh

UAE: Muhammad Waseem (C), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D’ Souza (WK), Haider Ali, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Zuhaib, Rahul Chopra, Saghir Khan, Sanchit Sharma and Simranjeet Singh.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (C), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali (WK), Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam.

T20I series schedule

1st T20I: Saturday, 17 May, at 8:30 PM IST, Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Saturday, 17 May, at 8:30 PM IST, Sharjah Cricket Stadium 2nd T20I: Monday, 19 May, at 8:30 PM IST, Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Where to watch UAE vs BAN Live on TV in India?

There will be no live telecast of the T20I series between the UAE and Bangladesh.

Where to watch UAE vs BAN Live Streaming in India?

Viewers can watch the live streaming of matches on the FanCode app.

