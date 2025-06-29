Uninstalled WhatsApp, Switched Off Mobile Phone-How Rishabh Pant Redeemed Himself Following His Horrendous Outing in MCG Test Against Australia

Rishabh Pant scored just 255 runs from five Tests at an average of 28.33 against Australia.

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant had a forgettable outing during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia Down Under, so much so that he decided to uninstall WhatsApp from his mobile phone and eventually switched off his phone altogether. Rishabh Pant scored just 255 runs from five Tests at an average of 28.33.

He endured a forgettable outing particularly during the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, scoring 28 and 30 runs in both the innings. Rishabh Pant received criticism for his poor selection of shots in that Test, with the legendary Sunil Gavaskar even terming his first-innings dismissal as “stupid, stupid, stupid”.

This was after Rishabh Pant went onto play the ramp shot. The Uttarakhand-born cricketer also did not find a place in India’s squad for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, which the Men in Blue won.

When Rishabh Pant took a break from WhatsApp



According to a Times of India report, in March 2025, the 27-year-old took a break from WhatsApp and decided to give up using his phone altogether. The report added that Rishabh Pant only switched on his phone if he needed to call someone.

Sohum Desai, former strength and conditioning coach of Team India, recalled Rishabh Pant’s rigorous training session. “He did the most intense sessions day in and day out. He dragged me into the gym whenever he was free. He didn’t care about fatigue or work-loaded programmes. All he said was he needed to keep working on himself. On the day of the final, he came to me with some kind of guilt in his mind and asked if he could take the day off. I said it was high time that he did,” he told Times of India.

“Pant has so much reserve that he will be fine for at least a year without having to do anything extraordinary. That’s why you see him moving around so well despite scoring two hundreds and keeping wickets for so long in the Headingley Test,” he added.



The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain also endured a nightmare IPL 2025 season, scoring just 269 runs from 14 matches at a strike-rate of 133.17. He scored an unbeaten century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), but that came towards the end of the season.

Rishabh Pant’s excellent start to the England Test series

Half a year on from that horrendous Test series against Australia, the left-handed batter seems to have found his rhythm back. Rishabh Pant slammed centuries in both innings of the first Test between England and India in Leeds, but his efforts went in vain as India lost the match by five wickets.



The Delhi cricketer will hope to continue his rich vein of form when England and India lock horns in the second Test in Birmingham from July 2. That match will be followed by matches at Lord’s (July 10-14), Old Trafford (July 23-27) and Kennington Oval (July 31-August 4).