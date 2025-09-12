Former Pacer Questions Pakistan Cricket Culture, Praises Team India for Jasprit Bumrah Workload Management

Pakistan will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against Oman on September 12.

India’s player rotation policy is being heavily discussed in recent times, particularly around the workload management of pacer Jasprit Bumrah during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. Bumrah had confirmed his availability for three of the five Tests in England, which received support and criticism. More than a month since the series ended, former Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul has praised India for handling the premium pacer. He also questioned why Pakistan does not have a culture of workload management or a rotation policy.

Umar Gul Questions Pakistan Cricket Board’s Rotation Policy

During a talk show, Game On Hai, on Pakistani Public broadcast service PTV, Gul was asked why their pacers struggle after returning from an injury. The former pacer noted that their culture breeds insecurity among regulars, leading them to play with just 70-80% fitness.

“Unfortunately, in our [Pakistan cricket] system, in our culture, the problem is that when we also used to play, any senior player was hesitant. If he’s even 70-80% fit, he would say, ‘I want to play’. This was because if another player comes in and performs, then a rotation policy is not in our culture. We only look at the performance: this new guy has performed, so bring him in and let him play. So, I think this trust should be developed and the rotation policy should be there. Your priority should be the senior player when he gets fit, you should play him,” Gul said.

Umar Gul Praises India Ahead of IND vs PAK in Asia Cup 2025

India have rotated their pacers in the Tests exceptionally well. Mohammed Siraj, who is currently representing India in only the red-ball format, played all five Tests in England. Apart from Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep also played three matches each. Another veteran, Mohammed Shami, was not a part of the squad in England.

Gul then noted that a player knows better about their injury, the time they will need to recover, and how much rest is necessary.

“I think India have a system. The rehab that the doctor tells you to do for six or five weeks, means they are giving you an extra week so that you have a complete recovery. Plus, the most important thing is the rotation policy, right? Or we say that Bumrah is rested and has only played in World Cup or ICC events. So, the confidence that our premium bowler will be the first priority when he comes back after being fit,” Gul added.

Pakistan are coming into the Asia Cup 2025 following their emphatic T20I tri-series win, featuring Afghanistan and UAE. The Men in Green have named five pacers in the squad, but the pitch in the UAE is seen to offer help to the spinners. Their squad features frontline pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, and Salman Mirza. However, Naseem Shah is the only notable absentee from the squad.

After starting their campaign against Oman on September 12, Pakistan will face India on September 14 at the same venue.

